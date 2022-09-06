NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Michael Jordan dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder made a huge splash in the 2022 NBA Draft, taking center Chet Holmgren from Gonzaga. Holmgren won't see the court this season, but the Thunder have some other key pieces to keep the team afloat. If you're curious about who the Thunder's best players might be, where their top players rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Thunder roster.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO