Ravens Unveil First Depth Chart
The Ravens pr staff puts together a weekly depth chart. While it's not officially endorsed by the coaches, it provides some insight into the lineup.
Here is the Week 1 depth chart against the New York Jets.
Offense
WR1 — Rashod Bateman, Demarcus Robinson, Tylan Wallace
WR2 — WR Devin Duvernay, James Proche II
LT — Ronnie Stanley, Ja'Wuan James
LG — Ben Powers, Ben Cleveland
C — Tyler Linderbaum, Patrick Mekari, Trystan Colon
RG — Kevin Zeitler, Ben Cleveland
RT — Morgan Moses, Daniel Faalele
TE — Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle, Isaiah Likely, Josh Oliver
QB — Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley
FB — Patrick Ricard
RB— J.K. Dobbins, Mike Davis, Justice Hill, Kenyan Drake
Defense
DT — Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington
NT —Michael Pierce, Travis Jones (injured)
DE — Calais Campbell, Brent Urban
RUSH — Odafe Oweh
MLB — Josh Bynes, Kristian Welch, Josh Ross
WLB — Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, Del'Shawn Phillips
SAM — Justin Houston
CB — Marcus Peters, Brandon Stephens, Damarion Williams
SS — Chuck Clark, Geno Stone
FS — Marcus Williams, Kyle Hamilton
CB — Marlon Humphrey, Kyle Fuller, Jalyn Armour-Davis
