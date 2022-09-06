Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Utah to receive millions from e-cigarette Juul settlement
SALT LAKE CITY — E-cigarette maker Juul Labs will pay nearly $440 million to Utah and 33 other states and territories following a two-year investigation into the company’s marketing practices that included targeting youth. Teenage vaping has been a concern for years. The FDA declared it an epidemic...
KSLTV
Utah unveils 20 semifinalists for new state flag
SALT LAKE CITY — The quest for a new Utah state flag is moving forward after state officials narrowed down over 7,000 submissions to 20 semifinalists. The Utah Flag Task Force unveiled the semifinalists on Thursday after member Sen. Daniel McCay leaked a preview of 19 of the flags on Wednesday.
KSLTV
Gov. Cox, health care leaders commit to affordable, innovative care in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox, health care community leaders and stakeholders have taken the next step to make health care more accessible and affordable for Utahns. The next step is part of the One Utah Health Collaborative, a community-owned nonprofit the governor launched last fall. Solving this...
KSLTV
State authorities remind Utahns to update their emergency contacts
SALT LAKE CITY — If someone is injured and unable to reach help, one of the best ways for them to get help is through the state’s emergency contact list. This emergency contacts resource has been available since 2012, but many Utahns don’t know about it. “A...
KSLTV
Trauma surgeon gives sobering perspective as Utah wraps up its 100 Deadliest Days
MURRAY, Utah — At Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Dr. David Morris is always preparing for the next patient to enter the emergency room doors. “Our job is to find out what is wrong as quickly as possible, and that’s not a super pleasant process,” said Morris, who is also the medical director for general surgery at the hospital.
KSLTV
‘I loved him off the ledge’: Lehi man inspires suicide prevention playbook
LEHI, Utah — Utah aspires to be a leader in suicide prevention and the state needs help from the public to make that happen. As part of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Utah launched a first-of-its-kind suicide prevention course taught on social media, or online. It’s called Live On Utah: a statewide effort to educate and prevent suicide. The idea is to train as many Utahns as possible to recognize the warning signs of suicide, and what to do next.
KSLTV
Living Color Gala to honor individuals, groups fostering diversity in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — One state organization is celebrating diversity this week as they honor people and businesses who have made strides in our community. Living Color Utah works with diverse business owners across the state, helping them network, recruit and grow their businesses. They offer a creative space for people from all walks of life.
KSLTV
Heatwave leads to early dismissal at some Utah schools
PERRY, Utah — Now that school is back in session, some administrators were worried enough about the impact this heatwave is having on students that they decided to let them out early Tuesday. Some schools in Weber and Box Elder County districts do not have air conditioning, making it...
KSLTV
Utah leaders react to passing of Queen Elizabeth II
SALT LAKE CITY — Several Utah leaders have commented Thursday on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96, following a more than 70-year reign of the United Kingdom. Gov. Spencer Cox wrote, “For more than 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II served her people with strength,...
KSLTV
Utah’s record heat creates conditions for roads to buckle
SALT LAKE CITY — This unprecedented heat wave can be tough on Utah roads. Last week, UDOT shut down several lanes of traffic on I-15 during the evening commute when the concrete pavement buckled in the searing heat. UDOT crews cannot predict when or where the buckling will happen...
KSLTV
Kicking off the Utah State Fair with Casey Scott
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Fair kicked off Thursday morning, highlighting the state’s rich history!. Casey Scott was live from the fairgrounds this morning with a peek at all the fun for you and the family.
KSLTV
Two fires spark during record hot September
OGDEN, Utah — The record-breaking September heat is posing some challenges for fire crews in Ogden. The Valley Fire, originally named the Rainbow Fire, forced more evacuations overnight. The winds kicked up, forcing the evacuation of 10 more homes around midnight. This was in addition to 10-12 homes that...
