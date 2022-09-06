ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forrest County, MS

WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg High School hosts First Responders’ Day event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg leaders, emergency personnel and high school students came together at Hattiesburg High for its First Responders’ Day event. Response teams from agencies, including the Hattiesburg fire and police departments, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), were at the high school to honor and remember those who risked their lives on September 11.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. high-speed chase ends in crash on Hwy 11

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man led the Laurel Police Department on a high-speed chase down Highway 11 after officers attempted a traffic stop. According to the department, the driver, Larry Paige, fled the traffic stop. An officer attempted to tase Paige before he could drive away, but Paige was able to get away in his vehicle.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

United Way kicks off 'sweet' fundraising campaign

Hattiesburg leaders, emergency personnel and high school students came together at Hattiesburg High for its First Responders' Day event.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

IN THE PINE BELT: List of Water Donation Sites

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Organizations across the Pine Belt are coming together to help collect water for those still struggling in Jackson. Below is a list of places you can make donations to:. Pine Belt Area Bottled Water Drive For Jackson: Through Friday, Sept. 16, residents can drop off...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel police deliver water donations to Jackson

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-wheeler left Laurel today heading for the capital city, and inside, it carried hundreds of bottles of clean water. The Laurel Police Department collected water donations from the community for over a week. Captain Michael Reeves said that in that time, the community banded together...
LAUREL, MS
WLOX

Name released of woman found dead in Pigeon Creek

It was a sad day when Triplett Day pharmacy in downtown Gulfport closed in March 2020, but more than two years later, life is stirring in what is now an empty shell. It has one mission...to serve older adults in the spirit of Christian love. Ceremonies held on the coast...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Pass Christian man arrested, charged with stealing vehicle

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 23-year-old Jerry Cornelius Parkman of Pass Christian for stealing a vehicle. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the 8000 block of Firetower Road in Pass...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

Now hiring! Highway Patrol to hold job fairs at Hattiesburg sub-station

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Looking for a new career? The Mississippi Highway Patrol is now recruiting for Cadet Class 67. The class will begin an 18-week training course in late January 2023 at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy in Pearl. Applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications:
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

New classes in Lamar Co. School District are big hits

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County School District implemented new courses into the curriculum this summer that have been a big hit with the students. The JROTC and Law & Public Safety courses allow students to be ahead of their peers by getting them started early on much-needed career information and skills.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg teen arrested for hindering prosecution in ongoing investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A teen is in the Forrest County Jail tonight after refusing to cooperate with Hattiesburg police in an ongoing investigation. Police arrested 18-year-old Janiyah Cooper on Wednesday, Sep. 7, on one count of hindering prosecution. Allegedly, Cooper refused to cooperate in the investigation of a shooting on Myrtle Street that occurred in May 2022.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Covington County EMA hosts first aircraft accident seminar

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency management personnel, law enforcement officers, healthcare workers and students gathered in Covington County Wednesday for a first-ever seminar on how to respond to aircraft accidents. The event at the Collins Civic Center was hosted by the Jackson Flight Standards District Office of the Federal Aviation...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

City of Hattiesburg making improvements to water infrastructure

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg plans to spend over $1.3 million to improve certain water infrastructure facilities. The improvements are part of the phase two updates to Water Plant No. 1. The city started phase one improvements back in May. Those improvements included a new rapid mix...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Police warn businesses of scam calls in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public about an ongoing scam targeting local businesses and their employees. According to HPD, employees at a business on Hardy Street and West 4th Street have received calls from an individual claiming to be the owner or manager of the establishment who instructed the employee to remove money from the safe or register and put it into a Bitcoin machine.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

$1.5 million paving project approved in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - At Tuesday’s meeting, the Petal Board of Aldermen accepted and approved the bid for a $1.5 million paving project for the city, which Mayor Tony Ducker said is the biggest one yet. “Basically, I asked the alderman to give me a list, and we basically...
PETAL, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for cocaine possession in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is facing jail time after police said he was caught with cocaine during a traffic stop in Hattiesburg on Thursday, September 8. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Eric Denard, 45, of Hattiesburg, was pulled over just before 7:00 a.m. near Mary Avenue and Charles Street. They […]
HATTIESBURG, MS

