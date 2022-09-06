CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An armored car driver was shot in an attempted robbery outside of a bank in Carrollton.Four suspects are in custody after a constable spotted the suspects vehicle headed eastbound on I-20 in Smith County near Tyler. The constable initiated a traffic stop and the four suspects in the vehicle were taken into custody without incident.Police say it happened around noon at the Bank of America on Belt Line Road at Josey Lane.The driver was shot in the arm and taken to Medical City of Plano. He is expected to be OK.Because it happened outside a bank, the FBI is now involved in the investigation, police said.Investigators are out mapping the scene.No reports of anyone else hurt.

CARROLLTON, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO