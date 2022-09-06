The Southeastern Conference is consistently competitive and there are several teams within it that have a real chance of doing something big in 2022. Alabama is obviously the headliner as it is year in and year out, but it’s important to look at the team that beat the Crimson Tide and won it all in the national championship. That team is the Georgia Bulldogs, and they’re one to really keep an eye on in the eyes of former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO