thecentersquare.com

States reach $438.5M settlement with e-cig company Juul

(The Center Square) – Electronic cigarette company Juul will pay out $438.5 million to 33 states as part of a proposed settlement following a two-year investigation into the company’s marketing practices. The investigation, led by Texas, Connecticut, and Oregon, found that the company intentionally advertised the addictive nicotine...
Popular Science

Juul to pay states $435M and stop marketing e-cigarettes to kids

The e-cigarette industry‘s long history of questionable health claims and controversial marketing tactics appear to be finally catching up with it. Yesterday, Connecticut’s Office of the Attorney General announced it has reached a historic, massive settlement with the e-cig maker—$438.5 million—to be doled out to over the next six to ten years, with Connecticut receiving at least $16.2 million of that total. According to state Attorney General William Tong’s release, forthcoming “settlement documents will indicate that it is the intention of settling parties that the money be used for cessation, prevention and mitigation.”
Reuters

Meta's Facebook agrees to settle data privacy lawsuit

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook has in-principle agreed to settle a lawsuit in the San Francisco federal court seeking damages for letting third parties including Cambridge Analytica access the private data of users, a court filing showed.
cryptoslate.com

Coinbase finances Tornado Cash users’ lawsuit against US Treasury Department

Coinbase is financing a lawsuit filed against the US Treasury Department by six users of sanctioned crypto protocol Tornado Cash, CNBC reported on Sept. 8. The lawsuit argued that the sanctions were a violation of the plaintiffs’ rights as guaranteed by the US constitution, adding that the authorities overstepped their authority in sanctioning a “decentralized, open-source software project” that “law-abiding Americans (use) to engage freely and privately in financial transactions.”
