Midland Street denied extension for Feet on the Street road closure
BAY CITY, MI - A request was shot down that aimed to extend the seasonal road closures on Midland Street in Bay City. The Bay City Commission denied a request during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6 by Jay Samborn of the Midland Street Business District to extend the end date of the outdoor dining and entertainment seasonal road closure of the 600 block of Midland Street from Sept. 5 to Oct. 15. In Samborn’s request, he sought approval to extend the date of the special event permit for the 600 block closure and to extend the traffic control order that enables the city to close the roadway.
nbc25news.com
Crash closes down roadway in Kochville Twp.
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - A crash Thursday morning shut down a roadway in Kochville Township. Police and fire departments responded to the crash around 9:00 a.m. on Mackinaw Rd. near Pierce Rd. Mackinaw Rd. has been closed between Pierce and Kochville Roads. No word on possible injuries. Mid-Michigan NOW has...
abc12.com
Bay City truck driver awarded for saving toddler's life
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City truck driver received a national award for saving the life of a toddler wandering along U.S. 31 in the Ludington area last week. The Truckload Carriers Association named truck driver Dallas Steiger a Highway Angel after he pulled over and led the toddler to safety outside the child's home in Mason County's Sherman Township on Aug. 31.
nbc25news.com
Hogarth Ave. explosion confirmed natural gas leak was contributed, says MSP
FLINT, Mich. – The Flint Fire Department says the cause of the explosion that took two lives on Hogarth Ave. back in November of 2021 has been identified. According to Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton, the cause of the explosion was natural gas leak in the basement of the home.
nbc25news.com
Apartment fire in Flint Township
FLINT TWP, Mich - Five fire departments are fighting a fire at the Western Pine Apartments on Noble Avenue in Flint Township. Consumers Energy is on scene shutting off all gas and electric service. It's not known how many people have been displaced. Mid-Michigan NOW has a crew on the...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Midland man loses life in Huron County accident involving deer
A Midland man vacationing with family passed away following an accident involving a deer in Huron County’s Dwight Township. The Huron County Sheriff’s Office reports that it’s unclear when the accident happened, with reports of the driver, 26-year-old Miles P. Hooper, being last seen by family in Port Austin five hours before two drivers on M-53, south of Hunter Road, saw the wrecked car in the east ditch as they headed to work shortly before 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
Lead found in 76% of Lapeer water samples following GLWA line break
LAPEER, MI -- Lead has been found in 76% of water samples tested in the city of Lapeer since an Aug. 13 break in a Great Lakes Water Authority transmission line -- the second community in Michigan’s Thumb that’s seen an increased presence of lead after activating a back-up community water system.
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
nbc25news.com
Local school district once again cancels bus routes due to staffing shortages
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Staffing shortages continue to impact Mid-Michigan's schools. Grand Blanc Community Schools had to once again cancel select bus routes due to staffing shortages. See the routes here:. The shortage has been ongoing since the pandemic. The school district is offering a signing bonus to drivers in...
nbc25news.com
Genesee Co. Board approves money for assessment of jail, courthouse and more
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - The Genesee County Board of Commissioners has approved money for an independent contractor to come and inspect county owned buildings, including the Genesee County Jail. The board has agreed to pay Bureau Veritas a sum of no more than $46,204 to provide a comprehensive assessment the...
UpNorthLive.com
Victim identified in fatal Isabella County crash
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Isabella County Sheriff's Office has released the identify of a man who died after fatal crash on Friday. Daniel Sturgeon, 81, from Howard City, died of a cardiac episode in an emergency room shortly after a two-vehicle crash, the sheriff's office said. The crash...
abc12.com
Lapeer County Sheriff discusses incidents involving food service worker, his own staff
LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - A video showing a deputy throwing a punch at an inmate and then punches him a few times. That's just one of a few incidents a mid-Michigan sheriff has to handle with discipline action this year. That incident happened in the Lapeer County Jail earlier this...
nbc25news.com
Land Bank has demolished 8,000 properties in Flint over the past 18 years
FLINT, Mich. - Blight continues to be an issue that residents and officials in Flint are concerned about. The Genesee County Land Bank says that since 2004, approximately 8,000 properties have been demolished in the City of Flint alone, but there is still work to be done. According to the...
WNEM
Sheriff: Midland man dies after hitting deer
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a Midland man. Sunday morning around 6:48 a.m., investigators said that two people on their way to work came across the wreckage of 2006 Buick Lucerne in the east side ditch of M-53, south of Hunter Road in Dwight Township.
WNEM
Owners selling White Horse Tavern after almost 50 years in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A long-time family-owned mid-Michigan restaurant is now looking for a potential buyer. The White Horse Tavern has served the Flint community for almost 50 years. “We never dreamed that it would be the success that it is but a lot of that was attributed to my...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Tuesday morning, Sept. 6
First responders responded to the scene of a building that partially collapsed in the city of Flint on Monday, Sept. 5. The food and water rescuers are leaving out is helping Zaria gain much-needed weight. Wall of building collapses in Flint. Updated: 13 hours ago. The burned-out, vacant building is...
85 Years Later – ‘Legend Of the Saginaw Water Man’, Still a Mystery Today
This creepy and mysterious legend took place 85 years ago along the Saginaw River. It's safe to say that most of us love a good mystery, especially one that hasn't been solved in 85 years. In this case, we're talking about the Legend of the Saginaw Water Man, it's a...
nbc25news.com
39th annual Frankenmuth Auto Fest runs Sept. 9 -11
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. — Frankenmuth Auto Fest begins its 39th fest this weekend. Frankenmuth Auto Fest will start on September 9 and ends on September 11 with hours full of events. The auto fest has a schedule of events:. Friday. All Day: Vendors, food, and beverages, Fabulous Forty Display in...
Michigan State Police traffic stop ends in crash
CLINTON CO., Mich. (WLNS) – An attempted traffic stop by Michigan State Police ends in several charges for one driver in Shiawassee County. According to a tweet from Michigan State Police, troopers tried to pull over a car driving 97 miles per hour on I-69 in Clinton County on Saturday. The suspect drove away and […]
Comments / 1