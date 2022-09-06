ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Marshall vs. Notre Dame preview

By Cassidy Wood
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35AR39_0hkc3TVn00

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football travels to South Bend, Indiana this weekend to face a top ten nationally ranked team in Notre Dame.

This will be a big test for Marshall, who is coming off of a statement win against Norfolk in their home opener; where five different guys found the endzone to win it 55-3.

The Herd is visiting one of the most historic programs in all of college football on Saturday. The atmosphere will be a hard one to play in, and for some of these guys, it’ll be their first experience playing on such a big stage.

Quarterback Henry Colombi has been in similar atmospheres before, though. A transfer from Texas Tech, he’s experienced the bright lights and larger crowds.

“I think playing in big stadiums in the past have helped me out a lot,” said Colombi. “In the beginning, I was definitely shell shocked. Which some guys might be. But now, it’s just football at the end of the day. It’s not staring into the crowd. It’s not looking across and seeing the big guys in front of you… we’re all the same, we all play ball and it’s understanding that before the game.”

Notre Dame was ranked at number five heading into last Saturday’s season opener against No. 2 Ohio State.

The Fighting Irish ultimately lost that game, but they went into the break up three, and held the Buckeyes to just seven points in that first half.

Head coach Charles Huff says scoring fast and early isn’t necessarily their only focus.

“What we talk about with our team is complimentary football,” said Huff. “Just because it’s third and 18 doesn’t mean you have to throw it 18 yards. It’s not the last play of the game. Take what’s there, chuck it down, if Talik catches it and goes 18, great. If not, we punt it and let the defense go out and play. Same thing on Saturday. We don’t have to go out every time and score, it’d be great if we did. Obviously that’s the goal on offense. But when you start playing complimentary football, then the focus isn’t on scoring and stopping. It’s on being able to play as a team. And that may mean we have to drive on the last play of the game and win the game with a touchdown, that may mean we just need to run the clock out with a four minute offense, we don’t need to score.. we just need the first down. So I think playing complimentary football is more the goal then ‘how many points can we score.'”

You can find Huff’s full press conference below:

Kickoff in South Bend is 2:30pm.

The Week 2 AP Top 25 list came out, Notre Dame dropped three spots to No. 8.

You can find that story here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame vs. Marshall: How to watch Week 2 matchup

It’s week two for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and they have a home opener scheduled against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The West Virgina school will travel 400 miles to reach Notre Dame Stadium, and after last week’s showdown in Columbus — Irish fans are craving a victory. Fans are also looking for something to hang our hats on as ND tries to make another run for a college football playoff berth.
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Huntington, WV
Sports
City
South Bend, IN
Huntington, WV
College Sports
City
Notre Dame, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Huntington, IN
South Bend, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Huntington, WV
South Bend, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Huntington, WV
Football
City
Marshall, IN
WOWK 13 News

Ribfest 2022 underway in Dunbar

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – The 21st annual Ribfest barbecue festival kicks off today, near the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar! The rib fest will consist of world-class and award-winning barbeque vendors from all around the country including New York, Texas, and South Carolina. If you’re not a fan of ribs or anything barbeque there is […]
DUNBAR, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Norfolk#Herd#Texas Tech#The Fighting Irish#Buckeyes
WOWK 13 News

CASCI to leave Charleston location

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – CASCI, a division of CareFirst Blue Cross BlueShield of Maryland based in Charleston, will leave its Kanawha Boulevard office building by September 30. That is according to a spokeswoman Rebecca Hollamon who says the company will move to a new office location still within Charleston that better aligns with “new standards […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Pumpkin patches & corn mazes in the Tri-State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As autumn approaches, farms around the Tri-State are preparing their pumpkin patches and corn mazes for the season. Here is a list of places where visitors can pick a pumpkin straight off the vine, navigate a winding corn maze, go on a wagon ride, and do other fun fall festivities in […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
The Athens NEWS

Edwards lists accomplishments, Conrath points out stark differences between the two

Labor Day traditionally is the unofficial start of the campaign season and two local residents who may end up in a fight for the Ohio State House’s 94th District seat have wasted no time in pointing out their stark differences. Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) is up for re-election in November for the seat that Athens lawyer and businesswoman Tanya Conrath hopes to take. Edwards ran unopposed in the August Republican...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia-shaped cloud spotted on country road

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Take a look at this cloud! While spotted over Meigs County, Ohio, this cloud is shaped like the Mountain State! On Aug. 26, Meigs County resident Jordan Pickens was traveling along U.S. 33 near Kountry Resort Campground when he saw this cloud. In his Facebook post, Pickens said it reminded […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
WOWK 13 News

10 date night ideas in the Charleston-Huntington area

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If you are looking for unique and exciting date night ideas, the cities of Charleston and Huntington have plenty to offer. Ranging from an arcade, to a theme park, to a rose garden and more, here are 10 date night ideas in the Charleston-Huntington area! 1. Axes & Ales “Eat, drink, […]
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: 1 person killed in 2-vehicle crash near Mason, West Virginia

UPDATE: (9:18 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022) – Officials have now opened Adamsville Road. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller has confirmed that the accident involved a car and a side-by-side. It is believed that the woman driving the side-by-side was killed. Her identity has not been released yet. The crash is still under investigation. UPDATE: […]
MASON, WV
WOWK 13 News

More jobs to West Virginia, but where are the workers?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Over the past few weeks and months, West Virginia has received word that a number of big companies will be setting up operations here soon. But will they find enough workers? The year began with Nucor steel announcing a Mason County plant with perhaps 2,000 construction workers and 800 permanent jobs. […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

FestivFALL returns to Charleston in October

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – FestivFALL is coming back to Charleston in October 2022. Organizers say the 10-day event will include several events and activities that highlight music, art, theater, dance and more. Some of the events over the course of FestivFALL will include the Carriage Trail Leaf Walk, Harvest Art Fair, An Evening with the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Nucor continues prep work for massive project in Mason County

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Plans to start construction of the massive Nucor Steel production facility in Mason County are progressing. Speaking on MetroNews “Talkline” in recent days, Nucor Vice-President and General Manager John Farris said they company has set up its headquarters temporarily in the old Mason County Armory and continued to lay the ground work for construction.
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

41K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy