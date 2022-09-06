ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lakeland Gazette

Heroes Dinner and Silent Auction

The 14th Annual Honoring Heroes Dinner and Silent Auction will take place on Friday, September 9th at the First Presbyterian Church on Lake Hollingsworth Drive. The event raises funds to support the LakelandPD K9 unit and LCPAAA Scholarship fund. 100% of the net proceeds are donated!. Come meet the K-9...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Did you know?

Did you know that some chocolate candy bars are laced with poisonous mushrooms?. Authorities here in Florida are warning parents of chocolate bars that are laced with hallucinogenic mushrooms as illegal substances are increasingly being produced in candy-like form such as seen recently with Fentanyl laced tablets that appear as candy that were seized at our Southern border.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakeland, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, FL
Food & Drinks
Lakeland Gazette

Labor Day 2022 Hours & Closings

Monday customers will be collected on Tuesday, September 6th. Tuesday customers will be collected on Wednesday, September 7th. Thursday customers no change to your day of collection. Friday customers no change to your day of collection.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

First Friday

Join us on September 2 from 6 pm to 9 pm for our next First Friday event: Dog Days Downtown! Bring your leashed and well-behaved pets, and celebrate the beginning of Labor Day Weekend in Downtown Lakeland. Meet local businesses and community groups, some of whom will have fun giveaways...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Public Library’s main branch reopens Tuesday, Sept 6

It is move-in weekend for the Lakeland Public Library’s main branch. The 56-year-old facility has been undergoing a massive $1.89 million renovation for the last 18 months, including a new HVAC system, ceilings, lighting, flooring, paint, furniture, a new collection layout — and the addition of the Exhibit Room for the History and Culture Center. Lakeland Public Library’s main branch reopens Tuesday Sept 6.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Macy Grey has been adopted!!!!

Congratulations to Kameron Nix of Bradenton on the adoption of our gorgeous, green-eyed Macy Grey. When someone adopts an adult cat. from us, we generally recommend the kitty be given their own space in the home to adjust to their new surroundings. Although Macy was put in a separate bedroom, it didn’t take her long to make herself right at home. Kam tells us she was attached to him like Velcro all day and wouldn’t leave his side.
BRADENTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Happy Birthday#Sugar Cookie#Food Drink
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland PD K9s

We love our K9s that protect the Lakeland community every day with their partners. The K9s respond to calls using their unique set of skills, whether they are searching for evidence or persons, ensuring the safety of citizens, or educating our citizens while providing a big silly smile. The Lakeland Police Department is grateful for their loyal and selfless service every day.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

TRAFFIC FATALITY INVOLVING A PEDESTRIAN

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at approximately 8:44 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 3000 block of US 98 North. Prior to the crash, a 2008 Infiniti sedan was traveling in the inside southbound lane of US 98 N when a pedestrian attempted to cross US 98 N outside a designated crosswalk area. The driver of the sedan swerved in an attempt to avoid impact but struck the pedestrian. After falling to the ground, the pedestrian was struck by a second vehicle, a 1997 Toyota Camry, also traveling southbound. Both drivers immediately stopped and remained at the scene.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Fatal Polk Crash SR-400

Vehicle 1, a Lexus sedan, was traveling eastbound on SR-400 near Milepost 26 in the outside lane. Vehicle 2, a Dodge pickup, was traveling eastbound in the center lane. Driver 1 fell asleep and lost control of the sedan which entered the center lane and collided with the right rear of the pickup. Post-impact,
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Entrepreneur Series- KyLo & Co by Stephanie

KyLo & Co is located in Lakeland, Florida, and makes handcrafted custom canvas art perfect for every occasion. The owner, Stephanie, is a Lakeland Local, Mother, and Wife. God placed KyLo & Co on Stephanie’s heart with a mission to bless the people and the space that her artwork finds a home in, which is why Jeremiah 29:11 is handwritten on the back of every canvas.
LAKELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Lakeland Gazette

Is Lakeland Commissioner Phillip Walker breaking the law by wanting his seat back?

After losing his campaign for Florida House District 50, Lakeland Commissioner Phillip Walker is now seeking his seat back. Walker sent an email less than 19 minutes before Friday’s noon filing deadline. In the email, Walker asked Lakeland City Attorney Palmer Davis and City Clerk Kelly Koos to consider him a candidate for interim commissioner for the Northwest District seat.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Roundabout Projects to Affect Polk County Traffic

Two roundabout construction projects will slow Lakeland and Lake Wales area traffic this month with detours. An ongoing Polk County roundabout project at the intersection of North Galloway Road and Sleepy Hill Road in unincorporated Lakeland will keep the intersection closed for two more weeks. The intersection is scheduled to reopen Friday afternoon, September 23. Until then, traffic will continue to be detoured during the closure, with westbound traffic on Sleepy Hill Road detouring north or south at Kathleen Road to bypass work zone. Eastbound Sleepy Hill Road traffic approaching intersection will divert northerly along Coogle Road. Northbound traffic along North Galloway Road will detour at Knights Station Road and southbound traffic will be redirected to Kathleen Road or Mt. Tabor Road to avoid closure. Congestion and delays can be expected, especially during peak-hour traffic.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Multiple Road Closures to Slow Polk Traffic Starting Monday

Starting Monday, August 29, multiple heavy construction projects in Davenport, South Lakeland, Fort Meade, and Auburndale will slow traffic with road closures and detours. Installation of a reclaimed water line for a residential townhome project will close Holly Hill Grove Road 3 in Davenport Monday morning. Holly Hill Grove Road 3, which is currently unpaved and unpopulated, will remain closed after work is completed. The right-of-way between FDC Grove Road and U.S. 27 will be vacated and a new turnaround constructed west of the intersection of Holly Hill Grove and U.S. 27.
DAVENPORT, FL
Lakeland Gazette

State Attorney’s Office Citizens Academy Opportunity

The State Attorney’s Office is now accepting applications for their Annual Citizens Academy. Participants will meet every Tuesday night, at the main courthouse in Bartow, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. for seven weeks, beginning on September 20, 2022, and concluding on November 8, 2022. The deadline for applications is September 6th.
BARTOW, FL
Lakeland Gazette

WATERLINE FAILURE WASHES OUT THE CORNER OF 10TH STREET AND WABASH AVENUE

The new waterline at the southeast corner of 10th Street and Wabash Avenue has failed washing out the corner. Water is shut off in that area, but no customer is without water at this time because water feeds from both directions at that location. Crews are currently investing the nature of the failure to determine the cause. They will know more as the day progresses and the work crew is able to dig into the impacted area. The water line is under warranty through COBB Construction who installed the line.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland, FL
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News Lakeland Fl

 http://www.lakelandgazette.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy