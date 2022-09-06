SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Elk’s held an open house event today in Superior to bring awareness to what they can do for the community. Live music and people brought the Historic Brownstone Lodge to life as several booths had information about scholarships, veteran support programs, drug awareness, and more. Since 2010, the Elks organization has donated more than 75 thousand dollars to local groups and charities.

