ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Cannabis retailer Pacabol opens in Chula Vista

By Lisa Hay
What Now San Diego
What Now San Diego
 2 days ago

Pacabol Cannabis Dispensary opened its doors in Chula Vista at 646 H Street. Pacabol is named after the alpaca species that roams the Andes at some of the highest altitudes on earth.

Customers will be able to enjoy a cannabis-buying experience with a dedicated reception area, flower bar, edible compartments, a large television and digital display wall and a DJ booth. There is a dedicated space to get mellow – referred to as a “smoke easy” (like speak easy) called the Hash Hole. Customers can escape to the dark, cave-like surroundings adorned with moss and stone to enhance their purchasing experience.

Pacabol recognizes that concentrates have become increasingly popular in the cannabis industry, so they have chosen to highlight these types of products in the Hash Hole.

The store is located in a 3,500-square-foot space. They have plans to host hash- and concentrate-specific product launches and vendor events, music, meet and greets, and merch drops in the space.



Keep up with What Now San Diego’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Coast News

Captain Keno’s welcomes return of newly refurbished sign

ENCINITAS — After waiting more than 18 months, Gerry Sova, owner of Captain Keno’s Restaurant in Leucadia, watched on Wednesday afternoon as workers installed a newly-refurbished sign above his restaurant along North Coast Highway 101. Last year, a developer purchased Keno’s and neighboring Portofino Beach Inn with plans...
ENCINITAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Diego, CA
City
Chula Vista, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Business
Eater

Famed Japanese Bakery Establishes Offshoot in San Diego

A recently opened bakery and deli based in the Miramar area is a spinoff of Okayama Kobo, a highly regarded Japanese brand, founded in 1986, that operates 200 locations across Japan as well as several outposts in Los Angeles and Orange County. Though it offers most of the original bakery’s menu, including its signature crescent rolls, new arrival Salt & Butter by Okayama Kobo is also developing items that will be unique to San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retailer#H Street#Television#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business
kusi.com

Feeding San Diego desperate for volunteers amid rise in hunger

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego works to tackle ending hunger in the county, an issue inflated by the recent pandemic and economic challenges which have put people in dire situations. But to combat the hunger, Feeding San Diego needs the help and support of volunteers. Kacey McKinnon...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

SENOR GRUBBY’S CELEBRATES 14 YEARS IN CARLSBAD

On Wednesday, August 31st, Señor Grubby’s proudly celebrated 14 years being located in the heart of Carlsbad Village. Can you believe that? Over a decade of serving amazing Mexican food, premium cocktails, and friendly customer service that makes you feel like you are part of the family. The...
CARLSBAD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
sandiegomagazine.com

From Base to Border and Back

San Diego has some pretty beautiful bike paths to explore, whether you’re interested in a quick trek along the Pacific Coast Highway for the afternoon or a much more challenging feat such as an 118-mile out-and-back ride. Following along the entire western boundary of San Diego County, the latter...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
What Now San Diego

What Now San Diego

San Diego County, CA
400
Followers
200
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowsandiego.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy