Fort Worth, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Sudden Death of Wylie ISD Teacher ‘Devastates' District

The sudden death of a 5th-grade teacher in Wylie described as a "bright light" has "devastated" the district, according to statements shared publicly Monday. Police in the Collin County town of Josephine is investigating after an apparent murder-suicide took place Sunday night. Josephine Police said they were called to a home on the 700 block of Mallard Street after someone heard gunshots. Officers sent to investigate the report said they found two adults dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
WYLIE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Largest Amount of Pure Uncut Fentanyl in Tarrant County History Seized, Authorities

Tarrant County authorities have reported the largest seizure of pure, uncut Fentanyl ever for the county, with over 2,000 grams seized from a home on Tuesday. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Combined Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET), along with Tarrant County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team and Fort Worth Police Tactical Medics executed a search warrant on a Tarrant County residence and arrested one suspect.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Search for Suspect in Hit-and-Run That Killed a Cyclist

Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man riding his bike Sunday morning. According to Dallas Police Department, a cyclist riding southbound in the 12900 block of Kleberg Road at Handlin Street when was hit from behind by an SUV.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police Investigate Weekend Crashes That Left 2 Children Dead

North Texas police are investigating two separate crash incidents that left two children dead over the weekend. Both drivers in the unrelated crashes were charged with intoxication manslaughter. MAN ARRESTED AFTER HEAD-ON COLLISION THAT KILLED 13-YEAR-OLD Garland police have arrested a man after the vehicle he was driving crashed head-on...
GARLAND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Investigate Deadly Shooting at Big T Plaza

One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting inside a south Dallas shopping center. Investigators say one of the people injured is in custody. Crime scene tape kept onlookers a good distance away from the Big T Plaza shopping center Saturday. For people inside this afternoon,...
DALLAS, TX

