Read full article on original website
Related
How Paddington gave the Queen her last great viral moment
One of the most touching tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday didn’t come from a member of the royal family, or a celebrity, but a fictional character. As people paid their respects following the news of her death at the age of 96, it was Paddington Bear that cut through more than most.“Thank you Ma’am, for everything,” the character’s official Twitter account wrote, in a simple but effective message. The tweet racked up more than 870,000 likes, while a drawing of the Queen holding hands with Paddington was all over social media as people reacted to the...
Jodi Picoult: ‘My most treasured possessions are my grandmother’s handwritten recipes. They are terrible’
Born in New York, Jodi Picoult, 56, published her first book in 1992; she has written nearly 30 novels and been translated into 34 languages. Several of her novels have been adapted for television, and My Sister’s Keeper became a film starring Cameron Diaz and Abigail Breslin in 2009. Picoult’s play of The Book Thief premieres at the Octagon theatre, Bolton, on 17 September. She is married with three children and lives in New Hampshire.
Comments / 0