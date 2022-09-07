Sandston Library enhancements to begin Sept. 12

Sandston Branch Library, the oldest location in the county’s public library system, will close Sept. 12 for a renovation project that will last through November.

The “refresh” project will provide more than $327,000 in upgrades, including accessible A-frame shelving to display books facing outward to showcase their covers as well as enhancements to the browsing and wayfinding experience.

The library, at 23 E. Williamsburg Road, also will receive fresh carpeting and paint plus new audio-video equipment in meeting spaces and common areas. The grounds will receive environmentally friendly plantings.

“However you experience the library, from browsing books to attending programs or even just relaxing, reading and enjoying the bright new features, this project will be a great addition to the Sandston community,” Henrico County Public Library Director Barbara F. Weedman said. “We look forward to the reopening celebration!”

During the closure, residents and other patrons are encouraged to use the nearby Varina Area Library, 1875 New Market Road, or Fairfield Area Library, 1401 N. Laburnum Ave.

The Mobile Library Service will visit the Sandston library parking lot on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The exterior book return drop boxes will be available for use throughout the closure. Patrons who need additional accommodations should contact the library at (804) 501-1991.

Sandston library is located in a walkable part of the Sandston Historic District, where a public library has existed longer than in any other area of Henrico.

Sandston library’s building occupies the same site where Henrico’s first public library, initially operated by the Sandston Women’s Club, stood from 1923 to 1980. The current brick building, which features angled skylights and windows, opened in 1980 and underwent a renovation of the children’s area in 1997. In 2003, the library received a full renovation and an addition that provided study rooms and a new meeting room.

Sandston library recently received energy-efficient lighting fixtures as a first phase of the refresh project. With the next phase of work, Sandston will become the latest library to receive an updated look and feel, following the openings of Fairfield Area Library, Varina Area Library and Libbie Mill Library in 2019, 2016 and 2015, respectively.

For details about accessing library services during the closure, the plans for reopening or the improvements, contact HCPL Community Relations Coordinator Patty Conway at (804) 501-1906 or pconway@henricolibrary.org.

