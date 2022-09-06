ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elwood, KS

northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joe Man Seriously Injured In One Vehicle Crash

A St. Joseph man was left with serious injuries after a one-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Andrew County. The Highway Patrol says 59-year-old St. Joseph resident Stewart W. Corwin was driving a 2006 Mitsubishi northbound on U.S. Route 59 at 9:30 P.M. Wednesday when he attempted to make turn west on to Route DD and traveled off the roadway. The vehicle then struck an embankment before coming to rest on its wheels facing west.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Teenager from Salina, Kansas injured in rollover crash south of Cameron

A teenager from Salina, Kansas was injured in a rollover accident late Monday morning, three miles south of Cameron. The 14-year-old boy was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by 59-year-old Lori Mobley of Salina, Kansas, who wasn’t reported hurt. The teenager received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center.
SALINA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Accident South of Cameron Sends One Passenger to the Hospital

CAMERON, MO – A Kansas teen was taken to the hospital following an accident Monday morning south of Cameron. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 59-year old Lori Mobley of Salina, Kansas was southbound on I-35, 3 miles south of Cameron when her vehicle traveled off the roadway and into the median. The driver overcorrected , travelling back onto the roadway and then slid off the side of the road, struck and embankment and rolled once, coming to rest on its wheels.
CAMERON, MO
kchi.com

Two Injured In Separate Crashes

Two crashes in the area counties Tuesday resulted in injuries for the drivers. At about 5:50 am, in Daviess County, a single-vehicle crash left a Texas woman with minor injuries. State Troopers report 44-year-old Monica Estrada was northbound near Winston when she swerved to miss the traffic that was merging into her lane. She ran into the median and her pick-up overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side. She was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a safety belt.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Brake Failure Leads to Accident Near Graham

GRAHAM, MO – A Bedford driver was injured in an accident in Nodaway County Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 19 year old Hunter Reid was driving westbound on 390th Street, 7 miles southeast of Graham, and the air brakes on the Brigadier truck failed as it approaches the intersection of Galaxy Road and 390th Street. The driver attempted to make a turn on to Galaxy Road, but the truck overturned on its passenger side.
GRAHAM, MO
hiawathaworldonline.com

Authorities investigating arson fire of Sheriff Department vehicle

Local authorities are investigating a late night arson fire that burned a Sheriff’s Department vehicle parked at Third and Miami. Sheriff John Merchant reported that at approximately 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, the Brown County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a Sheriff’s Department vehicle that was on fire near Third and Miami Street in Hiawatha.
HIAWATHA, KS
WIBW

Reward offered in Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicle arson

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - The search is on for the person or persons who intentionally set a Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicle on fire. According to a report from MSC News, Sheriff John Merchant said the crime happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 3rd and Miami in Hiawatha.
HIAWATHA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Child Injured in Gentry County Accident

GENTRY COUNTY, MO – A 10-year-old passenger was injured in an accident in Gentry County Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 42 year old Vanessa Heyde of St Joseph was driving northbound on Highway 169 and struck a deer in the roadway. The vehicle began to skid and went off the side of the roadway. It eventually hit a tree.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Traffic Crashes, Injuries, Arrests

Two accidents and two arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers for Labor Day. At about 9:40 am, Troopers arrested 24-year-old Treigh M Fehring of Gilman City on a Grundy County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged assault. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Shooting at Kansas City Quiktrip early Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting outside a Kansas City gas station left one person hospitalized early Tuesday morning. Officers and emergency medical crews responded at 4:08 a.m. to the Quiktrip on Truman Road near Winchester Avenue in regard to a shooting. Crews transported one victim to the hospital....
KANSAS CITY, MO

