Clemson Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney agreed Thursday morning to a new, extended contract.
Do the Clemson Tigers have a quarterback controversy? Head coach Dabo Swinney is won't say one way or another. While DJ Uiagalelei opened the season as the starter, freshman Cade Klubnik impressed during garbage time of the team’s 41-10 season-opening victory over Georgia Tech. Klubnik ran a composed 10-play, 66-yard drive in the fourth quarter that certainly left some wanting a glimpse of the freshman in a more competitive game environment.
QB Cade Klubnik made his collegiate debut in Clemson's season opening win over Georgia Tech and it was a memorable experience for the true freshman out of Austin, Texas.
Legendary former UGA Head Coach Vince Dooley joined Dukes & Bell for his weekly appearance on the show and talked about what Kirby has built at UGA and why he could be an all-time great among coaches in College Football.
If you were wondering if Clemson might make a change at quarterback going into Week 2, Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter eliminated that possibility. Following Clemson's 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night, Streeter was asked if five-star freshman QB Cade Klubnik might be earning more snaps. Klubnik came...
Clemson offensive coordinator goes in-depth on why DJ Uiagalelei is the Tigers' starting quarterback after the 41-10 season-opening win over Georgia Tech.
Clemson did what most expected it to do on Monday night in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta, pulling away from Georgia Tech in the fourth quarter for a business-like 41-10 victory to take its first step to another College Football Playoff. The on-field stuff went according to plan. But...
Stetson Bennett became a household name when he helped lead Georgia to a national championship last season, and the quarterback has cashed in on that success in a big way. Bennett has signed NIL deals with several companies, including Fanatics, Georgia Power, AARP and Synovus Bank. His agent, Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Management, told Pete Nakos of On3 that Bennett is approaching $1 million in total endorsement deals.
The Southeastern Conference is consistently competitive and there are several teams within it that have a real chance of doing something big in 2022. Alabama is obviously the headliner as it is year in and year out, but it’s important to look at the team that beat the Crimson Tide and won it all in the national championship. That team is the Georgia Bulldogs, and they’re one to really keep an eye on in the eyes of former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt.
Most Clemson football fans had a great time Monday night. After all, the Tigers breezed to a 41-10 victory over the Yellow Jackets of Georgia Tech in their season opener. However, a few fans went home with plenty of scrapes and bruises. Why? Because a pretty ugly fight broke out between a few fans in the stands on Monday night.
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Greenville Country Club, one of the South’s most historic golf clubs, recently welcomed Jessica Martin to its team as Private Events Manager. Prior to this role, Martin was a staff member of the Chattooga Club in Cashiers, N.C. With a long career history in the...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
SENECA, S.C. – Wild Hearts Equestrian Therapy Center, located on Hoppin’ Horse Farm in Seneca, South Carolina, is dedicated to helping people of all ages with emotional, intellectual and physical challenges. “You name it, and we work with it,” founder Jessica Fry said. “We are here to help...
Monday's all day rain event wreaked havoc on several roadways across the region. A mudslide on US-74A, near Freeman Hill Drive in Henderson County, has both sides of the road closed, according to Broad River Fire & Rescue. Crews have been working on that throughout the night...they are hoping to have that open by 7:00am this morning.
NORFOLK, V.A. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate native is serving aboard the Navy’s newest warship operating out of Norfolk, Virginia. Seaman Caroline Anascavage, a Piedmont native and Woodmont High School grad, joined the Navy one year ago. Today, she serves as a culinary specialist aboard the USS Fort Lauderdale.
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you love drama, world-class acting and country music, FOX has a brand-new show you’ll want to catch. “Monarch” is a multi-generational musical drama, portraying America’s first family of country music. Lead characters Dottie and Albie Roman (played by Susan Sarandon and...
ANDERSON, S.C. — Anderson police are asking for help finding a 14-year-old who they say was last seen on Saturday. Police said Trinity Palmer was last seen about 11 a.m. on East Church Street in Anderson. They said she is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
Westminster, S.C. - Global leader in metal cutting, Sandvik Coromant, has earned the 2022 IndustryWeek Best Plants Award for its Westminster, South Carolina, production site. The award is given to North American manufacturing plants that lead their industries in outstanding operational excellence, customer service and employee engagement. Sandvik Coromant is headquartered in Mebane, N.C., where the company has another manufacturing site.
