Texas State

fox4news.com

Dallas Weather: Hail, strong winds cause damage in North Texas

DALLAS - Strong thunderstorms caused some damage in North Texas Monday night. FOX 4 viewer Tyler Baccus shared photos of golf ball-sized hail in the Saginaw area. He said it broke seven windows at his house near Bond Ranch Road and damaged cars. But that wasn’t the only area that...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Here & Now: Dream Pusher Academy

A North Texas woman is helping middle and high school students learn the power of the pen. Jeronda Marks is teaching free, creative writing workshops for local students. What she is doing and why in the Here & Now conversation with FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb.
TEXAS STATE
Texas State
Texas Government
Texas Society
fox4news.com

Scammers using Texas AG Ken Paxton's name, signature to steal information

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says that scammers are using his name, signature, and office seal to steal personal data. Paxton says the "phishing scam" attempted to scare Texans by claiming they committed identity theft and are facing prosecution and significant jail time. The email purports to be signed by Paxton.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

4 To Watch: The top high school football games in North Texas this week

4 to Watch: Highland Park to retire Matthew Stafford's number. Friday Night Lights are brighter in Texas. Every week FOX 4's Jeff Kolb breaks down the four biggest high school football games in our area. See the highlights on Free4All every Friday night at 10:30 on FOX 4. Lake Highlands...
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Poll: Gov. Greg Abbott leads Beto O'Rourke in survey of likely voters

A new survey from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University shows that Gov. Greg Abbott holds a 7-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in this November's race for governor. The 2022 Texas Trends Survey, done August 11-29, shows Abbott with a 49-42 advantage among likely voters. 7...
TEXAS STATE

