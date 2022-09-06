LEHI, Utah — Utah aspires to be a leader in suicide prevention and the state needs help from the public to make that happen. As part of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Utah launched a first-of-its-kind suicide prevention course taught on social media, or online. It’s called Live On Utah: a statewide effort to educate and prevent suicide. The idea is to train as many Utahns as possible to recognize the warning signs of suicide, and what to do next.

