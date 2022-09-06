ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee, MA

WNAW 94.7

The Berkshires Makes National List of Best Places to Visit in the Fall

We haven't technically hit Fall yet this year, but so many cannot stop talking about the Berkshires as a great place to visit this fall. Recently, the Berkshires was mentioned by publications in articles that included, 'The 10 Places to Visit in Massachusetts This Fall' and it was also included as having one of the top hikes in the state. But now we're getting plenty of recognition on a national scale thanks to our Fall appeal in the Berkshires.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Yankee Candle Owner’s Massachusetts Estate for Sale Has Arcade, Indoor Water Park, Bowling Alley, Golf Course

It's truly a sprawling western Massachusetts estate on over 60 acres of land, with 120,000 square feet of space, and eight structures total. Owned by the late Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II, this $23,000 million compound is in Leverett at 113 Juggler Meadow Road according to Boston Magazine, and listed by Johnny Hatem, Jr of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
LEVERETT, MA
City
Lee, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Tyringham, MA
WCVB

The Brimfield, Mass., antique markets draw vendors and shoppers from around the world

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three times a year — May, July, and September — a stretch of Route 20 in Brimfield turns into a massive antiques fair. Antique shows run from Tuesday through Sunday. There are about two dozen fields, and each one makes its own schedule. Buyers often line up outside of a field on its first day, a tradition known as the "Brimfield Rush." Chronicle witnessed the rush atBrimfield Antique Shows at Hertan’s.
BRIMFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

Pittsfield’s Elizabeth Banks Gives Hometown Shoutout in New Wine Ad

Elizabeth Banks isn't shy about letting you know that her hometown is Pittsfield, MA. And why would she be? Anyone who came from the Berkshires should want to brag about these surroundings! Of course, we've seen Banks in plenty of movies and TV shows. We've seen her in TV commercials as well. But now there's a brand new wine ad that has been making the rounds on the internet. Not only does she appear in the ad, but even gives a shoutout to her hometown!
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

5 Reasons Why Pineapple Does NOT Belong on Pizza in Massachusetts

There's no disputing that pretty much EVERYONE loves pizza! That much, we can agree on. Unfortunately, there are certain topping that really just do NOT belong on pizza. And the one topping that does not and should never go on pizza is pineapple! Some will agree with me, but those who don't are outraged that I had the nerve to type that. As they should, this is a vastly polarizing topic. So let's discuss why this is...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Person
Joshua Williams
WCVB

A new generation energizes the Brimfield, Mass. antique markets

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Brimfield antique markets have been running for more than six decades and are continuing to evolve. Ellie and Terry Biscoe are new vendors at Brimfield through their businessBiscbro & Co. Ellie learned the art of antiquing from her mom, Terry, and used those skills to furnish her home in South Boston. Ellie shared that journey on her TikTok account, where followers encouraged her to curate her own selection of vintage items. One of Ellie’s most popular TikTok posts featured the Canal Street Antique Mall in Lawrence, Mass.
BRIMFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts

I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WNAW 94.7

Can You Legally Live in An RV In Massachusetts?

Now that summer is coming to an end, which means camping season wraps up for 2022. This is usually the time of year where people starting "Winterizing" their Camper/RV. What is "Winterizing" you may ask? For example, draining out any water tanks so they don't freeze up in the winter and destroy plumbing. Another example is keeping any pests out of the vehicle through the winter months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thereminder.com

Horse ranch ordered to remove gravel from wetlands road

AGAWAM – Crowley Ranch was recently ordered by the Agawam Conservation Commission to modify an unauthorized gravel road through wetlands. Dennis Crowley said the path is the only access to public streets for their “landlocked” parcel, and losing it would make it difficult for customers and suppliers to reach them while pulling horse trailers or making deliveries by truck.
AGAWAM, MA
WCVB

Browsing Brimfield’s antiques markets with Martha Stewart herself

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Legendary lifestyle guruMartha Stewart was among the hopeful shoppers visiting the Brimfield Antiques markets in May 2022. Inside the booth operated by antiques dealer Vincent Manzo (where she picked up a leaded peacock to bring home) Stewart tells Shayna Seymour the allure of Brimfield is the excitement of finding a "treasure." Frank Kaminski, of Beverly-based Kaminski Auctions, agrees. When he shops at Brimfield, he is looking for items to take to his auction house.
BRIMFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

The Man Who Brought Us Brodie Mountain Has Passed Away

James “Jim” W. Kelly, 87, former owner-operator of Brodie Mountain Ski Resort and of Donnybrook Golf Course, died early Sunday morning. In 1963, the Federal government declared Brodie to be one of three ideal locations for a commercial ski development in Massachusetts. Kelly seemed to be a trendsetter...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

What is the Coldest it Has Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?

Summer is becoming a distant memory as we look forward to autumn. Fall in Massachusetts, particularly the Berkshires is something that one shouldn't pass up. Take our beautiful New England foliage for example. It isn't uncommon for tourists and locals alike to take a drive over the weekend and check out the robust colors that the trees offer here in beautiful Berkshire County and throughout New England. Hopefully, the recent drought conditions don't hamper our leaf peeping opportunities this year. We'll keep our fingers crossed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

WNAW 94.7

Pittsfield, MA
WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wnaw.com

