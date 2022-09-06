Read full article on original website
Elks Lodge #403 Open House
SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Elk’s held an open house event today in Superior to bring awareness to what they can do for the community. Live music and people brought the Historic Brownstone Lodge to life as several booths had information about scholarships, veteran support programs, drug awareness, and more. Since 2010, the Elks organization has donated more than 75 thousand dollars to local groups and charities.
Local Outdoor Recreation Industries Have Positive Impact On Duluth’s Economy
DULUTH, Minn. — Monday, some Minnesota department leaders visited Duluth to learn about how outdoor recreation helps the City’s economy. Leaders with the Minnesota DNR, the Department of Employment and Economic Development, and Explore Minnesota talked about collaborating with places like Duluth to promote outdoor tourism. A study...
Bayfront Hosts Lake Superior Harvest Festival
DULUTH, Minn. – If you love locally grown food, a huge crowd, and fun activities for all, then Bayfront was the place for you today. The 28th annual Lake Superior Harvest Festival returned with over 100 vendors. The festival started as a market for local farmers to celebrate harvest-time.
Thousands of MNA Nurses Strike Across Minnesota
DULUTH, Minn. — On Monday, nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association went on strike at hospitals across the Twin Cities and Twin Ports. The MNA and the hospitals have spent more than five months in contract negotiations, with nurses complaining of low wages and understaffing. The two groups have...
DEDA Sells Empty AAR Property To Cirrus Aircraft for $1
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth city council approved the purchase agreement on Monday that allows the Duluth Economic Development Authority to sell the former AAR property to Cirrus Aircraft. The property has been sitting empty after AAR left Duluth two years ago. The city of Duluth confirmed earlier this year...
Fishing Pier At Grassy Point Caps Off Restoration Project
DULUTH, Minn. — The slow, stead effort to clean up portions of the St. Louis River had an important milestone Monday. Fans of the beautiful river gathered at Grassy Point near Kingsbury Bay. They were capping off the largest aquatic habitat restoration project ever in the state of Minnesota.
National Police Women Day
DULUTH, Minn. – It’s National Police Women Day, a day that celebrates Women who protect and serve our communities day in and day out. It’s a day that celebrates the progress made by women over the years for better representation. The DPD currently has 24 women on their force and have hired four more that will start September 26th.
MNA Holds Rally Ahead of Monday’s Strike, Hospitals Prepare For Nursing Gap
DULUTH, Minn. – Beginning Monday at 7 a.m., approximately 15,000 nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association will go on strike, affecting many hospitals, including those in the twin ports. Earlier Sunday evening the MNA held a “Community Rally” at Duluth City Hall to raise awareness. Nurses, some...
Essentia Health: Hospitals To Remain Open During Nurse’s Strike
DULUTH, Minn. – With a strike by members of the Minnesota Nurses Association scheduled to start Monday, Essentia Health says their hospitals in Duluth, Superior, and Moose Lake will remain open. In a statement Friday, Essentia says while contract negotiations continue, they have a wide range of contingencies to...
Body Found Under I-35 Ramp In Downtown Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A man’s body was found under the I-35 ramp in Downtown Duluth, according to the Duluth Police Department. Police say the call came in around 4:20 p.m. Sunday along the 800 block of West Railroad Street at the underpass. Investigators believe the 29 year-old man...
RU-Ridge Corn Maze Back Open for the Season
CARLTON, Minn. – With spooky season right around the corner, the RU-Ridge Corn Maze in Carlton is back open for its sixth season. Fun for the whole family, the venue features an 8 acre corn maze, horse and hay rides, as well as a petting zoo. New this year is a corn pit along with a barrel wagon train that will be introduced next weekend.
Concert for Recovery Brings Music to National Recovery Month
DULUTH, Minn. – A concert was held on Harbor Drive to help those struggling with substance problems. The second annual Concert for Recovery is put on by Duluth Bethel and brought together 5 bands to shine a light on those working towards freedom from addiction. But it wasn’t just...
Prep Tennis: Cloquet Grabs Road Win Against Superior 5-2
SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Cloquet girls tennis team was back in the win column on Monday, defeating Superior 5 to 2. Cloquet will next be in action Tuesday when they host Duluth Denfeld.
Duluth East Volleyball Drops the Hammer on Carlton
CARLTON, Minn.- The Carlton volleyball team was looking for their first win of the season, playing host to Duluth East on Monday evening. The first set would belong to the Bulldogs. However, the Greyhounds came back to win the next three in a row, winning the match 3-1. Next up,...
Mike Ceynowa Named Police Chief Finalist
DULUTH, Minn. – Mayor Emily Larson announced the selection of Mike Ceynowa as the finalist for the next Police Chief of Duluth. Ceynowa has been with the Duluth Police Department for 24 years and currently serves as the Deputy Chief of Patrol. The search for a new chief involved...
UMD Women’s Hockey Lands at #5 in First USCHO Poll
DULUTH, Minn.- The first USCHO preseason women’s hockey poll came in on Monday afternoon. And coming in at number five is the UMD Bulldogs. UMD is one of four WCHA teams to grab the top five spots. The Bulldogs are coming off a season in which they fell in...
Man Shot At Local Business In Superior, Injuries Non Life-Threatening
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Superior Police Department says there was a shooting at a local business Sunday in Superior. The incident happened at Lady Vi’s just before 2 a.m. When officers arrived on-scene, they saw a lot of people leaving at once, with some of them telling police that the shooting happened inside the men’s bathroom.
Wilderness Name Brett Skinner as Permanent Head Coach
CLOQUET, Minn.- The Minnesota Wilderness are making a coaching change after opening up the season this past weekend. Today, the team announced they are promoting associate head coach Brett Skinner to the head coaching position. David Boitz who previously served as the head coach, is also the GM and he...
Police Looking For Silver Chevy Impala At Scene Of Speedway Shooting
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police are looking for a a silver Chevy Impala that they say was involved in Sunday’s shooting at the Speedway gas station in the Central Hillside neighborhood. The car was made between the years 2006-2008. It has Minnesota plates and a dent on the...
Duluth Police Investigating Shooting At Speedway Gas Station
DULUTH, Minn. — One person was shot at a Speedway gas station in the Central Hillside neighborhood next to downtown Duluth on Sunday. Details are limited at this hour, but Duluth police say the person has injuries from a gunshot wound that are not life-threatening. The shooting happened over...
