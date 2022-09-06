ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Bears to hold new stadium meeting on 9/8

The Chicago Bears will be holding a community meeting at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights from 7 PM CST to 9 PM on Thursday, September 8th. The purpose of the meeting is for the Bears to address the people of Arlington Heights in regards to moving away from Soldier Field in Chicago and building a new stadium in Arlington Heights.
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears share new pictures, plans for Arlington Park

The Bears released a letter regarding their intentions to develop Arlington Park on Tuesday, including renderings of how they would develop not only a new stadium, but also a full-fledged entertainment district in the surrounding areas. “‎Make no mistake, this is much more than a stadium project,” the Bears said...
Jennifer Geer

This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in Chicagoland

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is expanding once again throughout the greater Chicago area. (CHICAGO) It will soon be even easier to find a Freddy's near you in the Chicago area. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced in a press release the fast-casual restaurant known for their double steakburgers, shoestring french fries, and frozen custard will be opening six new locations in northern Illinois.
NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears announce captains for the 2022 season

The Chicago Bears announced their captains for the 2022 season. The Bears will have four captains for the upcoming season -- two defensive and two offensive. Justin Fields and Cody Whitehair represent the offensive captains. Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith represent the defensive captains. The team will also have an...
CBS Chicago

Bears offer first look at plans for Arlington Heights stadium project, say they'll seek some public funding

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As they offered a first look at their plans for a new home in Arlington Heights, the Chicago Bears said Tuesday, while they won't seek public funding for a new domed stadium in Arlington Heights, they expect to seek some taxpayer assistance for the rest of the surrounding entertainment district they are planning. "‎While the Bears will seek no public funding for direct stadium structure construction, given the broad, long-term public benefits of this project, we look forward to partnering with the various governmental bodies to secure additional funding and assistance needed to support the feasibility of...
Chicago Tribune

Arlington Heights trustees hire consultants for financial and traffic studies of Chicago Bears’ stadium plans

The Arlington Heights Village Board Tuesday approved two resolutions for consulting contracts to analyze the economic and traffic impacts of redeveloping Arlington Park International Racecourse into a new Chicago Bears stadium. Though no deal has been finalized, the Bears have entered into a purchase agreement with Churchill Downs, owners of the racecourse, to buy the property. Hiring the ...
Eater

The Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings in Chicago, Fall 2022

Chicago’s about to enter decorative gourd season, and there are some new restaurants to look forward to trying. Supply chain and staffing have caused chaos for opening timelines, so restaurant owners are preaching patience. Still, there’s a good mix of independent projects and new restaurants from larger groups this fall. A wide array of sources in the industry — from restaurant operators, to workers, to public relations reps — say they sense that 2023 will bring more opening announcements. This is the response as the American economy shrinks and teeters on the brink of a recession — depending on which analysts you ask.
theScore

Bears release renderings for enclosed suburban stadium

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears plan to build an enclosed suburban stadium that could host Super Bowls, College Football Playoff games and Final Fours. The Bears released conceptual illustrations Tuesday of the proposed stadium and entertainment complex that would be built on the site of a former horse racing track in Arlington Heights, Illinois. The Bears said the project could include restaurants, office space, a hotel, fitness center, new parks and open areas as well as “other improvements for the community to enjoy.”
NBC Sports Chicago

5 things to know before Thursday's Arlington Park meeting

The Chicago Bears are hosting a meeting on Thursday night at John Hersey High School on the "potential purchase and possible development of Arlington Park." The team also released a letter surrounding the initial, broad details about the new stadium and their plans. The letter details the current plan and includes pictures of the Bears’ brainchild for the move.
Larry Brown Sports

Bears could sign former hated rival?

The Chicago Bears could be bringing in a player who spent the last season with their biggest rivals. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported on Tuesday that quarterback Kurt Benkert is among several players that the Bears are working out this week. The 27-year-old former University of Virginia star remains unsigned.
Yardbarker

Bears Unveil New Details Surrounding Arlington Heights Project

JLL - Real Estate Advisors. Kimley Horn - Transportation and Civil Engineering. One bit of information worth noting is Hart Howerton is the same company that helped develop So-Fi stadium in Los Angeles. This is a huge step forward considering how the modern amenities and beautiful design that the Rams now call home bring a new sense of wonder.
