Jennings man accused of stabbing neighbor twice in belly

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) — A Jennings man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly stabbing his neighbor.

It happened Sunday just after 8 p.m.

Police said Jimmie Johnson, 79 stabbed a man who had been visiting his home for several hours.

Jennings Police said they received a call in reference to a stabbing victim from the American Legion Hospital.

On scene, police said, they found a man who had been stabbed twice in the abdomen and rushed to the hospital.

Following their investigation, police located Johnson at his home where he was taken into custody without incident and charged with attempted second degree murder.

No motive was given for the stabbing.

The investigation is ongoing.

