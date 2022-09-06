Read full article on original website
Canon Hospice hosts memorial for Mohammad Moeini
Canon Hospice in Gulfport hosted a celebration of life for Mohammad Moeini who was killed April 27th, 2022. Fifty-one-year-old Mohammad Moeini owned the Broadway Inn Express in Biloxi where he and two other residents were shot and tragically killed earlier this year. In addition to owning Broadway Inn, Moeini owned...
Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum holding $10,000 drawdown fundraiser
A week from Saturday, the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum is holding its major fundraiser for the year. There are some exciting things lined up for the 37th annual $10,000 drawdown. Of course, one lucky winner will get that 10 grand, but there’s also plenty of silent auction items to bid on and a split the pot raffle as well.
MS Gulf Coast Blues Festival this Saturday
Mississippi is the birthplace of the blues and this weekend you can experience some of the best the Blues has to offer. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Blues Commission is celebrating its 31st annual Blues Festival in Jackson County this weekend. Here with more is Blues Commission Alvin Brown aka DJ...
Gulfport History of Museum opens Hurricane Katrina photography exhibit
A new exhibit at the Gulfport Museum of History unveiled a collection entitled ‘Katrina Images Revisited.’. “This lady, Carmen, was just off Howard Avenue when I walked up and there was debris everywhere and she was sweeping and cleaning and she had this incredible positive attitude and she said ‘I am karate mamma and I will survive.” James Bates worked for the Sun Herald as a photographer during Hurricane Katrina. The photo he calls ‘Karate Mamma’ is one his favorites in the exhibit.
Biloxi Seafood Festival is this weekend
The 41st annual Biloxi Seafood Festival is this weekend. This is always a fabulous event for the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce, one that celebrates the city’s rich seafood heritage. Here with more is Lawanda Jones with the Biloxi Chamber.
Biloxi community remembers Victor Mavar Sr.
Today, a funeral was held for one of Biloxi’s most respected men. Victor Mavar Sr. accomplished so much in his life and today friends and family said goodbye to him. People gathered at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cathedral in Biloxi to pay respects to Victor Mavar Sr.
‘Strike out the Stigma’ Night held at MGM Park
For the second year in a row, Gulfport Behavioral Health System headed over to MGM Park to help host ‘Strikeout the Stigma’ night. The team with the health system settled down in front of the Shuckers gift shop where guests came up and discussed a variety of topics on mental health.
Pass Christian fishing guides and crews ranked best in the South
Customers ranked the City of Pass Christian’s fishing guides and crews as the best in the south. FishingBooker, America’s largest platform for booking fishing trips, compiled a list of the locations with best-ranked fishing crews in the south. Charter fishing crews in the city hold an average rating...
Memorial Hospital in Gulfport ranked number three hospital in Mississippi
Memorial Hospital in Gulfport has been recognized as a 2022-2023 Best Hospital in Mississippi by U.S. News and World Report, ranking first in coastal Mississippi and number three in the state. In addition, Memorial is rated as high performing in eight procedures or conditions, including heart attack, heart failure, diabetes,...
Ribbon cutting for Stars Early Education Center in Hancock County
Early education centers in Hancock County are expanding. Hancock County Human Resource Agency’s early education center is a facility that will serve hopefully around 102 children with the current number being 92. Stars is providing early education for children from birth to five-years-old in the Kiln. Hancock’s early childhood...
Pet of the Week: Mary is looking for a forever home!
It’s time to meet our Pet of the Week. We always look forward to seeing our friends from the Jackson County Animal Shelter. Mary is this week’s Pet of the Week.
11th annual Eagles under the Oaks golf tournament
Golfers are hitting the links to benefit wounded veterans in South Mississippi. The 11th annual Eagles under the Oaks Golf Tournament is underway at the Oaks Golf Club in Pass Christian. Sponsored by Keesler Federal Credit Union, all the funds raised at the tournament will go toward Combat Wounded Veterans...
Pascagoula defensive lineman Jeffery Rush Jr. offered by Missouri
Another big time offer for Pascagoula defensive lineman Jeffrey Rush Jr, adding Missouri his bag this week. The four-star junior already holding six other offers from Florida State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, and Samford. Rush also celebrated a birthday yesterday!
Biloxi Shuckers Cam Devanney promoted to Triple-A Nashville
Shuckers infielder Cam Devanney has played his final game in Biloxi, having received a promotion to Triple-A Nashville. In 115 games this season, Devanney has 28 doubles, a triple, and 20 home runs, those 49 extra base hits good for second most across the entire Southern League. The 25-year-old really...
Moss Point police officers recognized for service
Five Moss Point police officers will be recognized today for their service. News 25’s Sabria Reid is at Moss Point City Hall with more.
Picayune running back Dante Dowdell offered by Penn State
Can’t fault them for trying, Penn State is the latest Power Five school to offer Picayune running back Dante Dowdell, who committed to Oregon back in May. The four-star senior is already off to the races in 2022, having racked up 273 yards and three touchdowns on 43 carries en route to a pair of double digit wins for the Maroon Tide to start the season.
Four arrests made at Pascagoula vs. Gautier high school football game
GAUTIER, MS – Gautier police officers arrested four individuals during the Gautier High School football game against Pascagoula High School on September 2, 2022. Chief David Bever authorized additional plain-clothes officers to attend the game in response to a neighboring city having shots fired the previous week near their football game.
Biloxi Shuckers vs. Mississippi Braves
The Biloxi Shuckers are on the outside looking in when it comes to Southern League playoff chances, having lost 15 out of their last 18 games. Law of averages say they’re due for a win. Shuckers hosting the Mississippi Braves in game three of the six game series, final...
Two arrested in narcotics investigation in Gulfport
On September 6, 2022, the Gulfport Police Department arrested 36-year-old Gerry Bernard Moore and charged him with one count of Possession with Intent and 27-year-old Jaylen Michael Moore and charged him with Possession of a Controlled Substance. On September 6, 2022, at approximately 4:02 p.m., the Gulfport Police Department Anti-Crime...
Biloxi Man sentenced to four years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
Gulfport, Miss. – A Biloxi man was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration. Christopher R. Rainey, 33, was sentenced in U.S. District...
