Western Massachusetts Farm Makes List of Top Ten Charming Pumpkin Patches
It's hard to believe it's already September. Although it's not yet officially fall in Massachusetts, Berkshire County residents are embracing the best season of the year. It's the most gorgeous time of year to live in the western Massachusetts hills, as the leaves start to change and the nights get cooler.
The Berkshires Makes National List of Best Places to Visit in the Fall
We haven't technically hit Fall yet this year, but so many cannot stop talking about the Berkshires as a great place to visit this fall. Recently, the Berkshires was mentioned by publications in articles that included, 'The 10 Places to Visit in Massachusetts This Fall' and it was also included as having one of the top hikes in the state. But now we're getting plenty of recognition on a national scale thanks to our Fall appeal in the Berkshires.
Taste of Northampton: Everything you need to know as a beloved community event returns to downtown Northampton
A beloved Northampton event will make its long-awaited return on Saturday as throngs of people from across the region hit the city center for a “taste” of the community’s famous restaurants, food shops and breweries. Eighteen years after its last occurrence, the Taste of Northampton will again...
Yankee Candle Owner’s Massachusetts Estate for Sale Has Arcade, Indoor Water Park, Bowling Alley, Golf Course
It's truly a sprawling western Massachusetts estate on over 60 acres of land, with 120,000 square feet of space, and eight structures total. Owned by the late Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II, this $23,000 million compound is in Leverett at 113 Juggler Meadow Road according to Boston Magazine, and listed by Johnny Hatem, Jr of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
The Pittsfield Halloween Parade Returns!–Here’s What You Need To Know
I'm so excited(especially for the wee ones), Berkshire County! After being canceled for the past two years, the Pittsfield Halloween Parade will finally return this year. And I for one couldn't be happier. Over the course of many years, I've had the pleasure of participating in the annual event through...
WCVB
The Brimfield, Mass., antique markets draw vendors and shoppers from around the world
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three times a year — May, July, and September — a stretch of Route 20 in Brimfield turns into a massive antiques fair. Antique shows run from Tuesday through Sunday. There are about two dozen fields, and each one makes its own schedule. Buyers often line up outside of a field on its first day, a tradition known as the "Brimfield Rush." Chronicle witnessed the rush atBrimfield Antique Shows at Hertan’s.
Pittsfield’s Elizabeth Banks Gives Hometown Shoutout in New Wine Ad
Elizabeth Banks isn't shy about letting you know that her hometown is Pittsfield, MA. And why would she be? Anyone who came from the Berkshires should want to brag about these surroundings! Of course, we've seen Banks in plenty of movies and TV shows. We've seen her in TV commercials as well. But now there's a brand new wine ad that has been making the rounds on the internet. Not only does she appear in the ad, but even gives a shoutout to her hometown!
5 Reasons Why Pineapple Does NOT Belong on Pizza in Massachusetts
There's no disputing that pretty much EVERYONE loves pizza! That much, we can agree on. Unfortunately, there are certain topping that really just do NOT belong on pizza. And the one topping that does not and should never go on pizza is pineapple! Some will agree with me, but those who don't are outraged that I had the nerve to type that. As they should, this is a vastly polarizing topic. So let's discuss why this is...
These are the best coastal hotels on the East Coast, according to The Points Guy
Two of the best hotels are in Massachusetts. Travelers looking for accommodations near the coast can choose from some of the best right here in New England, according to The Points Guy. The travel website recently released a list of the best coastal hotels to visit during your next seaside...
WCVB
A new generation energizes the Brimfield, Mass. antique markets
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Brimfield antique markets have been running for more than six decades and are continuing to evolve. Ellie and Terry Biscoe are new vendors at Brimfield through their businessBiscbro & Co. Ellie learned the art of antiquing from her mom, Terry, and used those skills to furnish her home in South Boston. Ellie shared that journey on her TikTok account, where followers encouraged her to curate her own selection of vintage items. One of Ellie’s most popular TikTok posts featured the Canal Street Antique Mall in Lawrence, Mass.
Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts
I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
Can You Legally Live in An RV In Massachusetts?
Now that summer is coming to an end, which means camping season wraps up for 2022. This is usually the time of year where people starting "Winterizing" their Camper/RV. What is "Winterizing" you may ask? For example, draining out any water tanks so they don't freeze up in the winter and destroy plumbing. Another example is keeping any pests out of the vehicle through the winter months.
thereminder.com
Horse ranch ordered to remove gravel from wetlands road
AGAWAM – Crowley Ranch was recently ordered by the Agawam Conservation Commission to modify an unauthorized gravel road through wetlands. Dennis Crowley said the path is the only access to public streets for their “landlocked” parcel, and losing it would make it difficult for customers and suppliers to reach them while pulling horse trailers or making deliveries by truck.
WCVB
Browsing Brimfield’s antiques markets with Martha Stewart herself
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Legendary lifestyle guruMartha Stewart was among the hopeful shoppers visiting the Brimfield Antiques markets in May 2022. Inside the booth operated by antiques dealer Vincent Manzo (where she picked up a leaded peacock to bring home) Stewart tells Shayna Seymour the allure of Brimfield is the excitement of finding a "treasure." Frank Kaminski, of Beverly-based Kaminski Auctions, agrees. When he shops at Brimfield, he is looking for items to take to his auction house.
The Man Who Brought Us Brodie Mountain Has Passed Away
James “Jim” W. Kelly, 87, former owner-operator of Brodie Mountain Ski Resort and of Donnybrook Golf Course, died early Sunday morning. In 1963, the Federal government declared Brodie to be one of three ideal locations for a commercial ski development in Massachusetts. Kelly seemed to be a trendsetter...
What is the Coldest it Has Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?
Summer is becoming a distant memory as we look forward to autumn. Fall in Massachusetts, particularly the Berkshires is something that one shouldn't pass up. Take our beautiful New England foliage for example. It isn't uncommon for tourists and locals alike to take a drive over the weekend and check out the robust colors that the trees offer here in beautiful Berkshire County and throughout New England. Hopefully, the recent drought conditions don't hamper our leaf peeping opportunities this year. We'll keep our fingers crossed.
It’s Apple Picking Season, But This Apple is Actually Illegal in Massachusetts
With Labor Day Weekend behind us, Massachusetts residents are fully embracing the fall season. Those of us who live in western Massachusetts, specifically in The Berkshires know that this is a truly magical time of year to live in the mountains. Over 2.6 million people visit The Berkshires annually and a large portion of those folks pass through during the Fall season.
Snackers: What’s The Most Popular Chip & Dip In Massachusetts?
Football season is almost underway(the first game is this Thursday night--Bills at the Rams!) and I don't know about you, Berkshire County, but my favorite game-time snack of choice is a bowl of my favorite chips and dip. Now I happen to prefer things a little spicy, so I'll usually...
Is it Against the Law to Give Marijuana As a Gift in Massachusetts?
Marijuana has been available for recreational use in Massachusetts since late 2018 after it was legalized by voters in 2016. The first recreational marijuana sales took place in Berkshire County in January of 2019 with the opening of Theory Wellness in Great Barrington, Massachusetts and it's been off to the races since then.
3.5M free at-home COVID-19 tests to be made available to Massachusetts residents
An announcement was made Wednesday to distribute 3.5 million free at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to Massachusetts residents.
