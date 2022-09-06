ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden County, MA

September is “National Preparedness Month”

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24srLZ_0hkc0Asb00

WASHINGTON, DC (WWLP)– Are you ready should a natural disaster strike where you live or work?

September is National Preparedness Month (NPM) and this year’s theme is “A Lasting Legacy: The life you’ve built is worth protecting. Prepare for disasters to create a lasting legacy for you and your family.” The annual campaign is an effort to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time.

Weather Alert: Flood Watch in effect for Hampden County

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) offers these guidelines for preparing for an emergency:

  • Learn your risks and make a plan. Ready.gov offers free resources to learn more about the disasters you may face and what to consider when planning for them .
  • Access local resources. Contact your local fire department to find out if they may have programs that provide fire or carbon monoxide detectors. Check online for free or discounted CPR courses offered near you.
  • Sign up for free emergency alerts in your area to receive life-saving information from your state and local municipality.
  • Verify your home is fully insured for the disaster risks in your area. Talk to your insurance agent to ensure there are no gaps in your coverage, but also remember you should shop around to get the best rate. Ask about discounts that may be available and consider increasing the deductibles to reduce your premiums.
  • Make sure everyone in the house knows how to turn off the electricity, gas and water in case of emergency.
  • Store important documents and information in a safe place. Items like passports, birth certificates, maps and electronics should be put in a flood-safe place like a high shelf or upper floor in resealable, water-tight plastic bags to help waterproof them. Store important documents like insurance policies digitally. Make sure you put important phone numbers somewhere besides just your cell phone.
  • Build your emergency supply kit over time. Start with items you may already have in your home, like a flashlight, extra batteries, copies of important documents, water and non-perishable food. When you go to the grocery store, pick up an extra item each time that you use regularly, especially if it’s on sale! Community food banks are a potential resource for food-insecure families to stock their emergency supply kits. Also consider battery-free supplies, like wind-up flashlights and weather radios, and it’s a good idea to have an external phone charger at the ready in case of a power outage.

The National Preparedness Month initiative began in 2003 and is managed and sponsored by FEMA’s Ready Campaign .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hampden County, MA
City
Washington, MA
State
Washington State
WWLP

Longmeadow drinking water exceeds contamination level

The Longmeadow Department of Public Works (DPW) said there has been two violations of drinking water standards. The DPW notified its customer that drinking water samples exceeded the maximum contaminant level for total trihalomethanes (TTHM) and haloacetic acids (HAA5).
LONGMEADOW, MA
WSBS

What is the Coldest it Has Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?

Summer is becoming a distant memory as we look forward to autumn. Fall in Massachusetts, particularly the Berkshires is something that one shouldn't pass up. Take our beautiful New England foliage for example. It isn't uncommon for tourists and locals alike to take a drive over the weekend and check out the robust colors that the trees offer here in beautiful Berkshire County and throughout New England. Hopefully, the recent drought conditions don't hamper our leaf peeping opportunities this year. We'll keep our fingers crossed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Washington Dc#Emergency Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
wamc.org

After crushing Barbalunga in the Democratic primary, Bowler says he intends to expand Berkshire Sheriff’s Office programming over next six years

In a roughly 80-20 split, voters chose to keep Bowler behind the desk of the Sheriff’s Office at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction in Pittsfield. “Everything we've done for the last 12 years has obviously resonated with the voters. So it makes me feel good. I'm proud of the people who work with me, and I'm proud of this community," said Bowler, who spoke to WAMC at his victory party at the Berkshire Hills Country Club Tuesday night. “Everything we have going now, we're going to try and enhance. We want to grow. We want more initiatives, we want more programs for our inmates, and we want more community involvement. And that's what we're going to strive for.”
PITTSFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Horse ranch ordered to remove gravel from wetlands road

AGAWAM – Crowley Ranch was recently ordered by the Agawam Conservation Commission to modify an unauthorized gravel road through wetlands. Dennis Crowley said the path is the only access to public streets for their “landlocked” parcel, and losing it would make it difficult for customers and suppliers to reach them while pulling horse trailers or making deliveries by truck.
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Trinity Health At Home closure leads to nearly 60 employee layoffs

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Trinity Health home care location closed Monday in West Springfield, resulting in the layoffs of dozens of employees. About 60 employees lost their jobs Monday from this closure. One local healthcare worker said that she is confused since home health care is needed now more than ever.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

30K+
Followers
24K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy