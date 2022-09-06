HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public about an ongoing scam targeting local businesses and their employees. According to HPD, employees at a business on Hardy Street and West 4th Street have received calls from an individual claiming to be the owner or manager of the establishment who instructed the employee to remove money from the safe or register and put it into a Bitcoin machine.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO