Malvern, PA

CBS Philly

Why Upper Darby High School suspended home football games this season

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- It's football season and students at Upper Darby High School are ready to play, but their brand new field isn't. All home games have been called off.Tight-lipped. That's the case trying to figure out what's wrong with Upper Darby High School's new football field.Eyewitness News got word the field was out of business for home games.Upper Darby Superintendent Dr. Daniel McGarry confirmed that and said the fields were under review for performance concerns and that their use was suspended to protect the athletes.But that was it. The superintendent wouldn't comment further.Most students only knew bits...
UPPER DARBY, PA
phillylacrosse.com

.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Springside Chestnut Hill 2024 FO/MF Prince commits to Georgetown

Springside Chestnut Hill Academy 2024 faceoff/midfielder Ross Prince has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Georgetown University. High school: Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (Philadelphia, PA) Grad year: 2024. Positions: Faceoff, Midfield. College committed to: Georgetown University. Club team: Freedom Lacrosse Club, Ascension. Lacrosse honors: Inside Lacrosse...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillylacrosse.com

.@Victory_Events girls’ recruit: Episcopal Academy 2023 ATT/Draw Ventresca commits to Northwestern

Episcopal Academy 2023 attack/draw Alexis Ventresca has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Northwestern University. High school: Episcopal Academy (Blue Bell, PA) Grad year: 2023. Positions: Attack, Draw. College committed to: Northwestern University. Club team: Big 4 HHH Girls. Lacrosse honors: 2022 – U.S. Lacrosse Academic...
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
PennLive.com

From Roman Catholic one week to Wyomissing the next, Trinity is building the program one challenge at a time

During his playing days as a defensive tackle at Penn State, Jordan Hill always wanted to elevate his game against the best competition. “Absolutely. Those were the games you lived for,” said Hill, the former All-Big Ten pick. “We played Alabama twice and those were the games I really got up for. When you go to the NFL combine, those are the games they want to talk about.”
WYOMISSING, PA
papreplive.com

Binky Johnson steps down as Norristown head coach

When Dana “Binky” Johnson was hired as the Norristown boys basketball head coach in 2017, he brought with him the five-p philosophy – proper preparation prevents poor performance. He believed preparation builds confidence and, with confidence, anything is possible. Johnson stepped down Thursday after five years and...
NORRISTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

3 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Chester County

These farmers markets in Chester County are the perfect place to get your hands on locally grown produce, fresh meat and cheeses along with unique home goods while – in many cases – enjoying some live music, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Luckily, there are plenty...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

