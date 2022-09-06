ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

KFVS12

Southern Ill. Food Insecurity Summit in Marion, Ill.

The "War for the Wheel" game will be Saturday evening, September 10. See how you can help catch monarch butterflies to be tagged and released at Giant City State Park.
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Live at Anna Fire Department equipment room

The SEMO football team has partnered with SEMO Food Bank to help fight against hunger. The state of Illinois is beginning the process of removing the cash bail system. Writers from the Heartland and beyond will be gathering for an Authors Fair in Kennett on September 10.
ANNA, IL
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau County communication tower taken down

The SEMO football team has partnered with SEMO Food Bank to help fight against hunger. The state of Illinois is beginning the process of removing the cash bail system. Writers from the Heartland and beyond will be gathering for an Authors Fair in Kennett on September 10. Check presentation at...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
County
Cape Girardeau County, MO
Local
Missouri Society
Cape Girardeau County, MO
Society
Cape Girardeau, MO
Society
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
State
Missouri State
KFVS12

Jackson This Week 9/7/22

Fruitland residents are concerned with a local quarry. Poplar Bluff Police Department Chief Danny Whiteley will be retiring tomorrow after 22 years as chief. Heartland schools are trying to improve attendance as well as grades in schools post-pandemic. Southern Ill. Food Insecurity Summit in Marion, Ill. Updated: 9 hours ago.
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop with a large police presence blocked a portion of Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau during the morning commute on Thursday, September 8. The roadway was briefly blocked near Kiwanis Park and Cape Rock Drive around 7:30 a.m. According to the Cape Girardeau...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
dailyegyptian.com

Carbondale resident attacked by multiple people on campus

A Carbondale resident was battered on campus on Sept. 5, at 11:07 p.m., according to the SIU Department of Public Safety. The victim told officers they were attacked by ten people near Neely Drive. The victim was hurt but did not sustain any life-threatening injuries. Video surveillance caught fifteen people...
CARBONDALE, IL
CJ Coombs

Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic site

First Missouri State Capitol Building is in St. Charles, Missouri.Smallbones, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. From 1821 to 1826, the building pictured above was the First Missouri State Capitol Building and it's a state historic site. The property is now state-owned. There's a lot of history to discover in St. Charles, Missouri, and this building is a part of it.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
wpsdlocal6.com

2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in Jackson County, Illinois, crash

JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Three people were hospitalized after the pickup truck they were in crashed into a culvert and overturned on Brick Plant Road in Campbell Hill, Illinois, over the weekend, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office says it received a report about the single-vehicle...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Sikeston man sentenced to 20 years for methamphetamine, firearm offenses

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man from Sikeston has been sentenced to 20 years in Federal prison for firearm and methamphetamine-trafficking offenses. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, David Rodgers, 41, was sentenced to serve 240 months at his hearing before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.
SIKESTON, MO
FOX2Now

Counties with the oldest homes in Missouri

There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

1 woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in crash

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - A 44-year-old woman died Wednesday night in a two-car crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 7 at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. Highway 61 in New Madrid. According to the crash report, a 2012 Chevy...
NEW MADRID, MO
KFVS12

Stories of the Heartland 9/7/22

The SEMO football team has partnered with SEMO Food Bank to help fight against hunger. The state of Illinois is beginning the process of removing the cash bail system.
ILLINOIS STATE

