Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Aggies host Ragin’ Cajuns Friday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball continues its non-conference slate on Friday when it hosts the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns inside Reed Arena. First serve is set for 6 p.m. and the match is available via SEC Network+ with Casey Richardson and Chelsea Reber on the call. LAST...
KBTX.com
TCU beats Texas A&M in top 25 showdown 2-1
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies dropped Thursday night’s match, 2-1, against the No. 16 TCU Horned Frogs on Ellis Field. The Maroon & White (4-1-2) struck first when Quinn Cornog was fouled setting up a free kick from 19 yards out. Maile Hayes used the free kick to send the ball into the back of the net past the keeper diving to the left post. Hayes became the 12th Aggie to score this season.
KBTX.com
College Station looks to make it back to back wins as it host Temple Friday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars (1-1) were able to pick up their first win of the year last Friday against Nolan Catholic. The 52-7 victory was pretty one sided and while the Cougars played well, they will get a pretty good idea of just how good they are as unbeaten Temple (2-0) comes to town.
KBTX.com
Fisher says Haynes King is Aggie offense’s last line of defense
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In Haynes King’s first game back since suffering a season ending leg injury against Colorado nearly a year ago the Texas A&M sophomore quarterback had a record setting performance. throwing for 364 yards and 3 touchdowns against Sam Houston. The issue from last Saturday’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Texas A&M’s Men’s Basketball conference schedule announced
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team learned its 18-game 2023 conference slate and begin play Jan. 4, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday. The Aggies’ home schedule includes contests against LSU (Jan. 7), Missouri (Jan. 11), Florida (Jan. 18), Vanderbilt (Jan. 28), Georgia (Feb. 4), Auburn (Feb. 7), Arkansas (Feb. 15), Tennessee (Feb. 21) and Alabama (March 4).
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Shuts Down Sam Houston, 3-0
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team pulled off its third sweep of the season on Tuesday night when it topped Sam Houston (28-26, 25-14, 30-28) inside Reed Arena. For the first time this year, a trio of Aggies reached double-digit kills in a single match, as...
KBTX.com
Men’s Tennis garners five ITA Preseason Rankings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s tennis team garnered five Intercollegiate Tennis Association Preseason Rankings, the organization announced Tuesday. Noah Schachter led the Maroon & White with highest ranking in singles at No. 19. The Wesley Chapel, Florida, product finished his 2022 season with All-Southeastern Conference First Team honors. Schachter posted a 17-23 mark in singles play and a 14-7 record in doubles action with Kenner Taylor. UCF transfer Trey Hilderbrand ranked No. 50, while Raphael Perot is No. 72.
KBTX.com
Rudder hosts Elgin on Friday, seeking first win
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers are still seeking their first win of the season. They dropped a 38-28 contest against Salado which is a top 10 team in the state. The Rangers are hosting unbeaten Elgin on Friday. A year ago Rudder beat the Wildcats by 51 points.
RELATED PEOPLE
KBTX.com
Yulkeith Brown forgot about planned TD celebration after scoring Saturday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team won its season opener in shutout fashion over Sam Houston and the 12th Man should not be alarmed that the Aggies looked pretty plain doing it. That was certainly by design by Jimbo Fisher. The head coach not wanting to...
KBTX.com
Casarez Named SEC Men’s Runner of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Eric Casarez was crowned with the Southeastern Conference Men’s Runner of the Week honor, the league announced Tuesday morning. Casarez, a junior, ran to a second-place finish in the Cowboy Preview 5k, leading his team to a third-place finish over sixth ranked Tulsa. His time of 14:55.3 on the hilly course was the fastest season opener of his career.
KBTX.com
Sam Houston motivated after season-opening loss to Texas A&M
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - After Sam Houston opened up its football season with a 31-0 loss to Texas A&M, the Bearkats will have their home opener this Saturday against Northern Arizona. Despite getting shutout, there were some bright spots that the Kats took away, particularly their defensive line able to...
KBTX.com
Bryan looking to bounce back against Brenham
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings continue a three week road portion of their schedule as they travel to Brenham on Friday. The Vikings are coming off a 21-14 loss at Huntsville. They were down two scores early, but battled back to tie the game. Head Coach Ricky Tullos...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Texas A&M remains No. 6 in Week Two AP poll
(KBTX) - The Associated Press released their college football rankings for Week Two of the season. Texas A&M stayed put at No. 6 after beating Sam Houston 31-0 in the season opener. The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with eight teams in the Top 25. Alabama remains at No. 1...
KBTX.com
The Thr3e: Jatrissa Wooten
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jatrissa comes to The Thr3e with a BIG personality and is always down for a good laugh. A city girl at heart, Jatrissa was born and raised in Boston, MA but made her way down south ways of Georgia and Louisiana. After a short stint, she hit the road again hitting California, and now Texas. She began her career as a reporter/producer and is now a proud co-host of The Thr3e right here in Bryan.
KBTX.com
Nationally-renowned artist dedicates painting to Texas A&M’s Bush School
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Bush School of Government & Public Service is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a new art piece meant to inspire students. Nationally-renowned artist Benjamin Knox dedicated a 16-foot painting to the Bush School Wednesday titled “The Ride Home.” The painting depicts former President George H.W. Bush’s final journey to College Station.
KBTX.com
College Station businesses see growth as summer comes to an end
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -After nearly two years of suffering due to COVID-19, two local businesses are thriving after a busy summer. Labor Day not only marks the unofficial end of summer, but it also signifies the end of the summer travel season. The summer of 2022 led Urban Table to record sales.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Texas Leadership Summit coming to Brenham
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Registration is open for the Texas Leadership Summit at Brenham High School. “It’s really a grassroots movement,” Tim Webb, founder and board member, said. “It’s an opportunity to learn how to apply our Christian principles that helped found this nation and the great state of Texas. It’s the birthplace of Texas, Brenham, so what better place to focus on reviving leaders where leadership began.”
KBTX.com
Son-Shine Outreach Center lays new foundation following March tornado
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - An outreach center in Madisonville was in the direct path of a tornado that hit the area in March, destroying their building and much of the contents inside. Just a few months later, The Son-Shine Outreach Center is laying the groundwork for a brand-new location. Lisa...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service hosting a certified food manager course
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that each year one in six Americans will get sick from eating contaminated food in homes and restaurants. That’s why the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering a certified food manager course. Brazos County Extension Agent...
KBTX.com
First rainbow room opens in Grimes County
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - An open house was held Thursday for Grimes County’s new rainbow room. It’s located at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Navasota. Rainbow rooms are resource centers for Child Protective Services caseworkers that are stocked with items for children like diapers, food, clothing, toys and other supplies.
Comments / 0