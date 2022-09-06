ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WSAZ

I-64 West reopen after 3-vehicle crash

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic is flowing again on Interstate 64 West after all lanes reopened after a three-vehicle crash in the Nitro area, Metro 911 reports. The lanes reopened just after 6 p.m. Injuries were reported in the crash, but there’s no information about the extent. Keep checking...
NITRO, WV
WSAZ

Crash backs up I-64 West traffic

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer is backing up traffic late Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 64 West, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported just before 5 p.m. near the Institute exit. That’s around the 51-mile marker. No injuries were...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Bicyclist cited after being hit by car in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A bicyclist injured after being hit by a car in Charleston will be cited in the incident, police say. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the area of 7th Avenue and 21st Street in Charleston, 911 dispatchers say. According to the Charleston Police Department, the bicyclist received […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Woman dead in Mason County ATV accident

MASON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman died Thursday after an ATV was struck by a car near the town of Mason, the Mason County Sheriff confirms. He said the accident happened on state Route 62, just north of Mason. Other details are unavailable now, including the victim’s name. Keep...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Oversized load hits power pole closing Teays Valley Road

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A portion of Teays Valley Road will be closed for several hours after an oversized load hit a power pole this morning. Putnam County dispatchers say the incident happened around 8:50 a.m. this morning in the 5600 block of Teays Valley Road near the Saddledowns neighborhood. Dispatchers say an oversized […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
David Hodges
WSAZ

Troopers investigate cold case in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigation of a cold case resulted Thursday in a heavy law enforcement presence down a rural Boone County road. West Virginia State Police troopers told us they were just outside the town of Jeffrey investigating the case. While troopers wouldn’t tell us which cold case...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

West Virginia’s first electric bus rolls out in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s first electric bus rolled out for a route Thursday morning. Kanawha County will be one of the first districts to try them out. They’re battery-powered, zero-emission buses made by a company called GreenPower. “I like it,” said bus driver Patricia Mosley. “It...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Teenager injured in late-night shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting in Tornado, West Virginia. Sgt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 700 block of Ferrell Rd in Tornado for a shooting call. An investigation revealed that...
TORNADO, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing Kanawha County teen found safe

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A missing 16-year-old has been found safe. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Marissa Peters was located today, Sept. 8, 2022. She had last been seen Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, leaving the Hardee’s in Big Chimney.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

No injuries in Nitro fire

NITRO, W.Va. — No injuries were reported in a Wednesday morning structure fire in Nitro. The blaze started in a garage on Smith Drive at just 6 a.m. Firefighters from Kanawha and Putnam counties were able to contain the blaze to the garage. The house next door did sustain some structural damage. Those living in the house were able to get out safely.
NITRO, WV
WSAZ

Last day for flood debris pickup coming up in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flood debris pickups that begin August 17 following a flash flooding event on August 15 will stop next week in Kanawha County. The last day for pickup will be Monday, September 12. In the past three weeks, the Kanawha County Commission has assisted approximately 215 callers...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man dies in side-by-side accident in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a side-by-side in Mingo County claimed a life Sunday morning. According to Captain Terry Ballard with the DNR, Jacob Whitt, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident along the Buffalo Mountain Trail system. Officials say the side-by-side overturned near...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Metro News

40-year sentence in Charleston murder case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man is going to prison for 40 years after killing a man in 2019 in Charleston. Jordan Lowrie, 24, was sentenced Thursday by Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit following a February guilty plea to second degree murder. Lowrie killed Antwan Curnell, 28, of Dunbar...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Man charged in accidental Tornado shooting

UPDATE (7:38 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8): A man has been charged in connection to a shooting this morning in Tornado. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Tacoma Barker, 19, is charged with felony wanton endangerment in the shooting. Deputies say the victim is still in the hospital in stable condition. A criminal complaint […]
TORNADO, WV
WSAZ

Fire destroys home in Hamlin

HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A house was destroyed after a man woke up to find it burning. Neighbors on Baker Street in Hamlin noticed flames and smoke a little after 6 a.m. Tuesday. A family member says the man who lived at the home was alone inside when the fire...
HAMLIN, WV

