CBS News
Expert says odds that Bears will move to Arlington Heights are '90-plus'
The Bears unveiled potential plans for a new stadium in Arlington Heights Tuesday, while Mayor Lori Lightfoot talked about more plans to keep the team from "abandoning" Chicago. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.
As the Chicago Bears prepare to present stadium plans, opposition growing over taxpayer funding
(The Center Square) – The Chicago Bears plan to meet with Arlington Heights officials Thursday to discuss their ideas regarding a new stadium complex, but many want to know how much taxpayers will be on the hook for. The team purchased rights to buy the land at Arlington Park...
How many seats would Bears' proposed Arlington Heights stadium have?
At this point, the expectation is the Chicago Bears will be moving to the suburbs to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights. The city of Chicago is doing everything it can to keep the Bears at Soldier Field, but it seems like a long shot. The Bears will unveil...
Chicago Bears to hold new stadium meeting on 9/8
The Chicago Bears will be holding a community meeting at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights from 7 PM CST to 9 PM on Thursday, September 8th. The purpose of the meeting is for the Bears to address the people of Arlington Heights in regards to moving away from Soldier Field in Chicago and building a new stadium in Arlington Heights.
Bears share new pictures, plans for Arlington Park
The Bears released a letter regarding their intentions to develop Arlington Park on Tuesday, including renderings of how they would develop not only a new stadium, but also a full-fledged entertainment district in the surrounding areas. “Make no mistake, this is much more than a stadium project,” the Bears said...
ESPN
Chicago Bears' conceptual plans for 326-acre property includes construction of domed stadium
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears released their conceptual plans Tuesday for the development of the 326-acre Arlington Park property, which includes the construction of a domed stadium. In what the organization is calling "one of the largest development projects in Illinois state history," the Bears envision building a...
Bears release first rendering of ambitious stadium campus in Arlington Heights
The Chicago Bears are getting closer and closer to leaving Soldier Field and moving to a new venue in Arlington Heights with their latest news. For years and years, Soldier Field has been the home of the Chicago Bears. That may not be the case for much longer, with Arlington Heights looming.
Lightfoot on Ted Phillips retiring, how it affects stadium plans
The city of Chicago has provided multiple attempts to keep the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. But, in light of Bears President/CEO Ted Phillips announcing his retirement, it could throw a wrench into the city's plans. How will his retirement change the dynamic of the discussions between the city and...
Bears offer first look at plans for Arlington Heights stadium project, say they'll seek some public funding
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As they offered a first look at their plans for a new home in Arlington Heights, the Chicago Bears said Tuesday, while they won't seek public funding for a new domed stadium in Arlington Heights, they expect to seek some taxpayer assistance for the rest of the surrounding entertainment district they are planning. "While the Bears will seek no public funding for direct stadium structure construction, given the broad, long-term public benefits of this project, we look forward to partnering with the various governmental bodies to secure additional funding and assistance needed to support the feasibility of...
What we learned about Bears' Arlington Park plan at stadium meeting
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. – The Bears held their first informational community meeting about their exploration into developing Arlington Park into a multi-use property anchored by a new NFL stadium on Thursday. Bears chairman George McCaskey, CEO Ted Phillips, senior vice president of marketing Scott Hagel, and senior vice president...
Arlington Heights trustees hire consultants for financial and traffic studies of Chicago Bears’ stadium plans
The Arlington Heights Village Board Tuesday approved two resolutions for consulting contracts to analyze the economic and traffic impacts of redeveloping Arlington Park International Racecourse into a new Chicago Bears stadium. Though no deal has been finalized, the Bears have entered into a purchase agreement with Churchill Downs, owners of the racecourse, to buy the property. Hiring the ...
Eater
The Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings in Chicago, Fall 2022
Chicago’s about to enter decorative gourd season, and there are some new restaurants to look forward to trying. Supply chain and staffing have caused chaos for opening timelines, so restaurant owners are preaching patience. Still, there’s a good mix of independent projects and new restaurants from larger groups this fall. A wide array of sources in the industry — from restaurant operators, to workers, to public relations reps — say they sense that 2023 will bring more opening announcements. This is the response as the American economy shrinks and teeters on the brink of a recession — depending on which analysts you ask.
theScore
Bears release renderings for enclosed suburban stadium
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears plan to build an enclosed suburban stadium that could host Super Bowls, College Football Playoff games and Final Fours. The Bears released conceptual illustrations Tuesday of the proposed stadium and entertainment complex that would be built on the site of a former horse racing track in Arlington Heights, Illinois. The Bears said the project could include restaurants, office space, a hotel, fitness center, new parks and open areas as well as “other improvements for the community to enjoy.”
5 things to know before Thursday's Arlington Park meeting
The Chicago Bears are hosting a meeting on Thursday night at John Hersey High School on the "potential purchase and possible development of Arlington Park." The team also released a letter surrounding the initial, broad details about the new stadium and their plans. The letter details the current plan and includes pictures of the Bears’ brainchild for the move.
ESPN
Chicago Bears say 'singular focus' is on suburban Arlington Park site for new stadium
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. -- While still in the early stages of development, the Chicago Bears are moving forward with their plan to eventually leave Soldier Field and build a new stadium in the northwest suburbs of Chicago on the 326-acre Arlington Park site. "Right now, we don't have a Plan...
Yardbarker
Bears Unveil New Details Surrounding Arlington Heights Project
JLL - Real Estate Advisors. Kimley Horn - Transportation and Civil Engineering. One bit of information worth noting is Hart Howerton is the same company that helped develop So-Fi stadium in Los Angeles. This is a huge step forward considering how the modern amenities and beautiful design that the Rams now call home bring a new sense of wonder.
CBS News
Full interview: Marc Ganis on the Bears' potential Arlington Heights stadium plan
Ganis, president of SportsCorp Ltd., says the odds that the Bears will move are 90-plus. He talked with CBS 2's Chris Tye on Tuesday.
