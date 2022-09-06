Read full article on original website
Local experts weigh in on depression rates in Duluth
DAY ONE: Duluth students head back to school after pandemic struggles. Duluth Public School students were back in the classroom Tuesday as summer break came to an end. Man convicted in baby's 2017 manslaughter arrested for assault. Updated: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT. Man convicted in baby's 2017...
CBS 3 Duluth video forecast
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers visited Northern Lights Elementary School in Superior Tuesday to speak with students and tout his plan to increase funding for public schools in Wisconsin. City by City: 9/7/22. Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT. The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Hope Walk will take...
Seriously, Who Steals A Bench In A Quiet Duluth Neighborhood
People do the craziest things so who knows the reasoning behind this latest case of something being stolen? A couple in the Lakeside neighborhood in Duluth are pleading with the public for the return of a bench that was taken out of their yard this past Sunday. The bench which...
Veterans For Peace Call To Abolish Nuclear Weapons In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — The mission to abolish nuclear weapons took center stage outside Duluth City Hall today with Twin Ports Mayors Emily Larson and Jim Paine there in support. Veterans for Peace chose Duluth as its first of more than 100 towns and cities where they’ll be educating people about the dangers of radiation and how they can help influence politicians to reduce and ultimately eliminate nuclear weapons.
Minnesota actor joins cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Courtesy of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. A critically-acclaimed stage, television and film actor from Minnesota will appear on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." The hit show will premiere on Disney + on Sept. 19 after 30 seasons on ABC. The Season 31 celebrity cast was announced...
Wisconsin Governor Evers touts funding plan on Superior school visit
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers visited Northern Lights Elementary School in Superior Tuesday to speak with students and tout his plan to increase funding for public schools in Wisconsin. Evers, a democrat running for re-election, announced his plan earlier in the week to give $2...
Tensions rise over Duluth’s first tiny house
Simply Tiny Development is a Colorado-based company that builds tiny houses and camper vans. A small team came together experiencing the challenges that we’re facing as a society, as a generation, especially with housing,” said CEO Sean Dixon, Ph.D. “After I got out of college, we really kind of took a stance and figured out what we wanted to do. We figured we could have a decent impact, and we started tackling sustainability, housing or sustainable housing. We kind of just looked around and said, ‘Okay, how can we actually start making a difference?’ And we looked at some tiny homes and sort of progressed from there.”
People Come to Cloquet To Enjoy Labor Day Car Show
CLOQUET, Minn. – A wide array of activities were part of Cloquet’s Labor Day festivities. One of them was the annual car show that gave people a chance to see cars from a time when not every one of them looked alike!. This year featured every make, style...
University of Minnesota Duluth’s alcohol-related emergency policy
Back in 2013, the University of Minnesota Duluth, developed the first alcohol-related emergency policy, also known as Medical Amnesty. A few years later, UMD’s policy became the state-wide policy at other public University of Minnesota affiliated colleges. According to a survey, at least four out of five students at...
UMD Reverts Back to Old Champ After Public Outcry
DULUTH, Min.- UMD will be reverting back to their old Champ costume, the school announced on Tuesday. After numerous complaints from the public, they decided to make the change back. The costume will only be in use for one more year though. As they will go back to the drawing...
Second Annual Season Splash
DULUTH, Minn. – Community wide arts organizations got together at Wade Stadium for the second annual Season Splash. Thursday’s free event was a celebration of what these organizations have to offer for the coming year. From theater to opera and dance, seven performances were put on for the community to enjoy as well as sing along.
Photographers share insight into capturing the Northern Lights
DULUTH, Minn. – It's one of the most awe-inspiring natural phenomena. The Northern Lights were on full display across Minnesota and Wisconsin Labor Day weekend, and photographers got little sleep trying to capture it in its beauty."This weekend was by far like the best I've ever been able to see them," Duluth photographer Reece Hickman said.Hickman stayed up until 4 a.m. Sunday morning to capture the Northern Lights from the North Shore. She said she uses an app to let her know when the viewing is good. She also is part of several Facebook groups where members discuss viewing the...
60-Year-Old Home Built on Stilts for Sale in Minnesota
You could be the proud new owner of a house that would definitely have your friends and family talking. Everyone would want to come to your house. This home in Duluth, Minnesota that's for sale was built on stilts over a creek!. Would you be able to live in a...
Housing crunch impacts the Northland
Editor's note: Boreal Community Media released a three-part series called "Cook County needs more housing", with exclusive interviews with Cook County HRA Director Jason Hale. You can find the series here. . By Ed Newman - Business North - September 7, 2022. Delta Airlines wants to hire 100 people to...
Minnesotan arrested for intox at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 67-year-old Duluth, MN, man was arrested about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Keith Myron Lind stemmed from a report from casino security that Lind was intoxicated and trying to leave by driving his vehicle, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Whiskey Wednesday Kicks Off at Glensheen
DULUTH, Minn.– It was the last night of Concert of the Pier at Glensheen, but that doesn’t mean their events for the year are over. It was the first night of Whiskey Wednesday and hundreds came out to enjoy the estate while they sipped on the sophisticated drink. Although everyone who came out got their last taste of live music, they were able to get their first taste of Whiskey on the Glensheen grounds.
Duluth Parks and Recreation Releases 2022 Fall Programming Guide
DULUTH, Minn.–The Duluth Parks and Recreation team is ready to start their fall programming. Every season Parks and Rec. puts together a programming guide for all their different recreational opportunities. For the fall, they have options for all ages from toddlers to senior citizens. Some programs include festive events like a Halloween hike and pumpkin carving day. They’re offering a range of activities from card games, to adult kickball leagues, and even BINGO.
Remember That New UMD Bulldog Mascot That Everyone Hated? It’s Gone
There was no way that the University of Minnesota Duluth would be able to ignore the uproar surrounding the new mascot costume that was revealed last week and hit with a giant thud on the masses. Apparently, the folks at UMD did some reflecting over the long holiday weekend and...
Superior Gets Aggressive With Snow Removal Violations This Upcoming Winter
You'd better keep that shovel ready and have plenty of gas in the snowblower. The City of Superior has plans to get aggressive with their enforcement of snow removal violations this upcoming winter. As the city ordinance currently reads, property owners are responsible to properly remove the snow and keep...
Police to notify Superior School District of encounters with students under new Handle with Care program
As students return to school, law enforcement will now notify the Superior School District when they’ve responded to an emergency involving a student or the child’s family under a new program. Over the summer, the district worked with local law enforcement agencies to set up a process for...
