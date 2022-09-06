ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Daily Voice

Pedestrian Crash Reported On Jersey Shore

Pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred about noon on Thursday, Sept. 8 on Route 36 near Palmer Avenue in Hazlet, according to the state Department of Transporation. As of 1 p.m., all lanes of traffic remained closed, the DOT said. CHECK...
HAZLET, NJ
Daily Voice

Dump Truck Flips Closing Central Jersey Roadway

A dump truck overturned shutting down all lanes of Route 18 south in East Brunswick, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 near Route 1, according to the state Department of Transportation. Traffic was using the shoulder, the DOT said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Body Of Young Motorcyclist Moved By Good Samaritans After Fatal Route 7 Crash: Police

A 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being struck by a van last week, after passing drivers moved his body to the side of Route 7, authorities said. Ahmed Mohamed, of East Brunswick, was believed to have been struck by a GMC van while riding in Route 7 west where the Newark/Jersey City Turnpike and the Belleville Turnpike split — commonly known as "The Split" — around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, Kearny police said.
KEARNY, NJ
ocscanner.news

COLTS NECK: OVERTURNED VEHICLE RT 18 SB

Emergency personnel are responding to an accident at mile marker 18.0 on the southbound side of Route 18 for a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle. This is a developing story and no additional information is available at this time. Rate:. PreviousBAYVILLE: PERSON PASSED OUT IN PARK. NextBEACHWOOD: MOTOR...
COLTS NECK, NJ
ocscanner.news

KEYPORT: CAR INTO BUILDING PINNING VICTIM

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car into a building at Holmdel Point Apartments. This accident has a victim pinned in the crash site. This is a developing story. As new details become available, we will update our page.
KEYPORT, NJ
Daily Voice

PA Dad Dies, Son Rescued Swimming In Ocean City: Report

A 56-year-old Pennsylvania dad drowned and his son was rescued by lifeguards after trying to save him while swimming off Ocean City, NJ, 6abc reports. Shawn Reilly's 21-year-old son ran into the water after him on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the unprotected 12th Street beach, the outlet said. Both men...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON GSP NB

Emergency personnel were at the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash at mile marker 81.3 northbound on the Garden State Parkway. Traffic remains heavy in this area and if possible you should avoid the parkway.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MAN WALKS OUT OF WOODS COVERED IN BLOOD

NJSP just found a man stumbling out of the woods near mile marker 82.5 Northbound covered in blood. An ambulance has been requested. This is a breaking story and no additional details are available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Couple Dead In Murder Suicide: Prosecutor

A Jersey Shore couple was found dead earlier this week was the result of a murder-suicide, authorities said. Felino Badua, Jr., 66, is believed to have killed Priscilla Badua, 68, and then himself, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said. Their bodies were found by police performing a welfare check at their n Albermarle Drive home in Marlboro on Tuesday, Sept. 6 around 2:25 p.m., Linskey said.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FOUR CAR CRASH ON GSP NORTHBOUND

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a four car crash at mile marker 83.9 on the Garden State Parkway northbound. Avoid the parkway north if at all possible. This is a breaking story. We will update our page should additional details become available. After leaving My Previous Job 1...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE

Emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle on New Hampshire and North Maple. Medics were originally called for and canceled. No information available at this time on any injuries. We will update our page should new information become available.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

