ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaler Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Former high school football player testifies against WPIAL/PIAA and West Mifflin School District, sues them for concussion

PITTSBURGH — Shane Skillpa testified that both his helmet and his teammate's helmet broke during a helmet-to-helmet contact drill, while he was a sophomore at West Mifflin High School. Skillpa told the jury that when he told the coach that he was seeing stars, his coach told him he had his bell rung, to take a break then get a new helmet and get back to practice.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
wtae.com

Police investigate shootout in Pittsburgh’s Strip District

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were investigating a shootout in the city’s Strip District on Friday morning. The incident happened a little after 12:05 a.m. near the intersection of 16th Street and Liberty Avenue. Police said people in two vehicles were exchanging gunfire. A third vehicle that was not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

State police investigate Braddock shooting due to staffing issues with Braddock police

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said they have been handling police calls in Braddock since the borough made a formal request for help on July 13. "This has been an ongoing issue. It's obviously an issue through the whole United States. They're helping us cover shifts when we don't have our manpower coverage here," said Brian Bradford, Braddock's new police chief.
BRADDOCK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Shaler Township, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Shaler Township, PA
wtae.com

Restrictions on inbound Route 28 following crash

MILLVALE, Pa. — There were restrictions in the inbound lanes of Route 28 near Butler Street on Friday morning following a crash. The crash happened a little before 6:15 a.m. There was no initial word on how many people were hurt in the crash. Emergency crews responded to the...
MILLVALE, PA
wtae.com

Charges filed 10 months after shots fired into Monessen home

MONESSEN, Pa. — A Monessen woman is charged with aggravated assault after police said she fired seven to eight shots into a home last November. The charges against Angelica Fleming, 29, were filed this week after police said her DNA was found on the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting. According to police, Fleming was in an ongoing dispute with a woman that lived in the home. The woman and two children were inside at the time of the shooting.
MONESSEN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Police#High School Football#Hampton High School
wtae.com

Shootout in Wilkinsburg leads to drug bust in Pittsburgh

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A shootout in Wilkinsburg led to a drug bust in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood. Wilkinsburg police said Bryant Jackson was one of two men who exchanged gunfire on Burns Street on Tuesday. Police said they learned Jackson was a convicted felon and not allowed to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘It has not stopped’: Mom of former Mohawk High School student speaks about football team harassment

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — The mother of a former Mohawk High School student reached out to Channel 11 about the harassment her son endured while on the football and track teams. She says in light of the recent district attorney’s investigation into allegations of hazing among football players, she feels this shows a pattern of abuse and humiliation.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

State police charge former Freeport councilman, EMS treasurer with theft of nearly $100,000

State police have charged a former Freeport councilman and Freeport ambulance service treasurer with the misappropriation of nearly $100,000 over a four-year period. Justin G. DeAngelis, 41, who is listed with a Jeannette address according to court records, was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and unauthorized device access, all at the felony level.
FREEPORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy