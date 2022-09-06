Read full article on original website
thefreshtoast.com
Juul Agrees To Pay Large Fine For Targeting Teens, But There’s Still One Major Thing They Haven’t Done
Juul has agreed to pay a large sum of money following allegations of marketing their products to teens. Juul Labs has reached a settlement with 34 states that accused it of targeting teens in its marketing. The company has agreed to pay a $438.5 million fee while vowing to follow new marketing and sales parameters that limit their reach in hopes of protecting underage consumers.
Juul to settle multistate youth vaping investigation for $438 million
E-cigarette company Juul on Tuesday tentatively agreed to pay $438.5 million to settle an investigation by 34 states and territories into the company’s marketing and sales practices that were alleged to fuel the youth vaping crisis. The investigation found the company deliberately engaged in an advertising campaign that appealed...
FSIS warning: Throw away this potentially contaminated beef immediately
The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently issued a warning for ground beef that might be contaminated with a particular type of E. coli. That’s strain O157:H7, which health authorities routinely test for when looking for E. coli contamination. This isn’t a product recall, but only because the Hawaii Big Island Beef ground beef products from this warning are no longer available for purchase.
The Supreme Court May Soon Face Its First Major Post-Roe Abortion Case
Conflicting decisions from two federal judges have set up a potential showdown over a Biden administration order meant to protect some abortions.
Popculture
Salad Kits Hit With Recall in Multiple States
Fifth Season has issued a voluntary recall related to its branded Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits. The recall was sparked by the possible inclusion of an ingredient not listed on the product label. The Salad kit's dressing packet may contain contains milk and egg, which is not declared on the label, and can cause issues for consumers with allergies or sensitivities to milk or eggs. Consumers who have already purchased the product and have such sensitivity should immediately discard of it. Those who consume it who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs run can incur a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.
This Huge Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a really fun way to spend your day. You'll never know what kind of great deals you can find.
Stimulus Payments Coming to These States in September 2022
Many states had a budget surplus in 2022 or excess money from COVID relief aid. This means a windfall for many taxpayers who can expect one-time direct deposits in plenty of time for the holiday...
An E. coli outbreak possibly linked to Wendy's has expanded to six states
An E. coli outbreak that was first detected largely in the Midwest is growing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. There are now reported illnesses in New York and Kentucky in addition to those previously recorded in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Though the CDC said the specific...
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review
Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
'Not only bad medicine, it’s bad policy': Moderna receives FDA green light for COVID-19 booster targeting the Omicron variant despite some experts saying the shot provides little additional protection
Moderna has received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, the firm announced Wednesday. The jab is the first reformulated shot to receive the regulatory green light in the U.S. It has been approved for all adults aged 18 and older. Pfizer, Moderna's main competitor in the rollout of COVID-19 shots, is expected to receive similar approval soon as well.
healio.com
Humira biosimilar approval paused after FDA finds ‘deficiencies’ at manufacturing facility
The FDA approval of Alvotech’s Humira biosimilar is on hold until the company can address “certain deficiencies” the administration found during an inspection of a manufacturing facility, according to a press release. A statement released by the company said it had received a message from the FDA...
Wisconsin judge rules Enbridge oil pipeline trespassing on tribal land
Sept 8 (Reuters) - A Wisconsin judge has ruled Enbridge Inc's (ENB.TO) Line 5 oil pipeline is trespassing on land belonging to the Bad River Band, but will be allowed to continue operating because a shutdown would have significant public and foreign policy implications.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA looking into new outbreak, along with 10 other ongoing investigations
The FDA has 11 open outbreak investigations with a total of more than 1,350 people sickened. A new outbreak of Salmonella Mississippi accounts for 99 of those patients. The new outbreak, announced Aug. 31, has not yet been posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Food and Drug Administration has begun traceback efforts to find the as yet unknown source of the pathogen, but the agency has not reported what food or foods are being traced.
Teenagers’ drug and cigarette use declines as vaping gains popularity – figures
Drug use and smoking are in decline among high school pupils, but vaping is on the rise, according to a new report.New figures from NHS Digital suggest that some 9% of 11 to 15-year-olds in England smoke e-cigarettes.This is a rise from 6% in 2018 – the last time the figures were published.A leading children’s doctor said he was “deeply disturbed” by the rise in children and young people picking up e-cigarettes.Consultant paediatrician specialising in respiratory illnesses, Dr Mike McKean, said children are being “targeted by e-cigarette companies with bright packaging, exotic flavours and enticing names” and without action “we...
msn.com
New COVID Booster Concerns as Bivalent Vaccines Roll Out to the Public
Doctors are urging people to get the new bivalent boosters that were approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week, but there are some concerns when it comes to getting the right one. It appears Pfizer's updated booster looks a lot like the old one, same...
CDC panel recommends Pfizer's updated COVID-19 boosters for ages 12 and older
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- A panel of U.S. health advisers voted to recommend Pfizer's updated COVID-19 boosters that target the newest omicron strains for people 12 and older. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to adopt the recommendation, the last step before shots can begin. The panel will...
AboutLawsuits.com
MDL Sought for Chantix Lawsuits Over Cancer-Causing Contaminants
With a growing number of Chantix class action lawsuits being pursued against Pfizer, over cancer-causing chemicals that have contaminated the stop-smoking drug, a motion has been filed which seeks to consolidate the claims before one U.S. District Judge as part of an MDL, or multidistrict litigation. Chantix (varenicline) was introduced...
Washington Examiner
Democrat Mandela Barnes skips Biden Labor Day event in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes was absent from President Joe Biden’s Labor Day event in Milwaukee as some Democratic candidates distance themselves from Biden in the last stretch before the midterm elections. In a speech that centered on "MAGA Republicans" and unions, Biden voiced support for Barnes, whom he...
Dem governors in the big battlegrounds are looking strong — but the GOP is expanding the map
The GOP is trying to flip the governorships in New Mexico and Oregon, even as Democrats' Midwestern battleground governors run ahead in the polls.
biopharmadive.com
CDC backs updated COVID shots from Pfizer, Moderna
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended the updated COVID-19 booster vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech and Moderna, one day after the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization. Following the FDA’s clearance, the CDC recommends Pfizer and BioNTech’s new shot for adults and children aged 12...
