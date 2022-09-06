Council to consider providing $1 million for future Glass City Enrichment Center

Toledo City Council will soon consider a $1 million contribution to help build the future Glass City Enrichment Center.

Allen Gallant, director of community development for Metroparks Toledo, shared more details with council Tuesday about the vision for what the final product at 815 Front St. in East Toledo might look like.

“We envision a lot of after school programming to happen out of this space,” Mr. Gallant said. “If there’s presentations in the evening that someone might want to have for the community at whole, we want that space to be available, so the building would kind of be active throughout the day for a variety of different things.”

When the project was first announced in April, the East Toledo Family Center, Toledo Public Schools, Lucas County Children Services, United Way of Greater Toledo, Connecting Kids to Meals, the Arts Commission, the Toledo Lucas County Public Library, and the local Ohio State University extension were all among community partners that expressed interest in being included in the space.

According to Mr. Gallant, the building will feature several conference rooms of varying sizes, office spaces, and a very large open space where he envisions much of the “activation” happening in the building.

Councilman Theresa Gadus, who represents East Toledo in council district 3, said that Glass City Metropark has been a “fundamental change for development along the riverfront” and that the enrichment center will be a “catalyst for the soul of East Toledo.”

“All of the services our people have been asking for will be right there,” she said. “Anything we need, the Metroparks are great listeners, and really get to what the community wants.”

According to the council ordinance, the money would come from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The Lucas County Board of Commissioners have already committed to contributing $1.5 million for the project. Mr. Gallant told council that the project has an expected price tag of $6 million, and that Metroparks Toledo is able to contribute their own funding, along with funding from the state capital budget as well as the possibility of bringing in interested corporate partners.

Mr. Gallant added that the project is still in the design and engineering phase, but expects construction on the building to begin in the last part of 2022, with the goal of being complete by the second half of 2023.

Council is expected to vote on the funding at their Sept. 13 meeting.

In other business at council’s agenda review meeting Tuesday, a vote is expected on the appropriation of an $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to support additional youth programming for the 2022-2023 school year. The funding is part of a $2 million commitment by the city to use the federal money on youth programming and development.

Council is also expected to vote next week to accept $22,500 from the Lucas County Land Bank for a visioning study of Swayne Field Shopping Center. The location, located near the corner of Monroe St. and Detroit Ave. in the Englewood neighborhood, has “struggled economically and the neighborhood has suffered accordingly,” in recent years, the ordinance reads.

The ordinance would engage with architectural and planning firm The Collaborative to “develop a vision for the future of the property.”