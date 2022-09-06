Read full article on original website
WNDU
2 teens detained in connection to deadly South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two teens have been arrested and one has been charged in relation to the death of another teen in South Bend back in March. Police found Terez Parker, Jr., 17, suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2000 block of Roger Street on March 18. Parker was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
abc57.com
Two juveniles arrested in connection with death of Terez Parker Jr.
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the death of 17-year-old Terez Parker Jr., according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Rafael Diaz-Garcia, 16, of South Bend was charged with dangerous possession of a firearm and attempted providing of a firearm to an...
abc57.com
Woman shot with gun that was believed to be unloaded
ELKHART, Ind. -- A woman was taken to the hospital after she was accidentally shot early Monday morning, according to Elkhart Police. Just before 4 a.m., an officer responded to a home in the 2900 bock of Bane Berry Drive for reports of a shooting. Deputies were already on scene...
22 WSBT
Neighbors give additional details on 14-year-old killed in Mishawaka
Mishawaka, Ind. — New details from neighbors who were home the night a 14-year-old was shot and killed in Mishawaka last Friday. Many questions remain— like what led up to the shooting. Police aren’t sharing much information. Neighbors all say they saw 2 to 3 teens playing...
WNDU
Mishawaka Police identify 14-year-old killed in shooting
Mishawaka Police identify 14-year-old killed in shooting
WANE-TV
Police: Kosciusko County crime spree related to Michigan street gang
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police have arrested three suspects related to a crime spree involving car thefts that ravaged Kosciusko County across multiple dates in August. Between Aug. 10 and 11, and again between Aug. 21 and 22, multiple thefts of vehicles and valuables within vehicles were reported,...
WNDU
One injured in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a late night shooting in South Bend. It happened at Huey Street and Elwood Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police tell 16 News Now that a man was shot. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.
Indiana Police Officer Pleads Guilty After Beating Handcuffed Man
The officer was charged after the South Bend Tribune and ProPublica obtained a video showing two officers retaliating at a suspect who spat at them.
abc57.com
Shooting at Huey and Elwood
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A shooting reported late Wednesday night. The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Huey Street and Elwood Avenue. South Bend Police Department reports that one person was injured. Names of any parties involved have not yet been released. The SBPD is investigating the...
WNDU
Family of Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers may sue for wrongful death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A wrongful death lawsuit may be filed in connection with the crash that left four people dead—including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski—last month in Elkhart County. Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee was killed in the two-vehicle crash on Aug. 3. Officials say Schmucker’s vehicle...
95.3 MNC
Niles man sentenced for arson
A Niles man who set some items on fire at his girlfriend’s home has been sentenced to one year of probation. 28-year-old Lucas Prentice of pleaded guilty to arson over $200 but less than $1,000 for the incident that happened in May at a home on Leet Road in Howard Township.
95.3 MNC
Teen accepts plea deal in connection with Vincenzo Trozzy shooting death
A second teenager has accepted a plea deal in connection to the 2020 shooting death of Vincenzo Trozzy at Central Park in Mishawaka. It was back in December of 2020 when, according to court documents, Daniel Allen and Tayshawn Malczynski and Daniel Allen tried to rob Vincenzo Trozzy and a second person during a drug deal.
95.3 MNC
Trial set for deadly drunk driving suspect
A Buchanan man who allegedly drove drunk and killed a Berrien County Road Department worker is going to trial. It happened in July on Red Bull Trail, near Glendora Road. Police say that when they arrived, they found the worker, 57-year-old William Isom lying on the road and 34-year-old Taylor Johnson, was walking around.
abc57.com
Three arrested in connection with string of vehicle thefts
Three people were arrested in connection with a string of thefts from motor vehicles across multiple cities in Michiana, according to the Warsaw Police Department. Between August 10-11 and between August 21-22, multiple victims in Warsaw and Kosciusko County reported thefts from motor vehicles and the ransacking of their vehicles.
abc57.com
Man accused of strangulation, domestic battery after girlfriend's prank
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after allegedly attacking his girlfriend alongside his juvenile sister following a prank, according to the probable cause affidavit. Andrew Wright, 22, was arrested on the charges of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, strangulation, and domestic battery. On September 1, officers...
abc57.com
South Bend man sentenced to two years for felon in possession of firearm
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend man was sentenced to two years after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Warren B. Heath, III, 51, was sentenced to two years in prison followed by two years of supervised release.
Docs: Northwest Indiana woman listened for 48 minutes as husband was stabbed, killed by nephew
MICHIANA SHORES, Ind. — Court documents reveal that in the last hour of his life, Denis Earley called his wife and told her that his own nephew was trying to stab and kill him. A frantic struggle occurred and Denis lost control of his cellphone. For the next 48 minutes, his wife listened helplessly on […]
abc57.com
Woman seriously injured after being run over by pickup truck
ELKHART, Ind. --A woman was injured when she was knocked to the ground and run over by a pickup truck during a domestic dispute, according to Elkhart Police. On September 2 just before 5 p.m., an officer was dispatched to Bypass Road and Nappanee Street for a crash involving a pedestrian.
abc57.com
Man accused of fentanyl possession in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on a narcotic charge after being found with suspected fentanyl, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies and Plymouth Medics responded to the area of Michigan and 12B roads for a medical call. According to dispatch,...
WNDU
Man killed in Elkhart shooting
Man killed in Elkhart shooting
