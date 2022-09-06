Read full article on original website
WLUC
Hancock’s Keweenaw Co-op provides updates on move to new location
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Co-op in Hancock says it’s making progress on its new location. In May, it started promoting a capital campaign, encouraging community members to invest in raising $1 million to assist with the construction of the new co-op building. Between donations and investments, the...
WLUC
Feeding America coming to Ontonagon
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Bank will be stopping in Ontonagon on Wednesday, September 7. The food bank will be located at the Ontonagon Village Fire Hall, located at 315 River Street. The distribution of items will begin at noon. This is a drive-through event, and it is requested that you stay in your vehicle.
WLUC
Wisconsin man found not guilty on charges related to death of Iron County road worker
IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Newald, Wisconsin man, that was facing charges after hitting an Iron County road worker with his pickup truck back in 2021, was found not guilty in Iron County Circuit Court. On Thursday, Sept. 8, a jury found 57-year-old Jerry Mittelstadt not guilty for a...
wnmufm.org
Suspect in Houghton beating now facing murder charge
HOUGHTON, MI— A Houghton man faces a murder charge, after the man he’s suspected of beating died of his injuries. The 24-year-old L’Anse man passed away from injuries he received in the September 1 incident near the Arbor Green apartment complex. Luke Kreider, 19, of Houghton was...
WLUC
Marquette’s New Age Tattoo to offer specials on semicolon tattoos
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New Age Tattoo Studio is raising awareness for suicide prevention and mental health. The tattoo studio will be offering specials on semicolon tattoos next Friday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. The semicolon is often used to represent the ability to stop, but the decision to keep going, a symbol of the struggle people face who deal with depression and suicidal thoughts.
WLUC
33rd Parade of Nations prepares to march in Houghton County
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton County’s 33rd Parade of Nations is just over a week away. Students from Michigan Tech University (MTU) and Finlandia University, along with community members will march together representing dozens of cultures. “Unless you’ve been to the United Nations in New York City, for example,...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Houghton Assault Victim Dies; Charges Raised To Homicide/Open Murder
The Houghton City Police Department says the man who was assaulted last week has died from his injuries, and the man who allegedly assaulted him is now charged with murder. The incident happened at the Arbor Green Apartment Complex on Dodge Street at 5 in the morning Thursday. The 24-year-old...
WLUC
Marquette Township residents raise concerns about Forestville bypass proposal
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township residents are sounding off about a proposal to put a new bypass off Forestville Road. A map of the proposed road created by the Marquette County Road Commission (MCRC) was presented at Tuesday night’s Marquette Township Board meeting. Board members said they...
UPMATTERS
Camp property ‘a total loss’ after fire in Keweenaw County
GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A fire at a camp in Keweenaw County left the property as a total loss, according to Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO). Deputies with KCSO responded to word of a large smoke plume near Horse Shoe Harbor in Grant Township on Monday afternoon.
WLUC
Calumet, Laurium, and Keweenaw Public Schools are back in session
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. school district is back to school. Classes at Calumet, Laurium, and Keweenaw (CLK) Public Schools started Tuesday. Though some students returned to classes online, most students have returned to the classroom. CLK’s enrollment numbers have increased since COVID-19 restrictions have loosened. CLK Elementary’s...
WLUC
Police: L’Anse man severely beaten at townhouse, Houghton man arrested
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A L’Anse man is on life support following an assault Thursday morning in Houghton. According to the Houghton Police Department, officers were called to the townhouses on Arbor Way, across from the Arbor Green apartment complex, at 4:50 a.m. Thursday. Police found a 24-year-old L’Anse man was severely beaten and unconscious. He was transported by Mercy Ambulance to UP Health System - Portage and later airlifted to UP Health System - Marquette.
WLUC
UPDATE: Water main repaired in Portage Township
PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Portage Township says it has repaired the main water line so water service is fully available. ORIGINAL STORY: Some Houghton County residents will have low or no water pressure Tuesday. Portage Township is repairing a major leak on the main water line affecting residents...
WLUC
MDOT says drivers should expect delays as projects begin on US-41, M-35
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin improvement projects on US-41 and M-35 Friday, Sept. 9. According to a press release, MDOT is investing $1.2 million dollars to improve two stretches of both US-41 and M-35. Work includes milling, resurfacing, and constructing aggregate shoulders, as well as adding rumble strips and pavement markings.
Michigan man, 24, on life support after severe beating
HOUGHTON, MI – A man is on life support after he was severely beaten early Thursday at an apartment complex in Houghton, officials said. Police officers responded around 4:50 a.m. Thursday to the Arbor Green apartment complex in Houghton, WLUC reports. They found the 24-year-old man from L’Anse had been assaulted and beaten unconscious. He was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to UP Health System – Marquette. As of Friday morning, the victim remains on life support.
WLUC
Sixth annual Farm Tour Keweenaw offers outdoor tours of local growers
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The sixth annual Farm Tour Keweenaw is returning to its roots with self-guided tours of local farms and growers. Both the Keweenaw Co-op and the Portage Lake District Library are returning to host the event. There are eight farms available to tour this year, including the...
Woman, 64, dies in Upper Peninsula house explosion
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI – One person is dead after a house explosion in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that a 64-year-old female was pronounced dead following the incident on M-203 in Hancock Township around 9 a.m. on Monday. She has not been identified. The woman’s husband was able...
WLUC
Finlandia Women’s Soccer blanks Crown
ST. BONAFACIUS, Minn. (WLUC) - Senior Sam Linteo recorded her first collegiate goal as the Finlandia University women’s soccer team (2-3) beat Crown (1-1), 1-0, Thursday afternoon at Old National Bank Stadium. It was the third straight win over the Polars. Crown blasted a shot that junior Aspen Wallin...
