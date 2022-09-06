ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

WNDU

2 teens detained in connection to deadly South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two teens have been arrested and one has been charged in relation to the death of another teen in South Bend back in March. Police found Terez Parker, Jr., 17, suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2000 block of Roger Street on March 18. Parker was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Two juveniles arrested in connection with death of Terez Parker Jr.

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the death of 17-year-old Terez Parker Jr., according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Rafael Diaz-Garcia, 16, of South Bend was charged with dangerous possession of a firearm and attempted providing of a firearm to an...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Woman shot with gun that was believed to be unloaded

ELKHART, Ind. -- A woman was taken to the hospital after she was accidentally shot early Monday morning, according to Elkhart Police. Just before 4 a.m., an officer responded to a home in the 2900 bock of Bane Berry Drive for reports of a shooting. Deputies were already on scene...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka Police identify 14-year-old killed in shooting

September is Hunger Action Month, and Kroger is donating $10,000 to a Michiana organization working to end hunger in our community. MDOT to continue work on widening I-94 bridge in Berrien County. Updated: 19 minutes ago. This is to prepare for the I-94 rebuild project between Red Arrow Highway and...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

One injured in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a late night shooting in South Bend. It happened at Huey Street and Elwood Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police tell 16 News Now that a man was shot. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Shooting at Huey and Elwood

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A shooting reported late Wednesday night. The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Huey Street and Elwood Avenue. South Bend Police Department reports that one person was injured. Names of any parties involved have not yet been released. The SBPD is investigating the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Niles man sentenced for arson

A Niles man who set some items on fire at his girlfriend’s home has been sentenced to one year of probation. 28-year-old Lucas Prentice of pleaded guilty to arson over $200 but less than $1,000 for the incident that happened in May at a home on Leet Road in Howard Township.
NILES, MI
95.3 MNC

Teen accepts plea deal in connection with Vincenzo Trozzy shooting death

A second teenager has accepted a plea deal in connection to the 2020 shooting death of Vincenzo Trozzy at Central Park in Mishawaka. It was back in December of 2020 when, according to court documents, Daniel Allen and Tayshawn Malczynski and Daniel Allen tried to rob Vincenzo Trozzy and a second person during a drug deal.
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Trial set for deadly drunk driving suspect

A Buchanan man who allegedly drove drunk and killed a Berrien County Road Department worker is going to trial. It happened in July on Red Bull Trail, near Glendora Road. Police say that when they arrived, they found the worker, 57-year-old William Isom lying on the road and 34-year-old Taylor Johnson, was walking around.
BUCHANAN, MI
abc57.com

Three arrested in connection with string of vehicle thefts

Three people were arrested in connection with a string of thefts from motor vehicles across multiple cities in Michiana, according to the Warsaw Police Department. Between August 10-11 and between August 21-22, multiple victims in Warsaw and Kosciusko County reported thefts from motor vehicles and the ransacking of their vehicles.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of strangulation, domestic battery after girlfriend's prank

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after allegedly attacking his girlfriend alongside his juvenile sister following a prank, according to the probable cause affidavit. Andrew Wright, 22, was arrested on the charges of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, strangulation, and domestic battery. On September 1, officers...
ROSELAND, IN
abc57.com

Woman seriously injured after being run over by pickup truck

ELKHART, Ind. --A woman was injured when she was knocked to the ground and run over by a pickup truck during a domestic dispute, according to Elkhart Police. On September 2 just before 5 p.m., an officer was dispatched to Bypass Road and Nappanee Street for a crash involving a pedestrian.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of fentanyl possession in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on a narcotic charge after being found with suspected fentanyl, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies and Plymouth Medics responded to the area of Michigan and 12B roads for a medical call. According to dispatch,...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Man killed in Elkhart shooting

Researchers are finding way to save more lives. Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds hosts 'Labor Day Farm Toy Show'. The show featured over 200 tables of farm toys, trucks, cars, and construction items for sale. Freeman pleased with Buchner's first collegiate start. Updated: 6 hours ago. Quarterback Tyler Buchner...
ELKHART, IN

