Second Annual Season Splash
DULUTH, Minn. – Community wide arts organizations got together at Wade Stadium for the second annual Season Splash. Thursday’s free event was a celebration of what these organizations have to offer for the coming year. From theater to opera and dance, seven performances were put on for the community to enjoy as well as sing along.
UMD Reverts Back to Old Champ After Public Outcry
DULUTH, Minn. — It’s over and out for the new UMD Champ mascot costume after fans gave it a big thumbs down just days after its debut. There’s a video post on UMD’s athletics social media showing what the college hoped would be an exciting change to the gold-colored Champ logo that’s been used for some time now.
Coffee Conversation: Lead Actors From Duluth Playhouse Perform Live
DULUTH, Minn. — Live theater is back for the season as the Duluth Playhouse launches its new season with Tony Award-winning Best Musical, ONCE. It’s based on the critically acclaimed film of the same name featuring the Oscar-winning song “Falling Slowly.”. ONCE is a bittersweet reminder of...
Duluth Parks and Recreation Releases 2022 Fall Programming Guide
DULUTH, Minn.–The Duluth Parks and Recreation team is ready to start their fall programming. Every season Parks and Rec. puts together a programming guide for all their different recreational opportunities. For the fall, they have options for all ages from toddlers to senior citizens. Some programs include festive events like a Halloween hike and pumpkin carving day. They’re offering a range of activities from card games, to adult kickball leagues, and even BINGO.
boreal.org
Housing crunch impacts the Northland
Editor's note: Boreal Community Media released a three-part series called "Cook County needs more housing", with exclusive interviews with Cook County HRA Director Jason Hale. You can find the series here. . By Ed Newman - Business North - September 7, 2022. Delta Airlines wants to hire 100 people to...
Coffee Conversation: Superior Porchfest Hosts ‘Fireside Jam’ Sept. 8
DULUTH, Minn. — Superior Porchfest is hosting one last community music event of the season with The Fireside Jam this Thursday, Sept. 8 at Girl Scout Point in Superior’s Billings Park. Boedigheimer Bergsven Duo stopped by the morning show Tuesday to help preview the event and play a...
Whiskey Wednesday Kicks Off at Glensheen
DULUTH, Minn.– It was the last night of Concert of the Pier at Glensheen, but that doesn’t mean their events for the year are over. It was the first night of Whiskey Wednesday and hundreds came out to enjoy the estate while they sipped on the sophisticated drink. Although everyone who came out got their last taste of live music, they were able to get their first taste of Whiskey on the Glensheen grounds.
A Labor Day Tradition: Cloquet Labor Day Parade
CLOQUET, Minn. – Labor Day is the final holiday of the summer season, and people across the Northland are getting out to enjoy a beautiful weather day with a wide range of events. That included the traditional activities in Cloquet, kicked off by an annual parade. Fox 21 photojournalist...
Country Lanes North in Duluth Demolished to Make Room for New Mega-Gym
Opened in 1976, Country Lanes North near the Miller Hill Mall closed its doors for good back in June, now it's just a pile of rubble. Country Lanes North was a busy place on most nights offering a variety of sports like bowling, volleyball, and bag leagues, but that all had to come to an end and after 46 years the announcement was made that the final day would be June 21st and they celebrated all the memories with free bowling and pizza.
Garden Shop Prepares for the Fall Season
DULUTH, Minn. — Despite the summer season coming to an end, one garden center is still green and blooming. A+ Garden Center has two locations; one at Duluth’s Kenwood Super One Plaza, and their main spot in Pike Lake. Owners have been transitioning both shops from summer to...
Veterans For Peace Call To Abolish Nuclear Weapons In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — The mission to abolish nuclear weapons took center stage outside Duluth City Hall today with Twin Ports Mayors Emily Larson and Jim Paine there in support. Veterans for Peace chose Duluth as its first of more than 100 towns and cities where they’ll be educating people about the dangers of radiation and how they can help influence politicians to reduce and ultimately eliminate nuclear weapons.
60-Year-Old Home Built on Stilts for Sale in Minnesota
You could be the proud new owner of a house that would definitely have your friends and family talking. Everyone would want to come to your house. This home in Duluth, Minnesota that's for sale was built on stilts over a creek!. Would you be able to live in a...
KARE
Duluth City Council recently approved city-sanctioned homeless encampments, could it work in the Twin Cities?
The City of Duluth is a city on the lake. A popular tourist spot for many across the Midwest. It's also home to hundreds who are homeless.
wpr.org
Police to notify Superior School District of encounters with students under new Handle with Care program
As students return to school, law enforcement will now notify the Superior School District when they’ve responded to an emergency involving a student or the child’s family under a new program. Over the summer, the district worked with local law enforcement agencies to set up a process for...
Superior’s First Community Solar Garden Expected to Produce Energy By Summer of 2023
SUPERIOR, Wisc. — A groundbreaking event took place along Hammond Avenue for Superior’s very first community solar garden. Superior Water, Light and Power will be referring to the space as Superior Solar to celebrate this renewable energy milestone. At 470 kilowatts, Superior Solar will be big enough to power more than 100 homes. Project managers will rely on local labor and solar panels manufactured in Minnesota.
Seriously, Who Steals A Bench In A Quiet Duluth Neighborhood
People do the craziest things so who knows the reasoning behind this latest case of something being stolen? A couple in the Lakeside neighborhood in Duluth are pleading with the public for the return of a bench that was taken out of their yard this past Sunday. The bench which...
valleynewslive.com
A closer look inside the stalled negotiations between nurses union, local hospitals
DULUTH, MN -- Five days before a planned three-day strike, we’re taking a closer look at what local nurses and hospitals are proposing on both ends of the negotiating table. The Minnesota Nurses Association publicly announced its intent to strike on Thursday, Sept. 1. giving hospitals the required 10-day notice before their nurses walk off the job.
New Asian Fusion Restaurant Coming To Duluth’s Lincoln Craft District
A new Indonesian and Asian Fusion restaurant plans to open its doors in Duluth's Lincoln Park Craft District. This year has been quite busy for new restaurants in the Duluth-Superior area, and an even busier summer. Earlier this summer, Mama T's Smoking Eats announced they were opening in Superior. The very popular Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar announced they were expanding and opening the Lake Ave Drive In where the old Porky's Drive-In used to be in Gnesen Township.
Minnesota actor joins cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Courtesy of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. A critically-acclaimed stage, television and film actor from Minnesota will appear on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." The hit show will premiere on Disney + on Sept. 19 after 30 seasons on ABC. The Season 31 celebrity cast was announced...
MNDOT Proposal for Construction Project Causes Community Pushback
DULUTH, Minn.– The Minnesota Department of Transportation has recently proposed a new project to construct three new roundabout’s along London Road. However, this proposal has come with backlash from some community members. In an effort to makes improvements to the pavement, calm traffic, and make the road safer...
