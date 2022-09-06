Read full article on original website
Southern Ill. Food Insecurity Summit in Marion, Ill.
The "War for the Wheel" game will be Saturday evening, September 10. See how you can help catch monarch butterflies to be tagged and released at Giant City State Park.
Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock
Osage Beach police are trying to find out what killed a person whose body was found under a boat dock on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Live at Anna Fire Department equipment room
The SEMO football team has partnered with SEMO Food Bank to help fight against hunger. The state of Illinois is beginning the process of removing the cash bail system. Writers from the Heartland and beyond will be gathering for an Authors Fair in Kennett on September 10.
Cape Girardeau County communication tower taken down
The SEMO football team has partnered with SEMO Food Bank to help fight against hunger. The state of Illinois is beginning the process of removing the cash bail system. Writers from the Heartland and beyond will be gathering for an Authors Fair in Kennett on September 10. Check presentation at...
2022 National Fishing and Hunting Days to be held at Du Quoin State Fairgrounds
Preview of 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships to be held in Paducah. Joe Burkhead, with 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships, shares what you can expect at this year's competition in Paducah on Sept. 14-17. Senior Information Day event to be held in Cape Girardeau Thursday.
Jackson This Week 9/7/22
Fruitland residents are concerned with a local quarry. Poplar Bluff Police Department Chief Danny Whiteley will be retiring tomorrow after 22 years as chief. Heartland schools are trying to improve attendance as well as grades in schools post-pandemic. Southern Ill. Food Insecurity Summit in Marion, Ill.
Missouri Man Tells Floydada Police Chief That He Just Murdered His Wife
Floydada Police Chief Reuben Ramon was flagged down by a man from Missouri who said he just murdered his wife on Wednesday, September 7th. KAMC News reports that 48-year-old Keith Bass was already wanted for murder out of Excelsior Springs, Missouri. The incident apparently happened just after midnight that same morning.
Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop with a large police presence blocked a portion of Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau during the morning commute on Thursday, September 8. The roadway was briefly blocked near Kiwanis Park and Cape Rock Drive around 7:30 a.m. According to the Cape Girardeau...
Carbondale resident attacked by multiple people on campus
A Carbondale resident was battered on campus on Sept. 5, at 11:07 p.m., according to the SIU Department of Public Safety. The victim told officers they were attacked by ten people near Neely Drive. The victim was hurt but did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.
Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic site
First Missouri State Capitol Building is in St. Charles, Missouri.Smallbones, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. From 1821 to 1826, the building pictured above was the First Missouri State Capitol Building and it's a state historic site. The property is now state-owned. There's a lot of history to discover in St. Charles, Missouri, and this building is a part of it.
Group tries to get Missouri recreational marijuana taken off November ballot
A judge heard arguments in a lawsuit from an anti-drug group seeking to take recreational marijuana legalization off Missouri’s ballot.
Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Jefferson City man died Wednesday after his jet ski went airborne on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Recreational pot in Missouri: A judge will determine if it stays on the ballot
Whether the issue of recreational marijuana legalization will stay on the ballot is now up to a judge in Cole County, who has until Friday morning to file a judgment in the lawsuit.
Candlelight vigil at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial honors POWs from all wars
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A candlelight vigil at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial will honor and remember POWs from all wars. The vigil will be from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 16 at the memorial in Perryville. According to a release from the memorial, the third Friday...
2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in Jackson County, Illinois, crash
JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Three people were hospitalized after the pickup truck they were in crashed into a culvert and overturned on Brick Plant Road in Campbell Hill, Illinois, over the weekend, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says.
Sikeston man sentenced to 20 years for methamphetamine, firearm offenses
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man from Sikeston has been sentenced to 20 years in Federal prison for firearm and methamphetamine-trafficking offenses. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, David Rodgers, 41, was sentenced to serve 240 months at his hearing before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.
Missouri man involved in catalytic converter thefts sentenced to 9 months in prison
U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk on Wednesday sentenced a man involved in the theft and sale of 39 catalytic converters to nine months in prison and ordered him to pay restitution of $46,001. D'Ante Carter, 38, acted as a lookout as another man stole the catalytic converters.
Counties with the oldest homes in Missouri
There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
1 woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - A 44-year-old woman died Wednesday night in a two-car crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 7 at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. Highway 61 in New Madrid. According to the crash report, a 2012 Chevy
Stories of the Heartland 9/7/22
The SEMO football team has partnered with SEMO Food Bank to help fight against hunger. The state of Illinois is beginning the process of removing the cash bail system. Check presentation at Anna Fire Department for HeroFund Giving Day. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Check presentation at Anna Fire Department...
