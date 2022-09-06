ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise Valley, AZ

Andaz Resort applies to add stand-alone guest units on vacant 5 acres

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

At Thursday’s meeting, the Paradise Valley Town Council will be taking its first look at Andaz Scottsdale Resort’s development proposal.

Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows is seeking approval to develop a vacant 5 acres with 10 luxury one-story guest units with private pools. The stand-alone units are proposed for the southwest corner of the resort’s property.

According to the development application and submitted plans, the stand-alone units are planned to offer guests an option similar to single-family properties. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0swh2m_0hkc2FMe00

Andaz’s owner, PV Hotel Venture SPE LLC, seeks an intermediate special use permit amendment to incorporate and develop the 5 acres at 6041 N. Quail Run Road, into the resort.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, the Town Council will discuss a statement of direction for the Andaz, which sets up parameters for what the Planning Commission should focus on during its evaluation of the application. Statement of Direction is not a final decision of the council, and does not create any vested rights to the approval of a special use permit.

A draft statement of direction included in the council’s agenda encourages the commission to focus its review, in part, on the visible, audible and operational effects the amendment may have on the neighbors. After the Planning Commission reviews the resort’s application, they will vote on a recommendation or denial of the special use application before the Andaz’s application returns to town council for approval.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CRlvq_0hkc2FMe00

In an Aug. 15 letter to Paradise Valley’s senior planner George Burton, applicant Gary Stougaard outlined some key aspects of the Andaz’s plans, which seeks to add 10 residential villa style units to expand the guest room options. Plans feature:

  • Four two-bedroom units approximately 2,150 square feet each;
  • Five three-bedroom units approximately 2,600 square feet each; and
  • One four-bedroom unit of just over 4,000 square feet.

“Our plan to develop these luxury residential style units will address increasing demand for luxury residential accommodations to resort settings — both in the Paradise Valley/Scottsdale market and across the country from users that can easily afford but would prefer not to purchase second homes in resort markets due to the cost and time necessary to maintain second homes on a full-time basis,” Stougaard wrote in the narrative.

“Because of the nature of these units, we believe that they will be attractive to a wide variety of prospective guests — whose length of stay is likely to vary depending on the nature of the guest, time of year and other factors.”

Stougaard also points out the impact of short-term rental residential properties that are “increasingly creating friction” within neighborhoods.

“Residential style accommodations at resorts provide higher levels of control and security,” Stougaard wrote.

With these 10 proposed units, the resort’s total guest room inventory will be 195, which is less than the 201 units previously approved for Andaz by the Town of Paradise Valley in 2015.

Access to the 5-acre parcel and new guestroom units will be from Scottsdale Road, through the existing resort. No direct vehicular or pedestiran access is planned from Quail Run Road, except as may be required for fire department access.

Additionally, these new units will contain no provisions for lock-off of any portion.

The Paradise Valley Town Council meeting begins at 3 p.m., but a closed-door meeting is planned immediately. The agenda states the expected start time for the study session is 3:20 p.m.

The council meeting will be held at 6401 E. Lincoln Drive, and streamed on the town’s website.

