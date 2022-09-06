Read full article on original website
Related
cenlanow.com
Alexandria PD arrests 2 suspects in recent armed robbery attempts
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two individuals in connection with the kidnapping and armed robbery of a delivery driver that occurred August 31. Today, APD detectives arrested James Recardo Wallace, 37, and Antonio Strong, 39, both of Alexandria. Each were charged with one count...
beauregardnews.com
3 sentenced for burning woman’s body in Beauregard
Three men convicted of disposing of a woman’s body in a car in Beauregard Parish and lighting it on fire have each been sentenced to 20 years in prison, but court officials say they may serve much less than that behind bars. Morgan Douglas, Dixon Fife and Michael Roberts...
kalb.com
Suspects arrested in kidnapping of Alexandria Coca-Cola driver
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two people have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and armed robbery of a Coca-Cola delivery driver that occurred in Alexandria back on August 31. James Recardo Wallace, 37, and Antonio Strong, 39, both of Alexandria, have each been charged with one count of aggravated...
westcentralsbest.com
Alexandria Man Charged With Murder Faces Trial This Month
Alexandria, La - A trial is set for September 26th for Timothy Teasley, 30, of Alexandria. Teasley is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He’s accused of shooting Thair Zidan, an employee at Chi-Town Gas & Grocery, and trying to kill another employee at the store back in February 2017. The trial was originally set for July but Teasley’s public defender, Chad Guillot, notified the court in April that his client hadn't returned from the East Louisiana State Hospital after being ordered there in July 2021. Three doctors at the time couldn’t reach a consensus on his mental health. In June of this year, Judge Chris Hazel found Teasley competent to stand trial during a status conference following a sanity hearing. But on July 11, the day before jury selection would begin, Guillot and Assistant District Attorney Johnny Giordano both indicated that they would need more time to prepare. Teasley has been charged with more than 20 additional counts of violent crimes while being in jail awaiting trial.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Caldwell Parish man jailed after leading deputies on high-speed chase in bread truck; allegedly threatened authorities
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 7, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft of a motor vehicle complaint. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies were advised that the victim’s bread truck was stolen and the suspect was last seen driving south on Jonesboro Road. According to authorities, they located the […]
Opelousas Police Officers are investigating the scene of a double shooting
Opelousas Police Officers are on the scene of a double shooting in the 1100 Block of W South Street. According to Police Chief Martin McClendon, two individuals were shot in the leg.
Elderly residents say they fear for their safety in high crime Opelousas neighborhoods
Some Opelousas homeowners are exhausted, fed up, and fearing for their lives
Eunice News
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. September 2 Alvin Joseph Broussard, 33, 300 block of North 12th, Eunice. Resisting an officer, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden. Gwendolyn Denise Simien, 47, 200 block of Acadia, Eunice. Simple battery, disturbing the peace-drunkeness, resisting an officer. Amy D. Miller, 47, 1000 block of West Vine, Eunice. Operating a…
IN THIS ARTICLE
LaSalle Parish Sheriff deputies investigating fatal shooting
LASALLE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, just prior to 11 PM, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on the 400 block of LA 460 in the Whitehall Community. According to deputies, the shooting claimed the life of 45-year-old Stacy Shaw of Trout, La. Deputies detained the alleged shooter, 24-year-old […]
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Issues Warning to Vernon Parish Residents
Vernon Parish, La - On September 6, 2022 at approximately 12:46 a.m. the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Fort Polk Officials regarding an airplane traveling from Alexandria to Deridder. Officials indicated that the airplane was hit with a spot light and a green laser. Officials provided coordinates to the area of the incident. The incident occurred in the Providence area of the parish. Officials also indicated that Houston air traffic controllers reported two prior incidents within the past week, in the same area, involving lasers being pointed at aircraft. At the time of the incidents the aircraft were traveling at an altitude of 28,000 and 30,000 feet when they were hit with the laser. In the event of a future incident, officials have prepared in advance to utilize advanced technology, to mark the exact incident location so that law enforcement personnel can respond to the location. Federal law prohibits anyone from pointing lasers at air crafts and anyone convicted of engaging in such criminal activity can be sentenced to 5 years in prison. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely with Fort Polk Officials and air traffic controllers in an effort to identify the person or persons responsible for these incidents so that they can be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Anyone with information relating to these incidents should contact the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-1311.
kalb.com
Pineville man detained following fatal shooting in LaSalle Parish
LaSALLE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man was detained following a shooting in LaSalle Parish, but released without charges, pending the outcome of a Grand Jury hearing. The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on September 2 in the 400 block of Hwy 460 in the Whitehall Community. Stacy Shaw, 45, of Trout, died as a result of this shooting.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of August 29, 2022 – September 4, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of August 29, 2022 – September 4, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On September 5, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of August 29, 2022 – September 4, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IPSO seeking assistance locating missing man
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office (IPSO) is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 35-year-old man.
Drive-by shooting being investigated by Opelousas Police
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police Officers are on the scene of what initially was called in as a possible traffic crash but later determined, that in addition to the crash, a drive by shooting had also taken place. Police Chief Martin McLendon said the victim exited the vehicle and was transported to the hospital by a […]
Two shot in leg, Opelousas Police on scene of active shooting
Opelousas Officers are on the scene of an active shooting.
Mamou man booked with animal cruelty
While serving a search warrant, narcotics agents found puppies in the sun without food or water, as well as one dead pup.
Leonville man dies in Wednesday accident
Troopers say he traveled through an intersection and into the Bayou Teche. His body was found near his truck, which was submerged in the water.
kalb.com
Fort Polk Officials, VPSO issue warning after aircraft hit with lasers in Providence area
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, there have been several reports of lasers being aimed at aircraft in the Providence area of Vernon Parish. On September 6, around 12:46 a.m., Fort Polk Officials contacted VPSO about an airplane traveling from Alexandria to Deridder...
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 103 After Driving Through a Stop Sign Into a Bayou
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 103 After Driving Through a Stop Sign Into a Bayou. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 7, 2022, that at around 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 103 near the intersection of Church Road in St. Landry Parish. Philip Gilyard, 59, of Leonville, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Comments / 0