Charlottesville, VA

Local student creates math game

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After the test scores from the National Center for Education Statistics showed a decrease in scores, a high school senior at Center One has stepped up. He wants to help conquer the national decline in reading and math scores in nine-year-olds through a digital...
UVA Law students awarded international doctoral fellowship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A doctorate candidate at the University of Virginia School of Law has been awarded an international doctoral fellowship. Marilyn Hajj, a 2025 S.J.D. candidate, is studying tax law through poverty relief. According to a release, the Lebanon native is in her third year at the...
Meeting on housing for elderly residents

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An upcoming meeting will talk about housing for seniors. The Senior Statesmen of Virginia will host the Charlottesville Area Alliance on Sept. 14. According to a release, the CAA will be presenting a program on the future of housing and benefits for seniors, specifically Accessory...
Area school gets grant for youth literacy programming

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A school in Charlottesville is one of more than two dozen organizations across Virginia getting some money to help close the gap between what learners need and program resources. The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced more than $50,000 in awards across the Commonwealth on Thursday.
UVA Board of Visitors hosting a meeting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Board of Visitors of the University of Virginia plans on meeting on Sept. 14 through Sept. 16. The meeting times are not available because the Board states that they are approximate, and says that they cannot always anticipate any changes in the lengths of the meetings.
Bus stop: ACPS transportation efforts thwarted by unfit leadership

Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) bus driver “shortage” may be—at least in part—self-created. Correspondence received from an anonymous source within the ACPS transportation system takes aim at Transportation Director, Charmane White, and purports that incompetent management is impeding the implementation of obvious driver-shortage solutions. According...
JMRL recognized by the Virginia Library Association

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library was recognized by the Virginia Library Association as the Library of the Year for 2022. JMRL was chosen for the award because of how it celebrated 100 years of library service in Charlottesville. The first library in Charlottesville was established in...
Louisa Police Department hosting mental health resiliency program

LOUISA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Lousia Police Department has announced that it will implement a mental health resiliency program for its department members. The program is designed to provide four hours of annual psychoeducation and coping skills training that is conducted as a group event. Each department member...
More housing is being built in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- More housing is on its way to Albemarle County. The rezoning decision on Wednesday night paves the way for the "Heritage on Rio." The development would consist of up to 250 multi-family residential units across seven buildings. It would be located near the Charlottesville...
Louisa Police Department launching Lights On program

LOUISA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Louisa Police Department has announced that they are launching a program called Lights on. The Lights On program would be the first ever non-profit organization to take off in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The non-profit is an organization that will pay $250 to...
RSWA announces special waste disposal days for fall 2022

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who need to properly dispose of certain items will be able to do so beginning later this month. The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is offering its Electronic Waste, Residential Household Waste, and Bulky Waste Amnesty Days. The Electronic Waste Collection will take place...
In brief: City wants Brackney lawsuit dismissed

An attorney for the City of Charlottesville says former police chief RaShall Brackney’s lawsuit does not prove she was discriminated against based on her sex and gender. Photo: Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for...
Who monitors Virginia gold mining? Its not always the state

How do you effectively monitor a Virginia gold mining operation without necessary resources or staff? A question awaiting an answer in Buckingham and other localities. This problem is… part of the regulation and enforcement falls to local governments… without the capacity to do so. Why are there no fines? If the state can shut down a mine – has it actually done so?
State Fair of Virginia is kicking off soon

DOSWELL, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –The Virginia State Fair is back and will operate at full capacity. The fair has new entertainment and fair food additions. The Virginia State Fair will be held from Sept. 23 until Oct. 2 in Caroline County from 10 A.M. to 9 P.M. The Virginia...
CPD is modifying police response to online citizen reports

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- A city officer shortage is impacting the way you report crimes. Police want you to go online first. "I had to place at least three phone calls into the police department," said Elinor Williams. Williams and Joe Finazzo, say there's a problem with Charlottesville’s police...
