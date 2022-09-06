Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rev. Rafael Cruz and Christians Engaged President, Bunni Pounds, spoke in Tyler, Texas at Awakening Night on September 1Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
In Tyler, Texas - Texas College kicks off its Fall 2022 school semester 128 years laterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
Breaking big barriers: Anya Kearns becomes the 2nd African American woman Captain at Delta Air LinesTour Tyler Texas
East Texas law enforcement searching for woman accused of theft
UPDATE – The male suspect is in custody and the woman has been identified, according to officials. BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement is looking for a woman on Thursday who is accused of theft. The Brownsboro Police Department is assisting the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office to locate the woman in the pictures […]
“Highly Intoxicated” Longview, TX Man Calls Cops On Himself, Ends Up In Jail
September 7th is considered "National Beer Lovers Day" and apparently a man from Longview had one too many and decided to take himself to jail after going somewhere he wasn't supposed to. We take you to Harrison County where police there said that they received a phone call last night...
Central Texas woman admits killing neighbor
A Central Texas family is accepting donations after a mother was killed by her neighbor, police said.
Bank robbery, shooting suspects arrested in Smith County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Suspects in a Carrollton bank robbery and shooting were arrested Thursday in Smith County. According to NBC5 in Dallas, the four suspects shot an armored truck employee Thursday afternoon during the attempted robbery. The suspects confronted the employee outside of a Bank of America in Carrollton and then shot him in […]
‘Even after all this time’: Wood County Sheriff talks arresting suspect in 15-year-old murder case
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities in Wood County believe they have found the man responsible for a murder back in 2007. Chad Carr is sitting in the Wood County Jail, charged with the murder of Brittany McGlone. He was arrested Sept. 1 in the Dallas area. Wood County Sheriff Kelly Cole says all signs […]
Armored car driver shot outside of bank in Carrollton in attempted robbery
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An armored car driver was shot in an attempted robbery outside of a bank in Carrollton.Four suspects are in custody after a constable spotted the suspects vehicle headed eastbound on I-20 in Smith County near Tyler. The constable initiated a traffic stop and the four suspects in the vehicle were taken into custody without incident.Police say it happened around noon at the Bank of America on Belt Line Road at Josey Lane.The driver was shot in the arm and taken to Medical City of Plano. He is expected to be OK.Because it happened outside a bank, the FBI is now involved in the investigation, police said.Investigators are out mapping the scene.No reports of anyone else hurt.
Police Share Two More Cases of Alleged Theft in Tyler, TX. Seen Any of These People?
Last week, the Tyler, Texas Police Department shared the photos of several people who were allegedly involved in acts of theft at two local businesses. Do you recognize any of them?. These were actually two separate alleged incidents of theft. Read on to learn a few more details regarding each...
KWTX
Man headed to prison for East Texas softball field murder
LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - A man was found guilty and sentenced on September 1 of a murder that took place just over a year ago. Vontrequel Nickleberry, 33, of Marietta, Texas, was found guilty by a Cass County jury of the murder of DaChauncey Jones in September 2021. He was sentenced to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, as well as assessed a $10,000 fine.
Aryan Circle gang leader sentenced to life in prison was investigated by Smith County Sheriff’s Office, officials say
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Missouri man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for racketeering and corrupt organizations violations stemming from his membership in white supremacy prison gang, the Aryan Circle, according to US Attorney Brit Featherston. The case was investigated by a number of agencies, including the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. […]
KWTX
3 Houston teens charged in connection with Gregg County catalytic converter theft
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested three teenagers from Houston after the sheriff’s office says they cut two of the four catalytic converters off a pickup truck. Tenarian Staples, Collis Coleman III, and Eddarriuss Godfrey are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and...
Texas judge arrested on 3 charges, records show
PARMER COUNTY, Texas — Bailey County Judge Sherri Harrison was arrested on three charges on Wednesday, according to Parmer County inmate records. According to booking details, Judge Harrison was charged with official oppression, purchasing alcohol for a minor and criminal trespassing. These charges stemmed from May 13, 2022, according to records. Previous reports from the […]
KLTV
Woman arrested on I-20 after allegedly stealing 18-wheeler cab
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office aided Smith County in a report of a stolen 18-wheeler cab on Tuesday. Sheriff’s officials say a trooper spotted the vehicle and she was followed by law enforcement at about 60 miles an hour on I-20. The driver...
Longview police working major rollover crash on McCann Rd.
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is responding to a major rollover crash on McCann Rd. Police say the wreck occurred between Magnolia Ln. and Lismore Ln., around 1:10 p.m., near Longview Fire Dept. Station 6. Driers are asked to avoid the area at this time. CBS19 will...
Major rollover crash reported in Longview
UPDATE: The road has now been reopened. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – People are being asked to avoid an area in Longview due to a major rollover crash on Wednesday. The wreck is in the 2900 block of McCann Road between Magnolia and Lismore Lane, said the Longview Police Department. Officers are diverting northbound traffic, and […]
Jury trial date set for Smith County woman accused of abusing 2 sons, slamming head against wall
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A jury trial date has been set for a Smith County woman who was accused of abusing her children. Cheryl Layne, 45, was indicted on four counts of injury to a child, which is a third-degree felony. Mark Randy Layne, 51, Cheryl’s husband and a longtime Tyler police officer, was […]
Officials responding to large diesel spill, fatal crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement and first responders are on the scene of a fatal crash and large diesel spill in Rusk County Thursday night. The spill has blocked State Highway 315 at FM 840 to FM 95, the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said on social media around 9:15 p.m.
California Man Shares Why He’s So Happy He Moved to East Texas [VIDEO]
A man who moved with his family from California to East Texas shared some of the reasons he is so thankful they did so. We're hearing it in the headlines every single day it seems:. Californians are moving in droves to the great state of Texas. And we're seeing quite...
Grand jury: Not enough evidence to indict former East Texas CNA accused of slapping patient
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A Smith County grand jury did not see that there was enough evidence to prosecute a former UT Health Science Center certified nursing assistant who was accused of hitting a schizophrenia patient, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Lavinya Warren was arrested on Feb. 5, 2021 and charged with injury to […]
Have You Noticed Extra ‘Gifts’ from Door Dash Drivers in Tyler, Texas?
Recently, I've noticed a trend when door dashing near Tyler, Texas lately. I've been finding extra little "presents" in my door dash orders. Have you?. In case I've not already mentioned it, ever since I developed a quarantine habit for ordering from GrubHub, UberEats, and particularly Door Dash, I've never really stopped.
Officials: Car hit after trying to beat train in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Police say a train struck a car in Tyler at the intersection of Duncan Street and Angeline Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. according to online records. Police on the scene said that the driver tried to bypass the railroad crossing arms. A Union Pacific employee on […]
