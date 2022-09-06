Read full article on original website
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: POLE FIRE CLOSES RT 37 EAST BY BRIDGE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an active pole fire causing police to close Route 37 East just before the Mathis Bridge. Expect delays in the area.
Route 130 in NJ: Trucker ticketed after car with teens gets stuck under the side
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Three high school students escaped serious injury Wednesday morning when the front of their sedan wound up under a tractor-trailer on Route 130. A mom was driving her 14-year-old kids and their friend from Franklin to a private school in Mercer County. As they approached the...
Toddler remains hospitalized 3 weeks after N.J. amusement park train strike
A 2-year-old was in stable condition Thursday, nearly three weeks after being hit by a train ride at the Land of Make Believe amusement park in Warren County, authorities said. The accident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the park in Hope Township. The toddler was flown...
Pedestrian Crash Reported On Jersey Shore
Pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred about noon on Thursday, Sept. 8 on Route 36 near Palmer Avenue in Hazlet, according to the state Department of Transporation. As of 1 p.m., all lanes of traffic remained closed, the DOT said. CHECK...
NJ driver dies after crashing into garbage truck, almost hitting workers
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A driver died after crashing into a garbage truck, almost hitting workers who managed to get out of the way at the last possible moment. The truck was on Johnson Road in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday when the 2005 Chevrolet Malibu approached, according to Gloucester Township police.
Dump Truck Flips Closing Central Jersey Roadway
A dump truck overturned shutting down all lanes of Route 18 south in East Brunswick, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 near Route 1, according to the state Department of Transportation. Traffic was using the shoulder, the DOT said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
Body Of Young Motorcyclist Moved By Good Samaritans After Fatal Route 7 Crash: Police
A 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being struck by a van last week, after passing drivers moved his body to the side of Route 7, authorities said. Ahmed Mohamed, of East Brunswick, was believed to have been struck by a GMC van while riding in Route 7 west where the Newark/Jersey City Turnpike and the Belleville Turnpike split — commonly known as "The Split" — around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, Kearny police said.
ocscanner.news
COLTS NECK: OVERTURNED VEHICLE RT 18 SB
Emergency personnel are responding to an accident at mile marker 18.0 on the southbound side of Route 18 for a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle. This is a developing story and no additional information is available at this time. Rate:. PreviousBAYVILLE: PERSON PASSED OUT IN PARK. NextBEACHWOOD: MOTOR...
ocscanner.news
KEYPORT: CAR INTO BUILDING PINNING VICTIM
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car into a building at Holmdel Point Apartments. This accident has a victim pinned in the crash site. This is a developing story. As new details become available, we will update our page.
Pennsylvania man drowns while swimming off Ocean City
Shawn Reilly was in the water at an unprotected beach on 12th Street when trouble struck.
5 seriously injured, including 2 children, in SUV crash in N.J. town
Five people were seriously hurt — including two children — when an SUV crashed into a fence and a tree after veering off a road in Burlington County on Tuesday afternoon, police said. A 48-year-old Mount Holly woman was driving south on the Mount Holly Bypass in Westampton...
PA Dad Dies, Son Rescued Swimming In Ocean City: Report
A 56-year-old Pennsylvania dad drowned and his son was rescued by lifeguards after trying to save him while swimming off Ocean City, NJ, 6abc reports. Shawn Reilly's 21-year-old son ran into the water after him on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the unprotected 12th Street beach, the outlet said. Both men...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON GSP NB
Emergency personnel were at the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash at mile marker 81.3 northbound on the Garden State Parkway. Traffic remains heavy in this area and if possible you should avoid the parkway.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MAN WALKS OUT OF WOODS COVERED IN BLOOD
NJSP just found a man stumbling out of the woods near mile marker 82.5 Northbound covered in blood. An ambulance has been requested. This is a breaking story and no additional details are available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
Jersey Shore Couple Dead In Murder Suicide: Prosecutor
A Jersey Shore couple was found dead earlier this week was the result of a murder-suicide, authorities said. Felino Badua, Jr., 66, is believed to have killed Priscilla Badua, 68, and then himself, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said. Their bodies were found by police performing a welfare check at their n Albermarle Drive home in Marlboro on Tuesday, Sept. 6 around 2:25 p.m., Linskey said.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FOUR CAR CRASH ON GSP NORTHBOUND
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a four car crash at mile marker 83.9 on the Garden State Parkway northbound. Avoid the parkway north if at all possible. This is a breaking story. We will update our page should additional details become available. After leaving My Previous Job 1...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE
Emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle on New Hampshire and North Maple. Medics were originally called for and canceled. No information available at this time on any injuries. We will update our page should new information become available.
Police: Car thefts on the rise in Monmouth and Ocean counties
Car thefts continue to be an ongoing issue in the Garden State, despite acting attorney general Matt Platkin allowing police to chase suspected stolen cars back in April.
Owner dies in car crash in front of his Mount Laurel restaurant
Glenn Keen, 52, was struck and killed by a car in front of his own restaurant, Cucina Carini, last week in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. He was leaving the parking lot when he was hit by another car.
ocscanner.news
HOWELL: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT SENDS CAR OFF ROAD
Emergency personnel were on the scene of an accident on Lakewood Farmingdale Road where the car ended up off the road. We have no information on injuries at this time.
