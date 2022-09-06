Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Texas launches first-of-its-kind mental and emotional support group for law enforcement
DALLAS - The state of Texas just launched a first-of-it-kind program where officers are trained to provide anonymous support to other officers for the trauma they face every day. The Texas Law Enforcement Peer Network, housed at the Caruth Police Institute at UNT Dallas, trains officers to provide mental and...
fox4news.com
Politics and pandemic are driving Texas teachers to consider quitting, survey finds
Results from a new online survey of K-12 teachers in Texas, released on Thursday, shows most "seriously considered" leaving the profession this year, a 19% increase from two years ago. For its third annual survey on teacher satisfaction, the Charles Butt Foundation last spring sent an online questionnaire to 1,291...
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Hail, strong winds cause damage in North Texas
DALLAS - Strong thunderstorms caused some damage in North Texas Monday night. FOX 4 viewer Tyler Baccus shared photos of golf ball-sized hail in the Saginaw area. He said it broke seven windows at his house near Bond Ranch Road and damaged cars. But that wasn’t the only area that...
fox4news.com
Here & Now: Dream Pusher Academy
A North Texas woman is helping middle and high school students learn the power of the pen. Jeronda Marks is teaching free, creative writing workshops for local students. What she is doing and why in the Here & Now conversation with FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb.
fox4news.com
Scammers using Texas AG Ken Paxton's name, signature to steal information
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says that scammers are using his name, signature, and office seal to steal personal data. Paxton says the "phishing scam" attempted to scare Texans by claiming they committed identity theft and are facing prosecution and significant jail time. The email purports to be signed by Paxton.
fox4news.com
Collin County constable featured on leaked list of Oath Keepers members, report says
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas - Collin County constable Joe Wright was named as a member of the far-right extremist group that's accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism named of...
fox4news.com
4 To Watch: The top high school football games in North Texas this week
4 to Watch: Highland Park to retire Matthew Stafford's number. Friday Night Lights are brighter in Texas. Every week FOX 4's Jeff Kolb breaks down the four biggest high school football games in our area. See the highlights on Free4All every Friday night at 10:30 on FOX 4. Lake Highlands...
fox4news.com
Poll: Gov. Greg Abbott leads Beto O'Rourke in survey of likely voters
A new survey from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University shows that Gov. Greg Abbott holds a 7-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in this November's race for governor. The 2022 Texas Trends Survey, done August 11-29, shows Abbott with a 49-42 advantage among likely voters. 7...
