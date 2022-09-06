Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Man Seriously Injured In One Vehicle Crash
A St. Joseph man was left with serious injuries after a one-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Andrew County. The Highway Patrol says 59-year-old St. Joseph resident Stewart W. Corwin was driving a 2006 Mitsubishi northbound on U.S. Route 59 at 9:30 P.M. Wednesday when he attempted to make turn west on to Route DD and traveled off the roadway. The vehicle then struck an embankment before coming to rest on its wheels facing west.
Kan. man hospitalized in St. Joe after rear-end crash
DONIPHAN COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Tuesday in Doniphan County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Nissan Altima driven by Trevor T. Moore, 32, Wathena, was traveling on U.S. 36 one mile east of Kansas 238. The Nissan rear-ended a 2022 International...
kttn.com
Teenager from Salina, Kansas injured in rollover crash south of Cameron
A teenager from Salina, Kansas was injured in a rollover accident late Monday morning, three miles south of Cameron. The 14-year-old boy was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by 59-year-old Lori Mobley of Salina, Kansas, who wasn’t reported hurt. The teenager received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center.
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident South of Cameron Sends One Passenger to the Hospital
CAMERON, MO – A Kansas teen was taken to the hospital following an accident Monday morning south of Cameron. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 59-year old Lori Mobley of Salina, Kansas was southbound on I-35, 3 miles south of Cameron when her vehicle traveled off the roadway and into the median. The driver overcorrected , travelling back onto the roadway and then slid off the side of the road, struck and embankment and rolled once, coming to rest on its wheels.
kchi.com
Two Injured In Separate Crashes
Two crashes in the area counties Tuesday resulted in injuries for the drivers. At about 5:50 am, in Daviess County, a single-vehicle crash left a Texas woman with minor injuries. State Troopers report 44-year-old Monica Estrada was northbound near Winston when she swerved to miss the traffic that was merging into her lane. She ran into the median and her pick-up overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side. She was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a safety belt.
KMBC.com
One person is dead and another hurt in Excelsior Springs shooting
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — A woman is dead and a man is seriously hurt following an early morning shooting in Excelsior Springs. Police say they got a call about a shooting at 12:11 a.m. Wednesday morning in the area of N. Main Street near Grand Avenue. They found victims...
Missing Kansas man’s vehicle found, body discovered nearby
The vehicle belonging to a 30-year-old man missing out of Ottawa was recovered in Linn County on Wednesday, and a body was discovered nearby.
KCTV 5
‘Very shocking:’ Neighbors in Excelsior Springs react after shooting kills 1, injures 1
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect has been arrested in Texas in connection with an early morning double shooting in Excelsior Springs, which left one woman dead and a man in critical condition. “It’s very shocking to me. Very shocking,” Ernest Smith said. Smith has lived in...
northwestmoinfo.com
Brake Failure Leads to Accident Near Graham
GRAHAM, MO – A Bedford driver was injured in an accident in Nodaway County Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 19 year old Hunter Reid was driving westbound on 390th Street, 7 miles southeast of Graham, and the air brakes on the Brigadier truck failed as it approaches the intersection of Galaxy Road and 390th Street. The driver attempted to make a turn on to Galaxy Road, but the truck overturned on its passenger side.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Authorities investigating arson fire of Sheriff Department vehicle
Local authorities are investigating a late night arson fire that burned a Sheriff’s Department vehicle parked at Third and Miami. Sheriff John Merchant reported that at approximately 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, the Brown County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a Sheriff’s Department vehicle that was on fire near Third and Miami Street in Hiawatha.
WIBW
Reward offered in Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicle arson
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - The search is on for the person or persons who intentionally set a Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicle on fire. According to a report from MSC News, Sheriff John Merchant said the crime happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 3rd and Miami in Hiawatha.
KCTV 5
Police identify pedestrian hit and killed in Independence on Sept. 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle on an Independence highway. Police responded to the crash at 9:32 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Missouri State 291 Highway and U.S. 24 Highway. According to law enforcement, a vehicle that was...
northwestmoinfo.com
Child Injured in Gentry County Accident
GENTRY COUNTY, MO – A 10-year-old passenger was injured in an accident in Gentry County Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 42 year old Vanessa Heyde of St Joseph was driving northbound on Highway 169 and struck a deer in the roadway. The vehicle began to skid and went off the side of the roadway. It eventually hit a tree.
MoDOT says long-term repairs loom for I-435 bridge joint
While the major bridge repairs were done Wednesday afternoon, MoDOT says it will have to revisit that stretch of I-435 in the near future.
Woman dead, man critical in Excelsior Springs shooting; suspect arrested in Texas
A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a shooting in Excelsior Springs early Wednesday morning.
kchi.com
Traffic Crashes, Injuries, Arrests
Two accidents and two arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers for Labor Day. At about 9:40 am, Troopers arrested 24-year-old Treigh M Fehring of Gilman City on a Grundy County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged assault. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
Deadly shooting shocks Excelsior Springs families, neighbors
The man accused in a deadly shooting in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, is now in police custody, but the community is still reeling from the news.
KCTV 5
Shooting at Kansas City Quiktrip early Tuesday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting outside a Kansas City gas station left one person hospitalized early Tuesday morning. Officers and emergency medical crews responded at 4:08 a.m. to the Quiktrip on Truman Road near Winchester Avenue in regard to a shooting. Crews transported one victim to the hospital....
KC woman seriously injured Saturday while inner tubing at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman received serious injuries Saturday while inner tubing at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
American Bully stolen from Raytown animal shelter found dead
One of the three American Bullies stolen from a Raytown, Missouri, shelter over the weekend was found dead, according to the shelter's director.
