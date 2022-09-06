Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?L. CaneTampa, FL
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Related
Mysuncoast.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR FRIDAY
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday has been declared a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. A very wet pattern will persist on Friday through the weekend. A complex storm system in the Gulf of Mexico will continue to sling pieces of energy our way on Friday. This set up will stick around through Sunday so expect to see some very heavy rain at times and the potential for some localized flooding as the torrential downpours move in. The atmosphere is really juiced up and with this trough of low pressure in the Gulf not expected to move much over the next several days we won’t be seeing the sunshine much through the weekend.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Weather Day as heavy rain is possible on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Conditions remain in place to support numerous showers and thunderstorms streaming across the Suncoast today. The morning commute will be calm with partly cloudy skies and, except for an isolated shower or two, should stay dry. To our north, across the Sunshine Skyway Bridge into Tampa Bay, the weather could be more active and the farther north you drive the more likely it will be to run into a downpour.
Mysuncoast.com
Storm system to bring some heavy rain
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Get ready for more widespread rain over the next several days. A trough of low pressure and an increase in tropical moisture will combine to bring showers and thunderstorms through Sunday. Thursday look for showers and thunderstorms beginning to roll in from the Gulf during the...
Mysuncoast.com
Tracking Three Issues in the Tropics
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC 7 is tracking a tropical disturbance off the coast of Africa. It’s a disorganized system however it has a 30% chance of developing into a cyclone in two days and a 60% chance in five days. Meanwhile, Hurricane Danielle remains a Category 1 Hurricane in the north central Atlantic Ocean. It will not threaten the United States. Tropical Storm Earl’s center is expected to pass to the southeast of Bermuda over the next few days, and strengthen to a Category 1 Hurricane in the next 24-48 hours. Earl should continue northeasterly away from the United States.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ground stop at Tampa International Airport lifted after storms pass
TAMPA, Fla. — Strong thunderstorms in the Tampa Bay area forced a temporary ground stop at Tampa International Airport. According to the Federal Aviation Administration website, all inbound flights to Tampa were grounded through 1:45 p.m. Departures had been delayed for an average of 15 minutes, as well. Travelers...
Mysuncoast.com
Rain Chances Increase This Week
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast area received is breaking away from clearer skies as the week progresses. The moisture availability in the atmosphere has been somewhat dry, giving residents more sunshine and clearer skies through Labor Day. However that moisture returns Tuesday and continues to increase throughout the week. Expect more afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain climbs up to 70-percent by Thursdays, and remains about the same through the weekend.
floridaweekly.com
The Happy Thrifter tours turn shopping into a popular attraction
A Florida company has put “thrift shopping tourism” on the map with its destination resale adventures via bus tour or car road trip. In a state known primarily as a vacation destination, that’s no small feat. The Happy Thrifter is a 6-year-old business that publishes an annual...
Mysuncoast.com
You can become a Manatee BFF for International Manatee Day
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It costs a lot of money to feed manatees and rehab facilities are working overtime to make sure the lovable creature is well taken care of. You can help support the care for sick and injured manatees and help them return to the wild through the Bishop Foster Friends Program!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mysuncoast.com
Who is Zanna? Mystery painter baffles North Port neighborhood
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three beautiful paintings signed “Zanna ‘22″ were left at the doors of homeowners, but the community is scratching their heads wondering who the artist behind the brush is. “This painting was left on my carport doorstep,” Walter Hill said, holding up a small...
fox13news.com
Nearly 200 acres of Old Miakka land to be preserved as developments push East in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. - Cow pastures and the rural way of life are slowly disappearing in Sarasota County as developments continue to push East. Now, nearly 200 acres of land will remain untouched and forever preserved in Old Miakka. The land makes up the Crowley Museum and Nature Center. "The minute...
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key property tops sales at $7.2 million
A home in Point Crisp tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Larry Enterline, of Buford, Georgia, sold his home at 1321 Point Crisp Road to Michael Martin Kaiser and John Spencer Roberts, of Sarasota, for $7.2 million. Built in 2001, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,572 square feet of living area. It sold for $3,675,000 in 2013.
Mysuncoast.com
Body found in water at Bayfront Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A body has been found floating in the water at Bayfront Park, Sarasota Police say. Police say the body of a man was found in the water near Marina Plaza just after 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities do not believe foul play is involved, but the investigation remains active and ongoing, the police department said Friday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thatssotampa.com
This Florida Chalk Festival features the most 3D pavement paintings in one location
The wild International Chalk Festival, ‘A Spirited Museum in Motion’ at the Venice Airport, Venice, Florida is the largest festival of its kind in the country, and absolutely worth the quick drive from Tampa. This year’s event is set to take place October 28-31. Yes, beautiful live art will be entwined with full spooky season sensations.
Florida Weekly
Single-family homes known as ‘horizontal apartments’ popping up
They aren’t single-family homes for sale. They aren’t condos sharing common walls. They aren’t multi-story apartments with tenants above or below you. They are something new to Southwest Florida, communities of single-family homes, sometimes called horizontal apartments, for rent only. The first one, The Odyssey by Soltura, opened July 1 with 129 units on Forum Boulevard east of Interstate 75. It’s not going to be the last.
thegabber.com
Critically Eroded: Treasure Island Beaches
“Since I’ve been here, it’s the worst I’ve ever seen it,” said Stacy Boyles, Assistant Director of Public Works for the City of Treasure Island. She’s talking about Sunset Beach, the narrow strip of sand at the southern end of Treasure Island. Unlike the more...
The Best Beaches to Visit on Anna Maria Island
Just south of Tampa, you can find a slice of paradise that will make you...
4 Florida Cities Among The Top Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best places to retire in the nation.
sarasotamagazine.com
Required Reading: A Dozen Books Set in Sarasota
Staying close to home? Settle down with one or more of these works with Sarasota settings. That’s a sentiment we’d share anytime, but especially now, after years of reeling from coronavirus updates, economic uncertainty, social distancing and isolation, and the closings of some of our favorite haunts. A good book can, temporarily, take you away from all that, placing you in an alternate reality, a different world. So, while we’re on the subject, how about checking out (perhaps not from your library, if it’s closed, but try ordering from a store, like Bookstore1, to help support local business) some of these books, all related to Sarasota and written by authors who have lived here?
Sarasota man spends 3 days lost in swamp after losing arm in gator attack
A Sarasota man is re-adjusting to his life with only one arm after he was attacked by an alligator while swimming in Lake Manatee in July.
Comments / 1