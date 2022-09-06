ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilgore, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Bank robbery, shooting suspects arrested in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Suspects in a Carrollton bank robbery and shooting were arrested Thursday in Smith County. According to NBC5 in Dallas, the four suspects shot an armored truck employee Thursday afternoon during the attempted robbery. The suspects confronted the employee outside of a Bank of America in Carrollton and then shot him in […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Armored car driver shot outside of bank in Carrollton in attempted robbery

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An armored car driver was shot in an attempted robbery outside of a bank in Carrollton.Four suspects are in custody after a constable spotted the suspects vehicle headed eastbound on I-20 in Smith County near Tyler. The constable initiated a traffic stop and the four suspects in the vehicle were taken into custody without incident.Police say it happened around noon at the Bank of America on Belt Line Road at Josey Lane.The driver was shot in the arm and taken to Medical City of Plano. He is expected to be OK.Because it happened outside a bank, the FBI is now involved in the investigation, police said.Investigators are out mapping the scene.No reports of anyone else hurt.
CARROLLTON, TX
KWTX

Man headed to prison for East Texas softball field murder

LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - A man was found guilty and sentenced on September 1 of a murder that took place just over a year ago. Vontrequel Nickleberry, 33, of Marietta, Texas, was found guilty by a Cass County jury of the murder of DaChauncey Jones in September 2021. He was sentenced to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, as well as assessed a $10,000 fine.
MARIETTA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Aryan Circle gang leader sentenced to life in prison was investigated by Smith County Sheriff’s Office, officials say

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Missouri man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for racketeering and corrupt organizations violations stemming from his membership in white supremacy prison gang, the Aryan Circle, according to US Attorney Brit Featherston. The case was investigated by a number of agencies, including the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Texas judge arrested on 3 charges, records show

PARMER COUNTY, Texas — Bailey County Judge Sherri Harrison was arrested on three charges on Wednesday, according to Parmer County inmate records. According to booking details, Judge Harrison was charged with official oppression, purchasing alcohol for a minor and criminal trespassing. These charges stemmed from May 13, 2022, according to records. Previous reports from the […]
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Longview police working major rollover crash on McCann Rd.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is responding to a major rollover crash on McCann Rd. Police say the wreck occurred between Magnolia Ln. and Lismore Ln., around 1:10 p.m., near Longview Fire Dept. Station 6. Driers are asked to avoid the area at this time. CBS19 will...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Major rollover crash reported in Longview

UPDATE: The road has now been reopened. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – People are being asked to avoid an area in Longview due to a major rollover crash on Wednesday. The wreck is in the 2900 block of McCann Road between Magnolia and Lismore Lane, said the Longview Police Department. Officers are diverting northbound traffic, and […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials: Car hit after trying to beat train in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Police say a train struck a car in Tyler at the intersection of Duncan Street and Angeline Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. according to online records. Police on the scene said that the driver tried to bypass the railroad crossing arms. A Union Pacific employee on […]
TYLER, TX

