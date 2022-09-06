Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Local student creates math game
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After the test scores from the National Center for Education Statistics showed a decrease in scores, a high school senior at Center One has stepped up. He wants to help conquer the national decline in reading and math scores in nine-year-olds through a digital...
cbs19news
UVA Law students awarded international doctoral fellowship
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A doctorate candidate at the University of Virginia School of Law has been awarded an international doctoral fellowship. Marilyn Hajj, a 2025 S.J.D. candidate, is studying tax law through poverty relief. According to a release, the Lebanon native is in her third year at the...
cbs19news
Meeting on housing for elderly residents
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An upcoming meeting will talk about housing for seniors. The Senior Statesmen of Virginia will host the Charlottesville Area Alliance on Sept. 14. According to a release, the CAA will be presenting a program on the future of housing and benefits for seniors, specifically Accessory...
NBC 29 News
The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa Police Department is the first police department in Virginia to make use of the “Lights On!” program. The program is run by a nonprofit organization of the same name, and issues vouchers to help pay up to $250 to help pay lighting repairs on vehicles.
cbs19news
Area school gets grant for youth literacy programming
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A school in Charlottesville is one of more than two dozen organizations across Virginia getting some money to help close the gap between what learners need and program resources. The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced more than $50,000 in awards across the Commonwealth on Thursday.
cbs19news
UVA Board of Visitors hosting a meeting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Board of Visitors of the University of Virginia plans on meeting on Sept. 14 through Sept. 16. The meeting times are not available because the Board states that they are approximate, and says that they cannot always anticipate any changes in the lengths of the meetings.
schillingshow.com
Bus stop: ACPS transportation efforts thwarted by unfit leadership
Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) bus driver “shortage” may be—at least in part—self-created. Correspondence received from an anonymous source within the ACPS transportation system takes aim at Transportation Director, Charmane White, and purports that incompetent management is impeding the implementation of obvious driver-shortage solutions. According...
cbs19news
JMRL recognized by the Virginia Library Association
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library was recognized by the Virginia Library Association as the Library of the Year for 2022. JMRL was chosen for the award because of how it celebrated 100 years of library service in Charlottesville. The first library in Charlottesville was established in...
cbs19news
Louisa Police Department hosting mental health resiliency program
LOUISA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Lousia Police Department has announced that it will implement a mental health resiliency program for its department members. The program is designed to provide four hours of annual psychoeducation and coping skills training that is conducted as a group event. Each department member...
cbs19news
Feel Good Friday: Ishan Gala Foundation turning tragedy into support for others
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local organization is working to create something positive for the community in the wake of one family’s tragedy. The Ishan Gala Foundation aims to improve the quality of life for children fighting cancer and their families. In 2008, Mayank and Sejal Gala lost...
cbs19news
More housing is being built in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- More housing is on its way to Albemarle County. The rezoning decision on Wednesday night paves the way for the "Heritage on Rio." The development would consist of up to 250 multi-family residential units across seven buildings. It would be located near the Charlottesville...
cbs19news
Louisa Police Department launching Lights On program
LOUISA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Louisa Police Department has announced that they are launching a program called Lights on. The Lights On program would be the first ever non-profit organization to take off in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The non-profit is an organization that will pay $250 to...
cbs19news
RSWA announces special waste disposal days for fall 2022
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who need to properly dispose of certain items will be able to do so beginning later this month. The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is offering its Electronic Waste, Residential Household Waste, and Bulky Waste Amnesty Days. The Electronic Waste Collection will take place...
cbs19news
During Suicide Prevention Week, Region Ten's 'Lock and Talk' campaign works to help those with suicidal thoughts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) --This week is Suicide Prevention Week, and one local organization is trying to keep loved ones safe through its campaign called, Lock and Talk. "It saves lives,” said Region Ten Spokesperson, Joanna Jennings. Region Ten's campaign, Lock and Talk, addresses one of the most crucial...
Hanover parents react to new transgender bathroom policy on the first day of school
As school doors opened today at Hanover County Public Schools for the new academic year, they also opened for the first time with a new policy in place.
C-Ville Weekly
In brief: City wants Brackney lawsuit dismissed
An attorney for the City of Charlottesville says former police chief RaShall Brackney’s lawsuit does not prove she was discriminated against based on her sex and gender. Photo: Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for...
friendsofbuckinghamva.org
Who monitors Virginia gold mining? Its not always the state
How do you effectively monitor a Virginia gold mining operation without necessary resources or staff? A question awaiting an answer in Buckingham and other localities. This problem is… part of the regulation and enforcement falls to local governments… without the capacity to do so. Why are there no fines? If the state can shut down a mine – has it actually done so?
WSET
Liberty University grad thrives at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division
DAHLGREN, Va. (WSET) — After Thomas Shifflett graduated from high school in Central Virginia, he embarked on a wrestling career at Messiah College in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Shifflett admitted wrestling was more of a priority for him than academics, but that all changed after he suffered a back injury while...
cbs19news
State Fair of Virginia is kicking off soon
DOSWELL, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –The Virginia State Fair is back and will operate at full capacity. The fair has new entertainment and fair food additions. The Virginia State Fair will be held from Sept. 23 until Oct. 2 in Caroline County from 10 A.M. to 9 P.M. The Virginia...
cbs19news
CPD is modifying police response to online citizen reports
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- A city officer shortage is impacting the way you report crimes. Police want you to go online first. "I had to place at least three phone calls into the police department," said Elinor Williams. Williams and Joe Finazzo, say there's a problem with Charlottesville’s police...
