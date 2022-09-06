Read full article on original website
WSAZ
I-64 West reopen after 3-vehicle crash
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic is flowing again on Interstate 64 West after all lanes reopened after a three-vehicle crash in the Nitro area, Metro 911 reports. The lanes reopened just after 6 p.m. Injuries were reported in the crash, but there’s no information about the extent. Keep checking...
UPDATE: I-64W reopens after crash near Putnam-Kanawha county line
UPDATE: (7:24 P.M., Sept. 8, 2022) – All lanes of I-64 west are reopened after a crash this afternoon near the Putnam-Kanawha county line. KANAWHA/PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – All three westbound lanes of I-64 are shut down near the Putnam-Kanawha County line. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, no one was injured in the three-vehicle […]
wchstv.com
Two injured after car crashes into apartment building in South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 10:53 a.m. 9/09/22. Firefighters said two women were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into an apartment building in South Charleston, initially trapping one woman who was in bed under a car and injuring another who was found in the kitchen.
WSAZ
Crash backs up I-64 West traffic
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer is backing up traffic late Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 64 West, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported just before 5 p.m. near the Institute exit. That’s around the 51-mile marker. No injuries were...
Bicyclist cited after being hit by car in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A bicyclist injured after being hit by a car in Charleston will be cited in the incident, police say. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the area of 7th Avenue and 21st Street in Charleston, 911 dispatchers say. According to the Charleston Police Department, the bicyclist received […]
WSAZ
Woman dead in Mason County ATV accident
MASON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman died Thursday after an ATV was struck by a car near the town of Mason, the Mason County Sheriff confirms. He said the accident happened on state Route 62, just north of Mason. Other details are unavailable now, including the victim’s name. Keep...
Oversized load hits power pole closing Teays Valley Road
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A portion of Teays Valley Road will be closed for several hours after an oversized load hit a power pole this morning. Putnam County dispatchers say the incident happened around 8:50 a.m. this morning in the 5600 block of Teays Valley Road near the Saddledowns neighborhood. Dispatchers say an oversized […]
West Virginia woman survives 140-foot drop car crash
A woman whose vehicle went off the road and rolled down a 140-foot hill on Wednesday said it's a miracle she survived.
WSAZ
Bridge in Catlettsburg, Kenova area to temporarily close this weekend
KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For drivers traveling to and from the Catlettsburg or Kenova area, many depend on the heavily traveled bridge right by the railroad crossing -- part of U.S. 60 that crosses the Big Sandy River. However, if the weather holds up, drivers will have to take a...
WSAZ
Troopers investigate cold case in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigation of a cold case resulted Thursday in a heavy law enforcement presence down a rural Boone County road. West Virginia State Police troopers told us they were just outside the town of Jeffrey investigating the case. While troopers wouldn’t tell us which cold case...
WSAZ
West Virginia’s first electric bus rolls out in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s first electric bus rolled out for a route Thursday morning. Kanawha County will be one of the first districts to try them out. They’re battery-powered, zero-emission buses made by a company called GreenPower. “I like it,” said bus driver Patricia Mosley. “It...
West Virginia woman charged in Kentucky DUI crash involving child
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) – A woman is facing multiple charges, including DUI and child endangerment, after a crash with a child in the vehicle in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened around 10:57 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. 2022, at the intersection of Cold Fork and Turkey Creek Road in the […]
WSAZ
Teenager injured in late-night shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting in Tornado, West Virginia. Sgt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 700 block of Ferrell Rd in Tornado for a shooting call. An investigation revealed that...
Missing Kanawha County teen found safe
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A missing 16-year-old has been found safe. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Marissa Peters was located today, Sept. 8, 2022. She had last been seen Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, leaving the Hardee’s in Big Chimney.
wchsnetwork.com
No injuries in Nitro fire
NITRO, W.Va. — No injuries were reported in a Wednesday morning structure fire in Nitro. The blaze started in a garage on Smith Drive at just 6 a.m. Firefighters from Kanawha and Putnam counties were able to contain the blaze to the garage. The house next door did sustain some structural damage. Those living in the house were able to get out safely.
WSAZ
Last day for flood debris pickup coming up in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flood debris pickups that begin August 17 following a flash flooding event on August 15 will stop next week in Kanawha County. The last day for pickup will be Monday, September 12. In the past three weeks, the Kanawha County Commission has assisted approximately 215 callers...
WSAZ
Man dies in side-by-side accident in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a side-by-side in Mingo County claimed a life Sunday morning. According to Captain Terry Ballard with the DNR, Jacob Whitt, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident along the Buffalo Mountain Trail system. Officials say the side-by-side overturned near...
Metro News
40-year sentence in Charleston murder case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man is going to prison for 40 years after killing a man in 2019 in Charleston. Jordan Lowrie, 24, was sentenced Thursday by Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit following a February guilty plea to second degree murder. Lowrie killed Antwan Curnell, 28, of Dunbar...
UPDATE: Man charged in accidental Tornado shooting
UPDATE (7:38 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8): A man has been charged in connection to a shooting this morning in Tornado. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Tacoma Barker, 19, is charged with felony wanton endangerment in the shooting. Deputies say the victim is still in the hospital in stable condition. A criminal complaint […]
WSAZ
Fire destroys home in Hamlin
HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A house was destroyed after a man woke up to find it burning. Neighbors on Baker Street in Hamlin noticed flames and smoke a little after 6 a.m. Tuesday. A family member says the man who lived at the home was alone inside when the fire...
