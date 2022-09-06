ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WDW News Today

More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
disneytips.com

Child Climbs Pole at Disney Parks With Parents Unbothered By Reckless Behavior

Guests have been getting into all kinds of trouble this year at Disney Parks and Resorts. From dress code violations to physical altercations, there has been an increase in bad behavior at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort lately. It seems that Disneyland Paris is no exception. A TikTok...
TheStreet

Disney+ Members Get Valuable Theme Park Perks This Year

If you happen to be a Disney+ (DIS) subscriber, you likely already know that September 8 is going to be an important day to tune in this year. But if you aren't one yet (and the emphasis here is on "yet"), Disney is pushing hard to make this day something worth signing up for. Called Disney+ Day, the event boasts five exclusive premieres, including "Thor: Love & Thunder," the new "Pinocchio," "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law," "Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory," and "Cars on the Road."
TheStreet

Disney Theme Park Rival Retires Popular Ride

The permanent closing of a popular theme park ride, which is a rare occurrence, is always disappointing for fans of the ride. For example, Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios Florida and Hollywood had a very popular ride, Back to the Future, which opened in Orlando in 1991 and in Hollywood in 1993. Fans of the ride were disappointed when the ride subsequently closed in March 2007 in Florida and in September 2007 in the Hollywood park, to make way for another favorite ride, The Simpsons.
disneydining.com

How to Score the Best Disney Dining Reservations

We’ve all been there; we’ve got the perfect Walt Disney World Resort vacation planned out with a Disney Resort room reserved, a to-do list of the best attractions and experiences in the Disney Parks, and a list of characters to meet, but something is missing- a Disney dining reservation.
WDW News Today

‘Elevated’ Mixed Cocktails to Be Served in Magic Kingdom, 1994-Era PeopleMover Sign Removed, Creepy Doll Earns Special Treatment at Walt Disney World, & More: Daily Recap (9/1/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, September 1, 2022.
Elite Daily

Disney World’s Hocus Pocus Dole Whip Flight Looks Like The Sanderson Sisters

Oh look, another glorious treat has arrived at Walt Disney World just in time for the Halloween season, and “it’s just a bunch of hocus pocus.” Disney’s Hocus Pocus Dole Whip flight has landed in Orlando, and the best part is that you don’t even need a park ticket to order it. That’s right, the Dole Whip Witches’ Flight inspired by the Sanderson sisters is available at Swirls on the Water over at Disney Springs.
disneytips.com

Park Hours Extended at All Four Walt Disney World Theme Parks Through October 1

Fall is historically one of the quietest times at the Walt Disney World Resort, with the back-to-school season drawing smaller crowds to each Disney Park. After quite the busy summer, however, and with added pent-up demand for theme park trips and travel in general following the pandemic, Walt Disney World is looking ahead to fall visitation and continuing to increase Disney Park hours.
disneytips.com

Impressive New Disney Lounge on the Way for Select Guests

Big news to share! Disney has announced a new Park lounge will be making its way to Disneyland Resort in California for Disney Vacation Club Members as part of their “Membership Magic” perks. We previously shared the news that the Top for the World Lounge at Disney’s Contemporary...
disneytips.com

Which of Disney’s 5 Pirates of the Caribbean Attractions Is Best?

Did you know that Disney Parks has five different Pirates of the Caribbean attractions? That certainly says a lot about the popularity of the experience, which originated at Disneyland Park in 1967. Interestingly, Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean was the last ride Walt Disney designed before his death. The iconic...
WDW News Today

Train Track Sections Assembled as Walt Disney World Railroad Prepares to Return to the Magic Kingdom

While the Walt Disney World Railroad isn’t quite ready to welcome guests back at the Magic Kingdom, a big sign of its impending return can be seen in Tomorrowland. Train tracks have been assembled between Space Mountain and Tomorrowland Light & Power Co., which is undergoing a big refurbishment. The new sections are lying on the recently installed track awaiting installation. It appears to be the right amount of track to complete the last missing segment between the TRON tunnel and the Tomorrowland track.
msn.com

Video of a Practically Empty 'Walt Disney World' Is the Stuff of Dreams

While a trip to Walt Disney World is a bucket list vacation for many people, fighting through throngs of tourists and waiting in long lines for hours can sour the experience. That's why it's important to pick the most strategic times to visit in the off-season, when less people are there.
