West Virginia International Yeager Airport board accepts resignation of airport director, approves new leader

Beckley Common Council session agenda announced
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Beckley Common Council has released the planned agenda for their Regular Session set to take place on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 6:30pm. The meeting will touch upon several issues including the WV DMV Governor’s Highway Safety Grant. The agenda for...
First female executive director to head Yeager Airport
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Former assistant director of Yeager Airport, Dominique Ranieri was nominated to become Executive Director after the airport’s board accepted Nick Keller’s resignation. She will be the airport’s first female Executive Director and will assume the role immediately. “I’m honored to be the first female airport director that WV International Yeager Airport has seen,” […]
Kanawha County Commission considering actions following Turnpike wreck
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission will work with the state on protecting the Paint Creek watershed following a truck wreck last month on the West Virginia Turnpike. A section of Interstate 77 was closed for 18 hours on Aug. 25 after a truck crashed on the Skitter...
$1.9 Million in ARC funds coming to Rainelle, Mullens
CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) – $1.9 Million in ARC funds are coming to areas in Southern WV, Congresswoman Carol Miller announced today, September 9, 2022. Congresswoman Carol Miller announced more than $1.9 million in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grants for southern West Virginia. Specifically, the grants listed below are part of the ARC INSPIRE Competition. ARC […]
Government Technology
West Virginia Utility Proposes Rate Hike to Fund Internet Expansion
(TNS) — Appalachian Power has proposed a rate hike to pay for expanding broadband infrastructure in Logan and Mingo counties. The company filed a request Wednesday with the West Virginia Public Service Commission to increase its broadband surcharge rates by $3.6 million, effective March 1. If approved, the move...
WSAZ
West Virginia’s first electric bus rolls out in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s first electric bus rolled out for a route Thursday morning. Kanawha County will be one of the first districts to try them out. They’re battery-powered, zero-emission buses made by a company called GreenPower. “I like it,” said bus driver Patricia Mosley. “It...
Charleston City Council approves renaming street section after Taylor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council approved Tuesday a resolution to rename a portion of West Second Street in honor of a former Capital High School student. Council members passed the measure designating the 900 block of West Second Street as KJ Taylor Lane. Taylor died in April...
RetroReset expanding, Raleigh County location announced
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The folks at RetroReset Video Games & Collectibles have been making quite a splash locally since their arrival at the establishment’s Oak Hill location. Now, the minds behind some of the most exciting local events of the summer are looking to expand with the announcement of a new location in Raleigh County.
CASCI to leave Charleston location
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – CASCI, a division of CareFirst Blue Cross BlueShield of Maryland based in Charleston, will leave its Kanawha Boulevard office building by September 30. That is according to a spokeswoman Rebecca Hollamon who says the company will move to a new office location still within Charleston that better aligns with “new standards […]
Frontier offering reward for information related to copper thefts
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Frontier Communications is offering a $5,000 reward for people with information related to copper thefts affecting services. According to senior vice president of operations Jason Fields, the company has always had problems with people taking copper from Frontier’s equipment, but the problem has “exponentially increased” since 2020. He added the number of customers impacted by copper theft has increased by 400% over the last year.
Bullock Distillery, Roark-Sullivan partner to honor late West Virginia artist
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Bullock Distillery in the Elk City district of Charleston and the Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center have partnered to honor a late beloved Charleston artist. Officials from both parties gathered at the W. Washington Street distillery on Wednesday to introduce the distillery’s Jupiter Gin, a special three-part...
WDTV
Coalfields Expressway construction to Welch may require several homes to be torn down
MULLENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia’s Dept. of Highways is in talks with several different homeowners whose properties stand in the way of construction of the Coalfields Expressway to Welch. According to the homeowners WVVA News spoke with on Thursday, several of the homes are located on Town Ridge...
What would happen if the excess levy didn't pass in Kanawha County?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Come November, Kanawha County residents will have an excess levy tax on their ballot. It's a continuation of a tax benefitting schools that Kanawha County has had in place since 1937. Kanawha County Schools officials said voting "yes" to the levy would not increase the tax rate, but voting "no" would result in huge budget cuts for the school system.
More jobs to West Virginia, but where are the workers?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Over the past few weeks and months, West Virginia has received word that a number of big companies will be setting up operations here soon. But will they find enough workers? The year began with Nucor steel announcing a Mason County plant with perhaps 2,000 construction workers and 800 permanent jobs. […]
Teacher fired, aide suspended from Cabell County Schools
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Cabell County teacher was fired at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. According to Cabell County Schools Director of Communications Jedd Flowers, Deanna Holderby, a music teacher from Hite-Saunders Elementary School was initially suspended without pay on Aug. 29. She was terminated Tuesday night. Shawn Deen, a special education aide at Guyandotte […]
Parade of Lights memorial tribute to be held in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As announced by the Beckley Police Department, the annual Parade of Lights memorial ceremony will be held Sunday. The ceremony, scheduled to coincide with 9/11, is set to take place Sunday, September 11, 2022, and will be held “to honor the fallen law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical services, military, and other victims of the September 11th attack on our country.”
Tire collection event to be held in Raleigh County
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A tire collection event has been scheduled to take place in Raleigh County next Wednesday. The event is set to take place at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Upper Gravel Lot on September 14, 2022. Tires will be accepted from 8:00am to 4:00pm, and...
FBI searching for cold case evidence in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police, along with the FBI, are looking for evidence in a cold case in Boone County. The search for human remains is happening in the Jeffery/Hewett Area near an old cold tipple. The WVSP tells 13 News that the search is in relation to a cold case […]
New local business comes to Charleston Town Center
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new local business is coming to the Charleston Town Center Mall. It will be the first new store to open in the mall since Hull Property Group took over the ownership almost 15 months ago. The new store, WASH, has announced it is located near the escalators by the former […]
Mingo County Woman Ordered to Pay Restitution For Federal Fraud Crimes
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Diana Cisco, 70, of Delbarton, was ordered today to pay $46,356 in restitution for theft of government benefits and making materially false statements to federal agents. Cisco was also placed on probation for five years, with the first six months to be served on home detention.
