Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenBoyertown, PA
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy CollaborationMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
phillylacrosse.com
.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Potomac School (VA) 2023 DEF Revis (@THEDUKESLC) commits to Oberlin
The Potomac School (VA) 2023 defenseman Max Revis of Duke’s Lacrosse Club has made a commitment to play Division III lacrosse at Oberlin College. High school: The Potomac School (McLean, VA) Grad year: 2023. Position: Defense. College committed to: Oberlin College. Club team: Duke’s Lacrosse Club. Lacrosse honors:...
Why Upper Darby High School suspended home football games this season
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- It's football season and students at Upper Darby High School are ready to play, but their brand new field isn't. All home games have been called off.Tight-lipped. That's the case trying to figure out what's wrong with Upper Darby High School's new football field.Eyewitness News got word the field was out of business for home games.Upper Darby Superintendent Dr. Daniel McGarry confirmed that and said the fields were under review for performance concerns and that their use was suspended to protect the athletes.But that was it. The superintendent wouldn't comment further.Most students only knew bits...
phillylacrosse.com
.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Springside Chestnut Hill 2024 FO/MF Prince commits to Georgetown
Springside Chestnut Hill Academy 2024 faceoff/midfielder Ross Prince has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Georgetown University. High school: Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (Philadelphia, PA) Grad year: 2024. Positions: Faceoff, Midfield. College committed to: Georgetown University. Club team: Freedom Lacrosse Club, Ascension. Lacrosse honors: Inside Lacrosse...
phillylacrosse.com
.@Victory_Events girls’ recruit: Episcopal Academy 2023 ATT/Draw Ventresca commits to Northwestern
Episcopal Academy 2023 attack/draw Alexis Ventresca has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Northwestern University. High school: Episcopal Academy (Blue Bell, PA) Grad year: 2023. Positions: Attack, Draw. College committed to: Northwestern University. Club team: Big 4 HHH Girls. Lacrosse honors: 2022 – U.S. Lacrosse Academic...
Philadelphia Magazine: Nine Montgomery County Schools Offer Honors-Level Scholastics
Nine schools in Montgomery County make 2022 best-of list from Philadelphia Magazine. Nine Montco high schools are among the 40 top-rated learning institutions in Phila. and its suburbs, according to a new ranking by Philadelphia Magazine. To determine the top-performing city and suburban public high schools, the publication’s editors used...
Famous Sports Broadcaster, Bristol Native Signs Big Podcasting Deal With Gaming, Betting Company
Missanelli will join the Chicago-based company in the near future. A well-known sports broadcaster with Bucks County roots has just signed a podcasting deal with a popular sportsbook company. Jeff Blumenthal wrote about the recent deal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Mike Missanelli, a veteran of the Philadelphia region’s sports...
Six Chester County Schools Among 40 Top-Rated High Schools in Area
Downingtown STEM Academy.Image via Downingtown STEM Academy. Six Chester County schools are among the 40 top-rated high schools in Philadelphia and the suburbs, according to a new ranking by Philadelphia Magazine.
From Roman Catholic one week to Wyomissing the next, Trinity is building the program one challenge at a time
During his playing days as a defensive tackle at Penn State, Jordan Hill always wanted to elevate his game against the best competition. “Absolutely. Those were the games you lived for,” said Hill, the former All-Big Ten pick. “We played Alabama twice and those were the games I really got up for. When you go to the NFL combine, those are the games they want to talk about.”
papreplive.com
Binky Johnson steps down as Norristown head coach
When Dana “Binky” Johnson was hired as the Norristown boys basketball head coach in 2017, he brought with him the five-p philosophy – proper preparation prevents poor performance. He believed preparation builds confidence and, with confidence, anything is possible. Johnson stepped down Thursday after five years and...
montcopa.org
County Announces Free Distribution of Potassium Iodide Tablets for Limerick Area Residents
NORRISTOWN, PA – On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Montgomery County Office of Public Health (OPH) will provide free potassium iodide (KI) tablets to Montgomery County residents who live, work, or attend schools within a 10-mile radius of the Limerick Generating Station. Distribution events will take place on Thursday,...
NBC Philadelphia
4 Philly-Area Schools Ranked Among Top 100 Colleges in U.S. by Forbes
The University of Pennsylvania is again ranked in the top 10 on Forbes’ annual America’s Top Colleges list, the. Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The West Philadelphia school lands at No. 10 in the 2022 rankings, dropping one spot from last year. The Forbes list ranks 500 colleges and...
CBS News
Parkland School District hosting virtual learning day Friday as investigation into threat continues
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Schools in the Parkland School District in Allentown will partake in virtual learning Friday amid an investigation into a threat against Orefield Middle School. A spokesperson for the school district released a statement regarding the closure Thursday evening, adding that no transportation will operate for non-public schools.
Chester County Place Ranked Among 10 Small Towns That Feel Like Stepping Back in Time
St. Peter’s Village along French Creek is one of the top ten places in the United States that feel like you are stepping back in time when visiting, writes Dana Schulz for the Best Life Online. Just a quarter mile in length, the small town was founded in the...
Easton (Pennsylvania) football player Sean Wilson shares inspiring message after fan makes fun of his disability
Sean Wilson may have lost his football game Friday night, but he walked away looking like a winner in life. Wilson and Easton (Pennsylvania) lost 33-20 to Freedom in their second game of the season, but it’s what happened in the bleachers that has drawn attention from fans in recent days. On ...
7 of Delaware County’s Towns Are in the Top 50 for Best Places to Live in PA
Delaware County is home to seven of the 50 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to rankings published by Niche.com. Niche.com ranked places based on several key factors, including the cost of living, quality of local schools, employment rates, crime statistics, and housing trends, among many others. Swarthmore, with...
3 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Chester County
These farmers markets in Chester County are the perfect place to get your hands on locally grown produce, fresh meat and cheeses along with unique home goods while – in many cases – enjoying some live music, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Luckily, there are plenty...
Popular Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding, Will Open New Location in Bensalem
A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bensalem, its first expansion into the Bucks County area. Staff writers at 94.5 PST recently wrote about the upcoming location. Founding Fathers Bar, a longtime staple of the city’s South Street eatery community, will be expanding into Bucks...
Habitat for Humanity’s 19th Annual Golf Outing Helps Fulfill Life-Changing Dreams
Image via Habitat for Humanity of Chester County. Habitat for Humanity of Chester County envisions a world where everyone has an affordable house that they can call their home. Through the 19th annual golf outing event, community members can support Habitat’s mission by sponsoring or playing a game of golf on a prestigious, private course in Chester County.
Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter reassigned to civil service rank within department: Sources
Sources say Christine Coulter is being reassigned to civil service rank of chief inspector.
