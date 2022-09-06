Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wtae.com
Former high school football player testifies against WPIAL/PIAA and West Mifflin School District, sues them for concussion
PITTSBURGH — Shane Skillpa testified that both his helmet and his teammate's helmet broke during a helmet-to-helmet contact drill, while he was a sophomore at West Mifflin High School. Skillpa told the jury that when he told the coach that he was seeing stars, his coach told him he had his bell rung, to take a break then get a new helmet and get back to practice.
wtae.com
7th and final suspect in shooting death of New Kensington man arrested
The Westmoreland County District Attorney's office says the 7th and final suspect in connection to the shooting death of Jason Raiford has been arrested. He is Da'Montae Brooks. Brooks was found inside a home in Dunbar Township, Fayette County. Raiford was shot and killed back in July. In addition to...
wtae.com
Police investigate shootout in Pittsburgh’s Strip District
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were investigating a shootout in the city’s Strip District on Friday morning. The incident happened a little after 12:05 a.m. near the intersection of 16th Street and Liberty Avenue. Police said people in two vehicles were exchanging gunfire. A third vehicle that was not...
wtae.com
State police investigate Braddock shooting due to staffing issues with Braddock police
BRADDOCK, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said they have been handling police calls in Braddock since the borough made a formal request for help on July 13. "This has been an ongoing issue. It's obviously an issue through the whole United States. They're helping us cover shifts when we don't have our manpower coverage here," said Brian Bradford, Braddock's new police chief.
Police investigating after loaded gun found near Pittsburgh high school
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after a loaded gun was found near a Pittsburgh high school. According to Pittsburgh police, officers were dispatched to Allderdice High School in Squirrel Hill for a report of a firearm found on private property near school grounds. The handgun was in a Nike...
wtae.com
Restrictions on inbound Route 28 following crash
MILLVALE, Pa. — There were restrictions in the inbound lanes of Route 28 near Butler Street on Friday morning following a crash. The crash happened a little before 6:15 a.m. There was no initial word on how many people were hurt in the crash. Emergency crews responded to the...
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Youngstown
East Indianola Avenue was blocked off from South Avenue to Rush Boulevard while police investigated.
wtae.com
Charges filed 10 months after shots fired into Monessen home
MONESSEN, Pa. — A Monessen woman is charged with aggravated assault after police said she fired seven to eight shots into a home last November. The charges against Angelica Fleming, 29, were filed this week after police said her DNA was found on the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting. According to police, Fleming was in an ongoing dispute with a woman that lived in the home. The woman and two children were inside at the time of the shooting.
Multiple injuries reported from altercation between teens
A Pittsburgh Police officer and multiple teens were injured after a fight broke out near Taylor Allderdice High School. The fight began shortly after school let out Tuesday afternoon.
wtae.com
Police: 14-year-old boy found with knives on property of Westmoreland County high school
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said criminal charges are pending after a 14-year-old boy was found with knives on the property of Hempfield High School in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The incident happened a little after 11 a.m. Wednesday. State police said the knives were seized and an...
wtae.com
Shootout in Wilkinsburg leads to drug bust in Pittsburgh
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A shootout in Wilkinsburg led to a drug bust in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood. Wilkinsburg police said Bryant Jackson was one of two men who exchanged gunfire on Burns Street on Tuesday. Police said they learned Jackson was a convicted felon and not allowed to...
Police Sergeant's Son ID'd Days After Falling To Death Out Of Window In Pittsburgh Suburb
The infant son of a police sergeant who fell out of a window in a Pittsburgh suburb on Tuesday, August 30, has died, authorities say. Henry "Hank" Witucki, 1, fell out of a window of the second-story window of his family's home in the 100 block of Winchester Drive in Plum Borough around 6:30 p.m., Allegheny County police say.
Dirt bike rider hit, killed by train in Washington County was fleeing from police, investigators say
CHARLEROI, Pa. — A Charleroi man died after his dirt bike collided with a Norfolk Southern Train Tuesday afternoon. The Washington County Coroner identified the victim as 36-year-old James Gaito. Investigators say Gaito was trying to get away from police after a reported domestic violence incident. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>...
Police find guns at high school football game
For the 2022 High School Football season, the Pittsburgh Police set forth a plan to heavily staff many games across the city. Police were at the games in an attempt to keep the games safe
‘It has not stopped’: Mom of former Mohawk High School student speaks about football team harassment
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — The mother of a former Mohawk High School student reached out to Channel 11 about the harassment her son endured while on the football and track teams. She says in light of the recent district attorney’s investigation into allegations of hazing among football players, she feels this shows a pattern of abuse and humiliation.
wtae.com
Allegheny County police: New victims come forward in case against former teacher and coach
PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County police announced that new charges have been filed against Eric Fairman, 26, after three additional victims came forward with claims against the former McKeesport teacher who also worked as a youth sports coach in the Keystone Oaks School District and the West Jefferson Hills School District.
WTOV 9
Public's help sought in finding motorcyclist who fled troopers
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers from the Steubenville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a motorcycle who fled from troopers on Sept. 2. A pursuit began after the motorcyclist failed to stop for a traffic stop...
State police charge former Freeport councilman, EMS treasurer with theft of nearly $100,000
State police have charged a former Freeport councilman and Freeport ambulance service treasurer with the misappropriation of nearly $100,000 over a four-year period. Justin G. DeAngelis, 41, who is listed with a Jeannette address according to court records, was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and unauthorized device access, all at the felony level.
wtae.com
Police: Bag of spilled Chick-fil-A leads to altercation in Washington County
FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman struck each other over a spilled bag of Chick-fil-A in Fallowfield Township, Washington County. The incident happened a little before 7 p.m. on Aug. 31. Police said Davanta Martin and Amir Reid, both of Charleroi,...
wtae.com
Man wanted in connection to string of burglaries in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville and Shadyside neighborhoods
PITTSBURGH — A man from Aliquippa is wanted in connection to a string of burglaries in two Pittsburgh neighborhoods. Watch the report in the video player above. Pittsburgh police have issued a warrant for the arrest of 33-year-old Michael Moffett in connection to the burglaries. “We were able to...
