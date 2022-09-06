'Tell Me Lies': Emma Roberts Talks Grace Van Patten and Jackson White's 'Chemistry' in Hulu's New Toxic Romance (Exclusive)

How do famous people react around other famous people? Some of you might assume that Hollywood is an insular community where the elite hobnob, and everyone knows each other. But there are talented people who have been working in the industry, sometimes side-by-side for almost the same amount of time, whose paths have never crossed. Take Kevin Smith, for example. The Clerks director came up during the Indie film boom of the 1990s, and has stayed relevant and prolific ever since. But even though Fight Club director David Fincher burst on the scene at roughly the same time – and the two directors have worked with some of the same actors – the storytellers never met until the bumped into each other at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO