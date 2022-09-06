Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
myneworleans.com
Animal Rescue New Orleans Launches Capital Campaign to Raise Funds for a New Shelter Building
HARAHAN, La (press release) – Animal Rescue New Orleans (ARNO), a 501(c)(3) volunteer-based organization founded in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, announces “Almost Home,” a capital campaign to raise funds to renovate a new facility. The new building will realize ARNO’s mission to provide more life-saving resources for homeless cats and dogs and further assist in-need community members and their pets in the Greater New Orleans area.
myneworleans.com
Vue Orleans Offers “Buy One Get One Free” for Louisiana Residents
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Vue Orleans, the newest and most intriguing New Orleans cultural experience, offers Louisiana residents another reason to take a view from the top. During September, residents can get a free ticket of equal or lesser value for each ticket purchased. “It’s the perfect time to view New Orleans from an entirely different perspective,” said David Rand, Vue Orleans general manager. “We invite Louisianans to take a ride to the top and view the city like never before.”
myneworleans.com
Effervescence Named One of 10 Best Champagne Bars in U.S.
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In honor of the 13th annual global Champagne Day coming up on October 28, the Champagne Bureau, USA recently released its list of the top 10 bars and restaurants in the U.S. for enjoying Champagne, and Effervescence in New Orleans made the list!. More...
myneworleans.com
The Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience Joins the Library’s Culture Pass Program
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience is joining the New Orleans Public Library’s Culture Pass program, which provides the opportunity for Library cardholders to visit a variety of attractions across the city for free. The partnership kicks off Tuesday, September 6, at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myneworleans.com
Fundraising for a Cause Oct. 9 at BK House & Gardens
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Back by popular demand, the Historic BK House & Gardens is again hosting a festive evening affair that brings together French Quarter neighbors, donors and community supporters who are committed to maintaining this significant cultural treasure. The second annual Soirée in the Vieux Carré...
myneworleans.com
Stylish Specs
Caddis, the Salt Lake City, Utah-based company selling “eye appliances” (aka readers) is on a mission to live in the present moment and to rally against the fear of aging. To that end, the company offers high-design, blue light-blocking readers that not only help you see, but also look great in the process. After a trip to New Orleans with a photo shoot at the Hotel Saint Vincent, founder and designer Tim Parr created a new frame style to honor the Crescent City. The Nola readers ($129) feature a vintage, square custom metal frame design for a clean, classic aesthetic. The top brow bar is even engraved with the coordinates of the French Quarter (29° 57’ 26” N 90° 03’ 54” W). The custom temple tips adjust to fit a wide range of head sizes as a nod to the diversity of the city itself. Available exclusively at By George New Orleans, 1507 Magazine St., saintvincentnola.com.
myneworleans.com
National Fried Chicken Festival Unveils Food Lineup
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The National Fried Chicken Festival (FCF) presented by Raising Cane’s has announced its highly-anticipated list of local and national restaurants set to participate in the fifth annual event on October 1 – 2 at its new home along the New Orleans Lakefront.
myneworleans.com
Tales of the Mocktail
My favorite way to welcome house- and dinner guests is to surprise them with cocktail hour or, depending on what time they arrive, a Bloody Mary or mimosa welcome hour. New Orleans is, after all, such a welcoming place, so a welcome reception is one of the best ways to set the tone for the friendliness and hospitality to come. Earlier this year, we had houseguests that are non-drinkers, so instead of champagne, French 75s or some other alcohol-driven drink, I filled a chic little drink bucket with ice and various non-alcoholic and dealcoholized options. As the sober and sober curious movement gains momentum — and folks with the usual reasons for not wanting to drink become more familiar with non-alcoholic options — I have a feeling we are all going to see a lot more people opting for no- and low-ABV options. It’s possible that you’ve seen many of them on restaurant and bar menus around the city or at events. Offering a choice of both things that mimic their spiked counterparts, as well as picks that aren’t trying to be like anything else, is a good way to cover your bases, no matter why someone is abstaining. If you aren’t hiring a bartender, keeping these drinks in a separate drink bin or cooler marked “Non-Alcoholic” is a good way to keep anyone from getting mixed up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myneworleans.com
New Build of the Year
One of the things that we thought was that the new should feel new and the old should feel old,” says the owner of a 19th-century Creole center hall cottage with a striking modern addition. Working with likeminded architect Tracie Ashe of the award-winning StudioWTA architecture firm, the owner and his partner adhered to that philosophy with stunning success. The result is a house that thoughtfully combines the classic, sturdy bones of another era with a new volume that speaks to contemporary design and incorporates state-of-the-art materials.
myneworleans.com
Chefs Melissa Clark and Mason Hereford Culinary Event at SoFAB
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Remember when two *highly anticipated* cookbooks got lost at sea? Now Melissa Clark, Mason Hereford, and the team from SoFAB are hosting a cocktail party and cooking demonstration to celebrate the release of Melissa’s new book, Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One Pan Meals.
myneworleans.com
NOLA Chic
Vikki Leftwich is a trailblazer. Co-owner of New Orleans furniture and design institution Villa Vici, Leftwich has long been a guiding light in the community. After founding Villa Vici in 1991 with her husband, Bryan Colwell, Leftwich developed long-term relationships with local artists and a keen eye for contemporary design, while providing exemplary customer service for her cultivated roster of clientele. “New Orleans clients are like no other and creating livable spaces for them is always exciting and refreshing,” the interior designer said from her showroom on Magazine Street. “We have so many talented people in our beloved city that make my job as an interior designer so much more interesting.” With a love for the culture and people of New Orleans, Leftwich shares expert insights on how to reflect New Orleans’ vibrant culture via design.
myneworleans.com
PJ’s Coffee Welcomes Fall with Pumpkin, Spice and Everything Nice
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – PJ’s Coffee is toasting to the end of summer with the return of its fan-favorite flavors of autumn – with the classic taste of New Orleans – for a limited time only. Now through Oct. 31, guests can immerse themselves in...
Comments / 0