Biloxi Shuckers vs. Mississippi Braves
The Biloxi Shuckers are on the outside looking in when it comes to Southern League playoff chances, having lost 15 out of their last 18 games. Law of averages say they’re due for a win. Shuckers hosting the Mississippi Braves in game three of the six game series, final...
11th annual Eagles under the Oaks golf tournament
Golfers are hitting the links to benefit wounded veterans in South Mississippi. The 11th annual Eagles under the Oaks Golf Tournament is underway at the Oaks Golf Club in Pass Christian. Sponsored by Keesler Federal Credit Union, all the funds raised at the tournament will go toward Combat Wounded Veterans...
No. 9 Gulf Coast loses late in turf debut
PERKINSTON — No. 9 Mississippi Gulf Coast played its first game on sparkling new artificial turf at Bary Thrash Field on Sunday night, and it was a thriller. Unfortunately, the final thrill went to Patrick & Henry, which scored in the final 15 seconds to snatch a 4-3 win.
Biloxi community remembers Victor Mavar Sr.
Today, a funeral was held for one of Biloxi’s most respected men. Victor Mavar Sr. accomplished so much in his life and today friends and family said goodbye to him. People gathered at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cathedral in Biloxi to pay respects to Victor Mavar Sr.
MS Gulf Coast Blues Festival this Saturday
Mississippi is the birthplace of the blues and this weekend you can experience some of the best the Blues has to offer. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Blues Commission is celebrating its 31st annual Blues Festival in Jackson County this weekend. Here with more is Blues Commission Alvin Brown aka DJ...
Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum holding $10,000 drawdown fundraiser
A week from Saturday, the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum is holding its major fundraiser for the year. There are some exciting things lined up for the 37th annual $10,000 drawdown. Of course, one lucky winner will get that 10 grand, but there’s also plenty of silent auction items to bid on and a split the pot raffle as well.
Canon Hospice hosts memorial for Mohammad Moeini
Canon Hospice in Gulfport hosted a celebration of life for Mohammad Moeini who was killed April 27th, 2022. Fifty-one-year-old Mohammad Moeini owned the Broadway Inn Express in Biloxi where he and two other residents were shot and tragically killed earlier this year. In addition to owning Broadway Inn, Moeini owned...
Pascagoula defensive lineman Jeffery Rush Jr. offered by Missouri
Another big time offer for Pascagoula defensive lineman Jeffrey Rush Jr, adding Missouri his bag this week. The four-star junior already holding six other offers from Florida State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, and Samford. Rush also celebrated a birthday yesterday!
Biloxi Seafood Festival is this weekend
The 41st annual Biloxi Seafood Festival is this weekend. This is always a fabulous event for the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce, one that celebrates the city’s rich seafood heritage. Here with more is Lawanda Jones with the Biloxi Chamber.
Gulfport History of Museum opens Hurricane Katrina photography exhibit
A new exhibit at the Gulfport Museum of History unveiled a collection entitled ‘Katrina Images Revisited.’. “This lady, Carmen, was just off Howard Avenue when I walked up and there was debris everywhere and she was sweeping and cleaning and she had this incredible positive attitude and she said ‘I am karate mamma and I will survive.” James Bates worked for the Sun Herald as a photographer during Hurricane Katrina. The photo he calls ‘Karate Mamma’ is one his favorites in the exhibit.
‘Strike out the Stigma’ Night held at MGM Park
For the second year in a row, Gulfport Behavioral Health System headed over to MGM Park to help host ‘Strikeout the Stigma’ night. The team with the health system settled down in front of the Shuckers gift shop where guests came up and discussed a variety of topics on mental health.
WXXV Student Athlete of the Week: Vancleave Football’s John Peterson
Starting off their 2022 football campaign, the Vancleave Bulldogs are off to a hot start as they enter week three with a 2-0 record. This week’s student athlete of the week is senior running back John Peterson. For as long as John Peterson can remember, he’s had a football...
‘Strike out the Stigma’ promotion happening at MGM Park
For the final T-Shirt Tuesday giveaway, the Biloxi Shuckers are distributing shirts promoting the message ‘strike out the stigma.’. News 25’s Rick Gogreve is at MGM Park to tell us more about the promotion and the meaning behind it.
Picayune running back Dante Dowdell offered by Penn State
Can’t fault them for trying, Penn State is the latest Power Five school to offer Picayune running back Dante Dowdell, who committed to Oregon back in May. The four-star senior is already off to the races in 2022, having racked up 273 yards and three touchdowns on 43 carries en route to a pair of double digit wins for the Maroon Tide to start the season.
Memorial Hospital in Gulfport ranked number three hospital in Mississippi
Memorial Hospital in Gulfport has been recognized as a 2022-2023 Best Hospital in Mississippi by U.S. News and World Report, ranking first in coastal Mississippi and number three in the state. In addition, Memorial is rated as high performing in eight procedures or conditions, including heart attack, heart failure, diabetes,...
Polka Dot Powerhouse hosts ‘Tune-In Tuesday’
The Polka Dot Powerhouse organization hasn’t been around long on the Coast, but they are already making a difference within the community. Polka Dot Powerhouse is an international organization with more than 3,000 members and this year they expanded to the Coast. The organization’s goal is to connect like-minded...
Happening Friday: Good Morning Mississippi is on the road in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Good Morning Mississippi is hitting the road, and you’re invited! This Friday, September 9, the GMM team is shining a spotlight on our Mississippi Gulf Coast seafood heritage and the area’s innovative efforts to focus on marine life. Wake up with our live broadcast...
Jerry Lee’s grocery stores sold to Pine Belt-based retailer
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County grocery institution is changing hands. The Lee family is selling its two Jerry Lee’s Grocery stores. Mark Lee confirmed to WLOX News the Pascagoula and Gautier locations will close at the end of the day on Saturday, Sept. 17, and reopen Monday, Sept. 19, as Jubilee Foods.
Four arrests made at Pascagoula vs. Gautier high school football game
GAUTIER, MS – Gautier police officers arrested four individuals during the Gautier High School football game against Pascagoula High School on September 2, 2022. Chief David Bever authorized additional plain-clothes officers to attend the game in response to a neighboring city having shots fired the previous week near their football game.
Biloxi city council denies conditional-use request from Fill-up with Billups
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - ”We’re asking for a medical cannabis dispensary at this location and I hope you will grant us this approval,” said Donovan Scruggs, representative for Fill-up with Billups. The business made a conditional-use request before the Biloxi City Council at Tuesday night’s meeting. It...
