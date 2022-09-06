A new exhibit at the Gulfport Museum of History unveiled a collection entitled ‘Katrina Images Revisited.’. “This lady, Carmen, was just off Howard Avenue when I walked up and there was debris everywhere and she was sweeping and cleaning and she had this incredible positive attitude and she said ‘I am karate mamma and I will survive.” James Bates worked for the Sun Herald as a photographer during Hurricane Katrina. The photo he calls ‘Karate Mamma’ is one his favorites in the exhibit.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 12 HOURS AGO