States reach $438.5M settlement with e-cig company Juul
(The Center Square) – Electronic cigarette company Juul will pay out $438.5 million to 33 states as part of a proposed settlement following a two-year investigation into the company’s marketing practices. The investigation, led by Texas, Connecticut, and Oregon, found that the company intentionally advertised the addictive nicotine...
Juul to pay states $435M and stop marketing e-cigarettes to kids
The e-cigarette industry‘s long history of questionable health claims and controversial marketing tactics appear to be finally catching up with it. Yesterday, Connecticut’s Office of the Attorney General announced it has reached a historic, massive settlement with the e-cig maker—$438.5 million—to be doled out to over the next six to ten years, with Connecticut receiving at least $16.2 million of that total. According to state Attorney General William Tong’s release, forthcoming “settlement documents will indicate that it is the intention of settling parties that the money be used for cessation, prevention and mitigation.”
