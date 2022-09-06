ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton, MI

WLUC

Hancock’s Keweenaw Co-op provides updates on move to new location

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Co-op in Hancock says it’s making progress on its new location. In May, it started promoting a capital campaign, encouraging community members to invest in raising $1 million to assist with the construction of the new co-op building. Between donations and investments, the...
HANCOCK, MI
WLUC

Feeding America coming to Ontonagon

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Bank will be stopping in Ontonagon on Wednesday, September 7. The food bank will be located at the Ontonagon Village Fire Hall, located at 315 River Street. The distribution of items will begin at noon. This is a drive-through event, and it is requested that you stay in your vehicle.
ONTONAGON, MI
wnmufm.org

Suspect in Houghton beating now facing murder charge

HOUGHTON, MI— A Houghton man faces a murder charge, after the man he’s suspected of beating died of his injuries. The 24-year-old L’Anse man passed away from injuries he received in the September 1 incident near the Arbor Green apartment complex. Luke Kreider, 19, of Houghton was...
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

Marquette’s New Age Tattoo to offer specials on semicolon tattoos

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New Age Tattoo Studio is raising awareness for suicide prevention and mental health. The tattoo studio will be offering specials on semicolon tattoos next Friday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. The semicolon is often used to represent the ability to stop, but the decision to keep going, a symbol of the struggle people face who deal with depression and suicidal thoughts.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

33rd Parade of Nations prepares to march in Houghton County

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton County’s 33rd Parade of Nations is just over a week away. Students from Michigan Tech University (MTU) and Finlandia University, along with community members will march together representing dozens of cultures. “Unless you’ve been to the United Nations in New York City, for example,...
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Houghton Assault Victim Dies; Charges Raised To Homicide/Open Murder

The Houghton City Police Department says the man who was assaulted last week has died from his injuries, and the man who allegedly assaulted him is now charged with murder. The incident happened at the Arbor Green Apartment Complex on Dodge Street at 5 in the morning Thursday. The 24-year-old...
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

Calumet, Laurium, and Keweenaw Public Schools are back in session

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. school district is back to school. Classes at Calumet, Laurium, and Keweenaw (CLK) Public Schools started Tuesday. Though some students returned to classes online, most students have returned to the classroom. CLK’s enrollment numbers have increased since COVID-19 restrictions have loosened. CLK Elementary’s...
KEWEENAW COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Police: L’Anse man severely beaten at townhouse, Houghton man arrested

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A L’Anse man is on life support following an assault Thursday morning in Houghton. According to the Houghton Police Department, officers were called to the townhouses on Arbor Way, across from the Arbor Green apartment complex, at 4:50 a.m. Thursday. Police found a 24-year-old L’Anse man was severely beaten and unconscious. He was transported by Mercy Ambulance to UP Health System - Portage and later airlifted to UP Health System - Marquette.
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

UPDATE: Water main repaired in Portage Township

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Portage Township says it has repaired the main water line so water service is fully available. ORIGINAL STORY: Some Houghton County residents will have low or no water pressure Tuesday. Portage Township is repairing a major leak on the main water line affecting residents...
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

MDOT says drivers should expect delays as projects begin on US-41, M-35

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin improvement projects on US-41 and M-35 Friday, Sept. 9. According to a press release, MDOT is investing $1.2 million dollars to improve two stretches of both US-41 and M-35. Work includes milling, resurfacing, and constructing aggregate shoulders, as well as adding rumble strips and pavement markings.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Michigan man, 24, on life support after severe beating

HOUGHTON, MI – A man is on life support after he was severely beaten early Thursday at an apartment complex in Houghton, officials said. Police officers responded around 4:50 a.m. Thursday to the Arbor Green apartment complex in Houghton, WLUC reports. They found the 24-year-old man from L’Anse had been assaulted and beaten unconscious. He was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to UP Health System – Marquette. As of Friday morning, the victim remains on life support.
WLUC

Sixth annual Farm Tour Keweenaw offers outdoor tours of local growers

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The sixth annual Farm Tour Keweenaw is returning to its roots with self-guided tours of local farms and growers. Both the Keweenaw Co-op and the Portage Lake District Library are returning to host the event. There are eight farms available to tour this year, including the...
HANCOCK, MI
MLive

Woman, 64, dies in Upper Peninsula house explosion

HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI – One person is dead after a house explosion in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that a 64-year-old female was pronounced dead following the incident on M-203 in Hancock Township around 9 a.m. on Monday. She has not been identified. The woman’s husband was able...
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Finlandia Women’s Soccer blanks Crown

ST. BONAFACIUS, Minn. (WLUC) - Senior Sam Linteo recorded her first collegiate goal as the Finlandia University women’s soccer team (2-3) beat Crown (1-1), 1-0, Thursday afternoon at Old National Bank Stadium. It was the third straight win over the Polars. Crown blasted a shot that junior Aspen Wallin...
HANCOCK, MI

