BAY CITY, MI - A request was shot down that aimed to extend the seasonal road closures on Midland Street in Bay City. The Bay City Commission denied a request during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6 by Jay Samborn of the Midland Street Business District to extend the end date of the outdoor dining and entertainment seasonal road closure of the 600 block of Midland Street from Sept. 5 to Oct. 15. In Samborn’s request, he sought approval to extend the date of the special event permit for the 600 block closure and to extend the traffic control order that enables the city to close the roadway.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO