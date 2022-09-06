Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
Memorial Hospital in Gulfport ranked number three hospital in Mississippi
Memorial Hospital in Gulfport has been recognized as a 2022-2023 Best Hospital in Mississippi by U.S. News and World Report, ranking first in coastal Mississippi and number three in the state. In addition, Memorial is rated as high performing in eight procedures or conditions, including heart attack, heart failure, diabetes,...
wxxv25.com
Canon Hospice hosts memorial for Mohammad Moeini
Canon Hospice in Gulfport hosted a celebration of life for Mohammad Moeini who was killed April 27th, 2022. Fifty-one-year-old Mohammad Moeini owned the Broadway Inn Express in Biloxi where he and two other residents were shot and tragically killed earlier this year. In addition to owning Broadway Inn, Moeini owned...
Picayune Item
Time-line to get county’s dry status on Nov. ballot seems tight
Even though the state passed a law in 2021 effectively ending prohibition in all counties, it is still up to each county in Mississippi that was dry at that time to decide if they want to abandon those old laws. Pearl River County in 2022 remains dry, creating an unfair...
wxxv25.com
Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum holding $10,000 drawdown fundraiser
A week from Saturday, the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum is holding its major fundraiser for the year. There are some exciting things lined up for the 37th annual $10,000 drawdown. Of course, one lucky winner will get that 10 grand, but there’s also plenty of silent auction items to bid on and a split the pot raffle as well.
wxxv25.com
Polka Dot Powerhouse hosts ‘Tune-In Tuesday’
The Polka Dot Powerhouse organization hasn’t been around long on the Coast, but they are already making a difference within the community. Polka Dot Powerhouse is an international organization with more than 3,000 members and this year they expanded to the Coast. The organization’s goal is to connect like-minded...
WLOX
Biloxi city council denies conditional-use request from Fill-up with Billups
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - ”We’re asking for a medical cannabis dispensary at this location and I hope you will grant us this approval,” said Donovan Scruggs, representative for Fill-up with Billups. The business made a conditional-use request before the Biloxi City Council at Tuesday night’s meeting. It...
wxxv25.com
MS Gulf Coast Blues Festival this Saturday
Mississippi is the birthplace of the blues and this weekend you can experience some of the best the Blues has to offer. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Blues Commission is celebrating its 31st annual Blues Festival in Jackson County this weekend. Here with more is Blues Commission Alvin Brown aka DJ...
WLOX
Boil water notice in effect through Monday for parts of Jackson County
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents in parts of Jackson County are asked to take precautions with their water this weekend. Due to a damaged fire hydrant, a boil water notice is in affect for all customers from Amoco Drive north to Three Rivers who lost water pressure. This includes a large section of Escatawpa.
WLOX
Jerry Lee’s grocery stores sold to Pine Belt-based retailer
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County grocery institution is changing hands. The Lee family is selling its two Jerry Lee’s Grocery stores. Mark Lee confirmed to WLOX News the Pascagoula and Gautier locations will close at the end of the day on Saturday, Sept. 17, and reopen Monday, Sept. 19, as Jubilee Foods.
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Couple Hope to Begin Safe Haven Baby Box
The Pass Christian couple for 17 years; Steve and Caitlin Kelly, have begun a path to create a new organization called The Safe Haven Baby Box in the city. If the city chooses to do so, it would be the first kind of any in the state of Mississippi and not many in the Southeast of the United States.
WLOX
Happening Friday: Good Morning Mississippi is on the road in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Good Morning Mississippi is hitting the road, and you’re invited! This Friday, September 9, the GMM team is shining a spotlight on our Mississippi Gulf Coast seafood heritage and the area’s innovative efforts to focus on marine life. Wake up with our live broadcast...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport History of Museum opens Hurricane Katrina photography exhibit
A new exhibit at the Gulfport Museum of History unveiled a collection entitled ‘Katrina Images Revisited.’. “This lady, Carmen, was just off Howard Avenue when I walked up and there was debris everywhere and she was sweeping and cleaning and she had this incredible positive attitude and she said ‘I am karate mamma and I will survive.” James Bates worked for the Sun Herald as a photographer during Hurricane Katrina. The photo he calls ‘Karate Mamma’ is one his favorites in the exhibit.
wxxv25.com
Moss Point police officers recognized for service
Five Moss Point police officers will be recognized today for their service. News 25’s Sabria Reid is at Moss Point City Hall with more.
NOLA.com
Pyre BBQ in Mandeville gets back to basics, plans north shore expansion
The aroma of wood smoke and slowly cooking meat surrounds Pyre BBQ in Old Mandeville. The results fill metal trays, lined with butcher paper, with heaps of brisket, ribs and chicken. It also signals a new start for a north shore chef who seems to have barbecue in his blood.
WLOX
Nearly 400 animals housed at HSSM, a growing concern for staff
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Animal shelters continue to experience a high number of pet surrenders across the Coast. With many people saying their pet needs a new home because they’re just too expensive. Some shelters are offering financial assistance programs to help cover costs for your pets. Black wire...
wxxv25.com
Biloxi Seafood Festival is this weekend
The 41st annual Biloxi Seafood Festival is this weekend. This is always a fabulous event for the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce, one that celebrates the city’s rich seafood heritage. Here with more is Lawanda Jones with the Biloxi Chamber.
WWL-TV
Head of state board arrested over apparent drug deal in fast food parking lot
NEW ORLEANS — The executive secretary of Louisiana's State Board of Private Security Examiners was arrested and booked on drug counts following an alleged drug deal that took place in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Livingston Parish Tuesday afternoon, according to our news partners at WBRZ-TV and the Advocate in Baton Rouge.
fox8live.com
Five high-ranking supervisors ousted from Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five high-ranking members of the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office were ousted Wednesday (Sept. 7), in what Sheriff Susan Hutson called a “strategic realignment of certain positions.”. Those removed had more than 100 years of experience with the sheriff’s office, sources told Fox 8. The...
wxxv25.com
Pass Christian fishing guides and crews ranked best in the South
Customers ranked the City of Pass Christian’s fishing guides and crews as the best in the south. FishingBooker, America’s largest platform for booking fishing trips, compiled a list of the locations with best-ranked fishing crews in the south. Charter fishing crews in the city hold an average rating...
wxxv25.com
‘Strike out the Stigma’ promotion happening at MGM Park
For the final T-Shirt Tuesday giveaway, the Biloxi Shuckers are distributing shirts promoting the message ‘strike out the stigma.’. News 25’s Rick Gogreve is at MGM Park to tell us more about the promotion and the meaning behind it.
