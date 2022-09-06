Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Imonie Theresa Hackett, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms Imonie Theresa Hackett, age 31 of Austintown, Ohio, departed this life on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Regency Hospital in Warrenville Heights, Ohio. Imonie was born on March 28, 1991 in Youngstown, Ohio and happened to be the only daughter out of five children...
27 First News
LeeAnn May Wallace, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Ann (May) Wallace, 66, passed away on September 5, 2022, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman. Elizabeth, known to many as LeeAnn was born on September 9, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of James and Nena (Nicodemo) May. A 1973 graduate...
27 First News
Elizabeth F. “Betty” Deimling, Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth (Betty) F. Deimling, age 79 of Andover, Ohio, died on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at St. Paul Homes in Greenville, Pennsylvania. She was born August 28, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of Frank T. and Elizabeth T. (Jerdonek) Hockran. A lifetime Andover resident,...
27 First News
James R. Thrasher, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James R. Thrasher, age 67, of Hubbard passed away at home on Thursday, September 1, 2022. James was born August 27, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of James Russell and Rosemary Maurer Thrasher. He was a 1974 graduate of Boardman High School. James worked...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Earnestine Allen, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earnestine Allen, 67, of 2024 Deerfield Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 1:44 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness. She was born February 7, 1955 in Petersburg, Virginia, the daughter of Samuel William and Alice...
27 First News
Cheri Ferris, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Memorial services celebrating the life of Cheri Ferris will be held at a later date. Cheri passed away Tuesday morning, September 6 at the Hospice House with her loving family by her side. She was born September 18, 1955 in Youngstown, the daughter of...
27 First News
Kenneth A. Kaufman, Petersburg, Ohio
PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth A. Kaufman, 83 of Petersburg, died at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Hospice House with his family at his side. Mr. Kaufman was born February 8, 1939, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Richard and Clara Sallach Kaufman and had lived in the area most of his life.
27 First News
Patricia “Trish” Louise Bessman, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Trish” Louise Bessman, 75, of Blackwell, Oklahoma, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the VA Hospital in Oklahoma City. She was born March 1, 1947 in Bellaire, Ohio, a daughter of the late Edward Phillips, Jr.and the late Virginia (Bachmann)...
RELATED PEOPLE
27 First News
Jeff T. Zimmerman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeff T. Zimmermann, 58, died Friday, September 2, 2022, in Kent, following his courageous fight with cancer. Jeff was born June 12, 1964, in Youngstown, a son of Russell Zimmermann and Sandra Zimmermann Jenkins. He was a 1982 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. He...
27 First News
Lori L. Schilling, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lori L. Schilling, 65 of Youngstown passed away early Tuesday morning, September 6, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic. Lori was an inspiration to all who knew her. She fought many health battles with courage and grace, including both a lung transplant and kidney transplant, becoming an advocate for organ donation. Lori fought a life long battle with epilepsy and recently, esophogeal cancer.
27 First News
Edward T. Holbrook, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward T. Holbrook, 57, was born August 25, 1965 to Louise Netroe and the late Louie Netroe, and the late Jack Tomlin. He passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, after losing his short battle with cancer, surrounded by his loved ones at home. Left to...
27 First News
Rita Mae Roberts, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita Mae Roberts, 80, died Monday, September 5, 2022, at Humility House. She was born June 21, 1942, in Youngstown, a daughter of Martin George and Sara Louise Streb Novotny. Rita was a 1960 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. She worked at Youngstown State...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Eva Blanche Flaviani, Ravenna, Ohio
RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eva Blanche Flaviani, 89, of Warren passed away Thursday morning, September 1, 2022, at Robinson Memorial Hospital in Ravenna. Eva was born on April 2, 1933, in Randolph, Ohio, a daughter of George P. and Zita V. (Magargee) (Rothermel) Jazorak. After graduating from Windham High...
27 First News
Earl E. Huff, Sr., Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl E. Huff, Sr., 98, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away Monday, September 6, 2022, at his home. He was born November 16, 1923, in Greene Township, Ohio, the son of the late Guy Walter Huff, Sr. and Anna Jewell (Brewster) Huff. On August 22, 1966,...
27 First News
Peter Rocco Cicero, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter Rocco Cicero, 97, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 surrounded by his family and caregivers. He was born in Niles, Ohio on August 7, 1925 to the late Philip and Lena (Granata) Cicero. Peter was a life-long Catholic and a founding parishioner of...
27 First News
Nicolas Bennett, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicolas Bennett, 11, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Nicolas was born December 15, 2010 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of James A. “Tony” Bennett and Heather R. Wilkinson. Nicolas attended Struthers Elementary School and was currently in the 6th grade...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Kenneth E. McGregor, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth E. McGregor, age 90 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. He was born on December 17, 1931 in Akron, Ohio, the son of the late Earl F. McGregor and Gertrude J. (Garon) McGregor. Ken has...
27 First News
Judith M. Edwards, McDonald, Ohio
MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith M. Edwards, 85, passed away Tuesday morning, September 6, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness. Judith was born December 17, 1936, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John F. Peskor, Sr. and Margaret Stanislaw Peskor and was a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Mary Alice Gilmartin, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Alice Gilmartin, 101 of Boardman, passed away on Sunday, September 4, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. Born August 14, 1921 in Youngstown, Ohio, Mary was the daughter of the late Owen and Mary (Donley) Weldon. Mary was a lifelong resident and on May 9,...
Comments / 0