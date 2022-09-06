ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton County, MI

Local cat rescue says they are overwhelmed

By Wells Foster, Kyle Makin
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Save by Zade is an organization dedicated to rescuing cats, but its volunteers say they can’t keep up

In one rescue in Eaton county, they saved 90 stray cats from just one farm.

“When I left the house I literally pulled onto one of the rural roads and I stopped my car and got out of my car and just screamed at what I saw,” said Jodi Schrader, founder and director of Saved by Zade “Several of them weren’t actually kittens they were adults. One of them was two pounds and had already given birth to several litters of kittens and she was two pounds.”

This year the group says it’s seen an alarming rate of rescues.

“We have right about 934 adoptions, and intake we are at over 1300,” she said.

In some of their rescues, they’ve found cats surviving in unlivable conditions. In one, kittens were stuck behind a wall.

And in these conditions, disease and infection run wild

“They’re coming in with so many fleas, ear mites, ear damage, eye damage, mouth damage,” said Jodi.

Another thing the group realizes cat abuse is on the rise.

“What really scares me is the amount of people that are starting to abuse the animals. Just this year I’m not even sure how many kittens we have had been thrown out of vehicles,” Jodi said.

Save by Zade says they don’t have enough room or time to help all these cats. They say the solution will only be found if owners make sure their cats are properly spayed or neutered.

If you would like to get involved, all you have to do is click the links below.

https://cuddly.com/shelter/42095/Saved-By-Zade
https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/mi/eaton-rapids/saved-by-zade-mi1028/

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

