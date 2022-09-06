Chicago’s about to enter decorative gourd season, and there are some new restaurants to look forward to trying. Supply chain and staffing have caused chaos for opening timelines, so restaurant owners are preaching patience. Still, there’s a good mix of independent projects and new restaurants from larger groups this fall. A wide array of sources in the industry — from restaurant operators, to workers, to public relations reps — say they sense that 2023 will bring more opening announcements. This is the response as the American economy shrinks and teeters on the brink of a recession — depending on which analysts you ask.

