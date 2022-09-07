ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandston, VA

Sandston Library enhancements to begin Sept. 12

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PfQfX_0hkc2ydz00

Sandston Branch Library, the oldest location in the county’s public library system, will close Sept. 12 for a renovation project that will last through November.

The “refresh” project will provide more than $327,000 in upgrades, including accessible A-frame shelving to display books facing outward to showcase their covers as well as enhancements to the browsing and wayfinding experience.

The library, at 23 E. Williamsburg Road, also will receive fresh carpeting and paint plus new audio-video equipment in meeting spaces and common areas. The grounds will receive environmentally friendly plantings.

“However you experience the library, from browsing books to attending programs or even just relaxing, reading and enjoying the bright new features, this project will be a great addition to the Sandston community,” Henrico County Public Library Director Barbara F. Weedman said. “We look forward to the reopening celebration!”

During the closure, residents and other patrons are encouraged to use the nearby Varina Area Library, 1875 New Market Road, or Fairfield Area Library, 1401 N. Laburnum Ave.

The Mobile Library Service will visit the Sandston library parking lot on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The exterior book return drop boxes will be available for use throughout the closure. Patrons who need additional accommodations should contact the library at (804) 501-1991.

Sandston library is located in a walkable part of the Sandston Historic District, where a public library has existed longer than in any other area of Henrico.

Sandston library’s building occupies the same site where Henrico’s first public library, initially operated by the Sandston Women’s Club, stood from 1923 to 1980. The current brick building, which features angled skylights and windows, opened in 1980 and underwent a renovation of the children’s area in 1997. In 2003, the library received a full renovation and an addition that provided study rooms and a new meeting room.

Sandston library recently received energy-efficient lighting fixtures as a first phase of the refresh project. With the next phase of work, Sandston will become the latest library to receive an updated look and feel, following the openings of Fairfield Area Library, Varina Area Library and Libbie Mill Library in 2019, 2016 and 2015, respectively.

For details about accessing library services during the closure, the plans for reopening or the improvements, contact HCPL Community Relations Coordinator Patty Conway at (804) 501-1906 or pconway@henricolibrary.org.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – Sept. 9, 2022

A 23-year-old Henrico man is shot and killed in Glen Allen; two housing organizations call off their planned merger; Henrico Schools officials plan a job fair next week; start your weekend off tonight with one of these local events. Our coverage is free – but we need your help to...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Schools to host job fair Sept. 13

Henrico County Public Schools officials are still trying to fill a number of vacancies in the school system and will host a job fair Sept. 13 to meet with prospective candidates. The event will be held at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 North Laburnum Avenue, from 10 a.m. to...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandston, VA
City
Community, VA
City
Henrico, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Master Gardener training program accepting applications

The Henrico County Office of Virginia Cooperative Extension is accepting applications for its volunteer Master Gardener training program, which provides instruction in all aspects of horticulture. Participants will work alongside other gardening enthusiasts to learn about lawn care, tree and shrub maintenance, fruit and vegetable gardens, flowers, pest management, tree...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Richmond property values jump as assessments hit mailboxes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Property values are rising in the City of Richmond. James Hamner has been reviewing his latest assessments, and he’s seeing an increase of 13% for his own home and a whopping 35% for the rental property he owns. “It seemed a bit overinflated. I’m certainly...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enhancements#Mobile#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Sandston Library#Sandston Branch Library#Fairfield Area Library
NBC12

Jackson Ward mural damaged after concrete poured on top of it

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond art nonprofit is looking for answers after a road mural in Jackson Ward may have been destroyed after it was completed not even a year ago. Vaughn Garland, with Art 180, said that while walking to his office on Aug. 29, he noticed a mixture of concrete had been dumped across the Sankofa mural at the intersection of West Marshall Street and Brook Road.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Bon Secours hosting hiring event Sept. 10

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours is hosting a hiring event at all seven hospitals in central Virginia. The health care system is hosting open interviews on Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:. Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Rd., Richmond, VA 23226...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Henrico Citizen

Weekend Top 5

Will perform at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. and on Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. This new musical parody group was created by the performers and co-writer from the Capitol Steps. DC’s Reflecting Fools holds up a mirror to America’s crazy political culture with mind-boggling backward talking spoonerisms, breakneck costume changes, over-the-top impressions and all-new song parodies reflecting the day’s news. Tickets are $45. For details, call 261-ARTS or visit artsglenallen.com.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
cbs19news

Louisa Police Department launching Lights On program

LOUISA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Louisa Police Department has announced that they are launching a program called Lights on. The Lights On program would be the first ever non-profit organization to take off in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The non-profit is an organization that will pay $250 to...
LOUISA, VA
Henrico Citizen

New cameras with upgraded security software debut in Henrico schools

Henrico County Public Schools officials have installed new, improved security cameras in many of their middle and high schools – leading to privacy concerns from some parents and organizations. The new cameras will allow administrators to search through footage for a certain predefined image – such as a particular...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy