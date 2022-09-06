YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lori L. Schilling, 65 of Youngstown passed away early Tuesday morning, September 6, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic. Lori was an inspiration to all who knew her. She fought many health battles with courage and grace, including both a lung transplant and kidney transplant, becoming an advocate for organ donation. Lori fought a life long battle with epilepsy and recently, esophogeal cancer.

