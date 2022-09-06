SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two teens have been arrested and one has been charged in relation to the death of another teen in South Bend back in March. Police found Terez Parker, Jr., 17, suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2000 block of Roger Street on March 18. Parker was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

