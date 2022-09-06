Read full article on original website
Boise State vs. New Mexico live stream online, odds, channel, prediction, how to watch on CBS Sports Network
Week 2 action on CBS Sports Network gets fired up on Friday night with a Mountain West showdown between division foes Boise State and New Mexico to kick off the weekend. Then, Saturday brings a four-game marathon of action spanning from noon until the early-morning hours of Sunday. With teams...
College Football News
Boise State vs New Mexico Prediction, Game Preview
Boise State vs New Mexico prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Friday, September 9. Record: Boise State (0-1), New Mexico (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert...
KTVB
Idaho high school football rankings: New faces in each top 5
BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday's high school football state media poll brought new faces to each classification's top five, 5A through 1A DII. At the 5A prep level, four Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) teams make up the top-five rankings, with a tie for the state's No. 2 spot. Following a...
idahoednews.org
Four incumbents, Boise student win Boise trustee races
Four incumbent trustees were easily re-elected Tuesday, while high school senior Shiva Rajbhandari captured a seat on the Boise School Board. Rajbhandari, a Boise High School student who recently turned 18, unseated incumbent Steve Schmidt, appointed to the board less than a year ago. Rajbhandari will serve a two-year term.
Swim in Luxury at Boise’s Unbelievable Whitewater Villa Air BnB
According to the U.S. Travel Association, Americans collectively let 768 million vacation days go to waste in 2018. We’d love to act astonished by that number, but the truth is some of those vacation days are ones that we let go to waste ourselves. Self-admittedly, we’re workaholics that hate...
My First Week In Boise Has Been Great!
Yup! My wife and I (Kyle) just moved to Boise. We actually have been here for a little over a week and have really enjoyed ourselves! I think our two dogs have too!. Since being here we obviously tried to get to as much as we could from eating Downtown, to enjoying the river, and community events like the Spirit of Boise.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Sponsors begin to drop after Idaho Republican Party blasts Boise Pride Festival
Idaho Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon is urging businesses to pull their support from Boise Pride Festival ahead of this weekend’s events. Moon’s statement issued Wednesday morning criticizes the festival’s sponsors for encouraging the “sexualization” of children. Instead of bringing “investment and jobs” to Idaho,...
Idaho Black Bear Breaks Into a House, Here’s How to Avoid That…
A few months ago, we wrote about a large bear spotted in Blaine County walking through neighborhoods and going through garbage, and apparently there are even more bear sightings happening around the Boise area, and in some cases the bears are actually breaking into resident homes. A recent article from...
Starter home inventory jumps in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Realtor Donna Rogers has been working with the same buyer, who is approved for a loan of up to $400,000, for months. When Rogers first started looking with her, there were one or two houses a week to look at, and many homes under $400,000 were not very high quality.
Post Register
Fire erupts at Boise apartment complex
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Fire crews are on scene of a large apartment complex fire in Boise. Reports indicate the fire is at 1140 S. Colorado Avenue, which is near Boise State University. Twitter user @pschweds uploaded video showing firefighters rescuing people from the second floor.
Ordering in? Here’s Boise’s Most Popular Takeout Restaurant (#1 in Idaho)
You know, sometimes you just don’t want to go anywhere for dinner... and you might not want to cook either. Fortunately, we live in a time where ordering food to come to you is a totally normal thing haha so I wanted to share Boise’s top-rated takeout restaurants with you.
kidotalkradio.com
Country Superstar Luke Combs Announces Boise Concert
Country Music Star Luke Combs will be coming to Boise to perform at Albertsons Stadium Saturday, May 20, 2023. Mr. Combs will bring Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Comb to the Treasure Valley. Tickets are expected to go fast and go on sale Friday, September 15. You...
How Many of these Boise Dive Bars Have You Been To?
In the gallery below, local unsponsored reviews are featured with an original pic of every Boise dive bar. We did it this way to give you the most honest perspective of each business. We also believe it's the best way to convey each bar's unique vibe and one-of-a-kind character. Here...
Former Idaho irrigation district treasurer accused of embezzling $1.8 million
NOTUS, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A former employee of Black Canyon Irrigation District allegedly embezzled nearly $1.8 million from the district over three years. The district, which is headquartered in Notus, hired Catherine A. Skidmore in 2014 as its secretary and treasurer, according...
Ready for Brunch? This is the Highest-rated Brunch Restaurant in Boise
When it comes to hole-in-the-wall restaurants and incredible food finds, Boise continues to make lists for having the best of the best. So, it's no surprise Boise is home to the most amazing brunch spots you can possibly find... but which one is the highest rated?. According to Stacker and...
idahofreedom.org
Idaho tax dollars fund Boise’s drag show for kids
As a celebration of the new official religion of our country, this upcoming weekend’s 2022 Boise Pride Festival has attracted many corporate and government sponsors who want to signal their fealty to the LGBTQ+ community. Local grocery chain Albertson’s serves as the premier sponsor this year, dusting off its...
One of the Biggest Fireworks Shows in Idaho is Coming to Meridian
If you don’t have plans this Friday night, we’re about to make them for you!. Friday, September 9 is Scentsy’s 9th Annual Rock-A-Thon and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it because they chose our friends at Camp Rainbow Gold as their beneficiary this year! The timing couldn’t be more perfect since the event happens during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
KTVB
Idaho Today: Zoomcare - A better way to feel better
Sponsored by Zoomcare. Neighborhood clinics in Boise & Meridian offer urgent care, primary care, & services delivered when, where, and how YOU want it.
5 Shocking Trends That Are Disrupting the Once Hot Boise Market
The Boise housing market continues transforming from a seller's to a buyer's market. Home prices continue to fall due to more homes staying on the market longer than in the last two years. Realtors tell us that if you can wait a few months, they expect prices to continue to fall.
AOL Corp
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
