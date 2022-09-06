ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Aggies host Ragin’ Cajuns Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball continues its non-conference slate on Friday when it hosts the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns inside Reed Arena. First serve is set for 6 p.m. and the match is available via SEC Network+ with Casey Richardson and Chelsea Reber on the call. LAST...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

TCU beats Texas A&M in top 25 showdown 2-1

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies dropped Thursday night’s match, 2-1, against the No. 16 TCU Horned Frogs on Ellis Field. The Maroon & White (4-1-2) struck first when Quinn Cornog was fouled setting up a free kick from 19 yards out. Maile Hayes used the free kick to send the ball into the back of the net past the keeper diving to the left post. Hayes became the 12th Aggie to score this season.
FORT WORTH, TX
KBTX.com

Fisher says Haynes King is Aggie offense’s last line of defense

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In Haynes King’s first game back since suffering a season ending leg injury against Colorado nearly a year ago the Texas A&M sophomore quarterback had a record setting performance. throwing for 364 yards and 3 touchdowns against Sam Houston. The issue from last Saturday’s...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M’s Men’s Basketball conference schedule announced

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team learned its 18-game 2023 conference slate and begin play Jan. 4, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday. The Aggies’ home schedule includes contests against LSU (Jan. 7), Missouri (Jan. 11), Florida (Jan. 18), Vanderbilt (Jan. 28), Georgia (Feb. 4), Auburn (Feb. 7), Arkansas (Feb. 15), Tennessee (Feb. 21) and Alabama (March 4).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Shuts Down Sam Houston, 3-0

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team pulled off its third sweep of the season on Tuesday night when it topped Sam Houston (28-26, 25-14, 30-28) inside Reed Arena. For the first time this year, a trio of Aggies reached double-digit kills in a single match, as...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Men’s Tennis garners five ITA Preseason Rankings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s tennis team garnered five Intercollegiate Tennis Association Preseason Rankings, the organization announced Tuesday. Noah Schachter led the Maroon & White with highest ranking in singles at No. 19. The Wesley Chapel, Florida, product finished his 2022 season with All-Southeastern Conference First Team honors. Schachter posted a 17-23 mark in singles play and a 14-7 record in doubles action with Kenner Taylor. UCF transfer Trey Hilderbrand ranked No. 50, while Raphael Perot is No. 72.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Rudder hosts Elgin on Friday, seeking first win

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers are still seeking their first win of the season. They dropped a 38-28 contest against Salado which is a top 10 team in the state. The Rangers are hosting unbeaten Elgin on Friday. A year ago Rudder beat the Wildcats by 51 points.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Casarez Named SEC Men’s Runner of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Eric Casarez was crowned with the Southeastern Conference Men’s Runner of the Week honor, the league announced Tuesday morning. Casarez, a junior, ran to a second-place finish in the Cowboy Preview 5k, leading his team to a third-place finish over sixth ranked Tulsa. His time of 14:55.3 on the hilly course was the fastest season opener of his career.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Sam Houston motivated after season-opening loss to Texas A&M

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - After Sam Houston opened up its football season with a 31-0 loss to Texas A&M, the Bearkats will have their home opener this Saturday against Northern Arizona. Despite getting shutout, there were some bright spots that the Kats took away, particularly their defensive line able to...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan looking to bounce back against Brenham

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings continue a three week road portion of their schedule as they travel to Brenham on Friday. The Vikings are coming off a 21-14 loss at Huntsville. They were down two scores early, but battled back to tie the game. Head Coach Ricky Tullos...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M remains No. 6 in Week Two AP poll

(KBTX) - The Associated Press released their college football rankings for Week Two of the season. Texas A&M stayed put at No. 6 after beating Sam Houston 31-0 in the season opener. The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with eight teams in the Top 25. Alabama remains at No. 1...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

The Thr3e: Jatrissa Wooten

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jatrissa comes to The Thr3e with a BIG personality and is always down for a good laugh. A city girl at heart, Jatrissa was born and raised in Boston, MA but made her way down south ways of Georgia and Louisiana. After a short stint, she hit the road again hitting California, and now Texas. She began her career as a reporter/producer and is now a proud co-host of The Thr3e right here in Bryan.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Nationally-renowned artist dedicates painting to Texas A&M’s Bush School

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Bush School of Government & Public Service is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a new art piece meant to inspire students. Nationally-renowned artist Benjamin Knox dedicated a 16-foot painting to the Bush School Wednesday titled “The Ride Home.” The painting depicts former President George H.W. Bush’s final journey to College Station.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

College Station businesses see growth as summer comes to an end

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -After nearly two years of suffering due to COVID-19, two local businesses are thriving after a busy summer. Labor Day not only marks the unofficial end of summer, but it also signifies the end of the summer travel season. The summer of 2022 led Urban Table to record sales.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas Leadership Summit coming to Brenham

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Registration is open for the Texas Leadership Summit at Brenham High School. “It’s really a grassroots movement,” Tim Webb, founder and board member, said. “It’s an opportunity to learn how to apply our Christian principles that helped found this nation and the great state of Texas. It’s the birthplace of Texas, Brenham, so what better place to focus on reviving leaders where leadership began.”
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service hosting a certified food manager course

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that each year one in six Americans will get sick from eating contaminated food in homes and restaurants. That’s why the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering a certified food manager course. Brazos County Extension Agent...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

First rainbow room opens in Grimes County

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - An open house was held Thursday for Grimes County’s new rainbow room. It’s located at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Navasota. Rainbow rooms are resource centers for Child Protective Services caseworkers that are stocked with items for children like diapers, food, clothing, toys and other supplies.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX

