Boise, ID

College Football News

Boise State vs New Mexico Prediction, Game Preview

Boise State vs New Mexico prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Friday, September 9. Record: Boise State (0-1), New Mexico (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTVB

Idaho high school football rankings: New faces in each top 5

BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday's high school football state media poll brought new faces to each classification's top five, 5A through 1A DII. At the 5A prep level, four Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) teams make up the top-five rankings, with a tie for the state's No. 2 spot. Following a...
BOISE, ID
idahoednews.org

Four incumbents, Boise student win Boise trustee races

Four incumbent trustees were easily re-elected Tuesday, while high school senior Shiva Rajbhandari captured a seat on the Boise School Board. Rajbhandari, a Boise High School student who recently turned 18, unseated incumbent Steve Schmidt, appointed to the board less than a year ago. Rajbhandari will serve a two-year term.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Swim in Luxury at Boise's Unbelievable Whitewater Villa Air BnB

According to the U.S. Travel Association, Americans collectively let 768 million vacation days go to waste in 2018. We’d love to act astonished by that number, but the truth is some of those vacation days are ones that we let go to waste ourselves. Self-admittedly, we’re workaholics that hate...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

My First Week In Boise Has Been Great!

Yup! My wife and I (Kyle) just moved to Boise. We actually have been here for a little over a week and have really enjoyed ourselves! I think our two dogs have too!. Since being here we obviously tried to get to as much as we could from eating Downtown, to enjoying the river, and community events like the Spirit of Boise.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Sponsors begin to drop after Idaho Republican Party blasts Boise Pride Festival

Idaho Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon is urging businesses to pull their support from Boise Pride Festival ahead of this weekend’s events. Moon’s statement issued Wednesday morning criticizes the festival’s sponsors for encouraging the “sexualization” of children. Instead of bringing “investment and jobs” to Idaho,...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Starter home inventory jumps in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Realtor Donna Rogers has been working with the same buyer, who is approved for a loan of up to $400,000, for months. When Rogers first started looking with her, there were one or two houses a week to look at, and many homes under $400,000 were not very high quality.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Fire erupts at Boise apartment complex

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Fire crews are on scene of a large apartment complex fire in Boise. Reports indicate the fire is at 1140 S. Colorado Avenue, which is near Boise State University. Twitter user @pschweds uploaded video showing firefighters rescuing people from the second floor.
BOISE, ID
kidotalkradio.com

Country Superstar Luke Combs Announces Boise Concert

Country Music Star Luke Combs will be coming to Boise to perform at Albertsons Stadium Saturday, May 20, 2023. Mr. Combs will bring Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Comb to the Treasure Valley. Tickets are expected to go fast and go on sale Friday, September 15. You...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

How Many of these Boise Dive Bars Have You Been To?

In the gallery below, local unsponsored reviews are featured with an original pic of every Boise dive bar. We did it this way to give you the most honest perspective of each business. We also believe it's the best way to convey each bar's unique vibe and one-of-a-kind character. Here...
BOISE, ID
idahofreedom.org

Idaho tax dollars fund Boise's drag show for kids

As a celebration of the new official religion of our country, this upcoming weekend’s 2022 Boise Pride Festival has attracted many corporate and government sponsors who want to signal their fealty to the LGBTQ+ community. Local grocery chain Albertson’s serves as the premier sponsor this year, dusting off its...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

One of the Biggest Fireworks Shows in Idaho is Coming to Meridian

If you don’t have plans this Friday night, we’re about to make them for you!. Friday, September 9 is Scentsy’s 9th Annual Rock-A-Thon and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it because they chose our friends at Camp Rainbow Gold as their beneficiary this year! The timing couldn’t be more perfect since the event happens during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
MERIDIAN, ID

