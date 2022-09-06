Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sudden Death of Wylie ISD Teacher ‘Devastates' District
The sudden death of a 5th-grade teacher in Wylie described as a "bright light" has "devastated" the district, according to statements shared publicly Monday. Police in the Collin County town of Josephine is investigating after an apparent murder-suicide took place Sunday night. Josephine Police said they were called to a home on the 700 block of Mallard Street after someone heard gunshots. Officers sent to investigate the report said they found two adults dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Largest Amount of Pure Uncut Fentanyl in Tarrant County History Seized, Authorities
Tarrant County authorities have reported the largest seizure of pure, uncut Fentanyl ever for the county, with over 2,000 grams seized from a home on Tuesday. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Combined Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET), along with Tarrant County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team and Fort Worth Police Tactical Medics executed a search warrant on a Tarrant County residence and arrested one suspect.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Pleads Guilty to Assaulting, Killing Estranged Wife Found by Kids the Next Morning
A man has agreed to spend the rest of his life in prison for the capital murder of his estranged wife in November 2017. The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office said 37-year-old Shalen Gardner plead guilty to sexually assaulting and strangling Elanceia "Lana" Gardner at their Fairmount Avenue duplex as their children slept in a nearby room.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Search for Suspect in Hit-and-Run That Killed a Cyclist
Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man riding his bike Sunday morning. According to Dallas Police Department, a cyclist riding southbound in the 12900 block of Kleberg Road at Handlin Street when was hit from behind by an SUV.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Investigate Weekend Crashes That Left 2 Children Dead
North Texas police are investigating two separate crash incidents that left two children dead over the weekend. Both drivers in the unrelated crashes were charged with intoxication manslaughter. MAN ARRESTED AFTER HEAD-ON COLLISION THAT KILLED 13-YEAR-OLD Garland police have arrested a man after the vehicle he was driving crashed head-on...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Investigate Deadly Shooting at Big T Plaza
One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting inside a south Dallas shopping center. Investigators say one of the people injured is in custody. Crime scene tape kept onlookers a good distance away from the Big T Plaza shopping center Saturday. For people inside this afternoon,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘This is Not a Win For You.' Denton Bar Cancels Disney Drag Brunch After Threats
A Disney-themed drag brunch open to all ages in Denton was canceled after bar management hosting the event reported receiving threats, “aggressive phone calls and hateful comments.”. The event at Cool Beans Bar and Grill, scheduled for Sunday, was canceled Thursday. “To those of you out there who have...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
City of Murphy Rescinds Notice, Residents Must Continue to Boil Water Til Sunday
The city of Murphy is rescinding a boil water notice issued Saturday morning. However, water must continue to be boiled until Sunday, according to the city. Residents must continue to boil water til Sunday, according to a statement from the city. The city of Murphy released a statement in part...
Comments / 1