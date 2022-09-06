ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Plamondon
2d ago

Why? If you’re on Medicaid and Medicare there are a lot of things that the retired straight Medicare patient cannot receive. We pay for our Medicare and we pay for our insurance and we get stuck with co-pays. The whole system is screwed up and needs to be reworked.

NEWS GLEAMS | Cannabis Legislation to Address Inequities, COVID-19 Booster Vaccines Available Next Week

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!. Seattle City Council has unanimously passed a series of new cannabis bills designed to address long-standing racial inequities in the cannabis industry and discrimination caused by the war on drugs. In COVID-19 news, fall boosters are finally rolling through, and UW Medicine is scheduling appointments now.
SEATTLE, WA
An antidote for meth addiction? Doctors in Everett say it's quite possible

EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett hospital was chosen to take part in a research study for a new treatment for meth addiction. So far, doctors say results have been promising. Curtis Letzkus has been through the Providence Hospital emergency department more times than he can remember for overdoses and other addiction-related issues.
EVERETT, WA
Washington State has only striking teachers nationwide; educators share similar concerns

Washington State is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now. (Though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month.) Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
COVID-19 boosters targeting Omicron now authorized for certain individuals

The Washington Department of Health (DOH) and healthcare providers across the state will shortly begin offering bivalent booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, which are targeted at the Omicron variant. The DOH’s decision comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccines, in addition to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Kirkland man appointed to senior position in Biden Administration

Joel Spangenberg grew up in Kirkland, graduating from Lake Washington High School in 1996. More recently, Spangenberg was appointed as the Deputy Director of the Selective Service System in the Biden Administration, where he also serves as the agency’s Acting Director. “The Selective Service System serves an important role...
KIRKLAND, WA
DOH to dye water red near Oak Harbor next week

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — If you spot red water around Whidbey Island early next week, it won't be cause for concern. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is using red dye to evaluate wastewater movement near a newly-reconstructed Oak Harbor Clean Water facility. The study will also measure the water facility's potential impacts on nearby shellfish growing areas.
OAK HARBOR, WA
OH, RATS! Public Health – Seattle & King County Survey

King County are launches a Rodent Prevention and Control Survey. The only rat I’ve ever loved is Splinter from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — and I’ve had a lot of time to think about this. Labor Day weekend 4 years ago, my family moved into a Wallingford bungalow. We had finally hauled the last load from the moving vehicle and were enjoying refreshments on the porch swing when we saw them – scurrying across the power line, black as night with tails billowing behind — 2 FAT RATS?!!
KING COUNTY, WA
M3.7 quake reported near Poulsbo

LOFALL, Wash. — A small earthquake was reported outside Lofall, Washington early Thursday. The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude 3.7 quake in Jefferson County, about 9 miles northwest of Poulsbo, happened at 1:08 a.m. The depth was 14.5 miles. A USGS map showed people reported feeling the...
POULSBO, WA

