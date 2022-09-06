ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Council to consider providing $1 million for future Glass City Enrichment Center

By By Trevor Hubert / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4awuh6_0hkbzefc00

Toledo City Council will soon consider a $1 million contribution to help build the future Glass City Enrichment Center.

Allen Gallant, director of community development for Metroparks Toledo, shared more details with council Tuesday about the vision for what the final product at 815 Front St. in East Toledo might look like.

“We envision a lot of after school programming to happen out of this space,” Mr. Gallant said. “If there’s presentations in the evening that someone might want to have for the community at whole, we want that space to be available, so the building would kind of be active throughout the day for a variety of different things.”

When the project was first announced in April, the East Toledo Family Center, Toledo Public Schools, Lucas County Children Services, United Way of Greater Toledo, Connecting Kids to Meals, the Arts Commission, the Toledo Lucas County Public Library, and the local Ohio State University extension were all among community partners that expressed interest in being included in the space.

According to Mr. Gallant, the building will feature several conference rooms of varying sizes, office spaces, and a very large open space where he envisions much of the “activation” happening in the building.

Councilman Theresa Gadus, who represents East Toledo in council district 3, said that Glass City Metropark has been a “fundamental change for development along the riverfront” and that the enrichment center will be a “catalyst for the soul of East Toledo.”

“All of the services our people have been asking for will be right there,” she said. “Anything we need, the Metroparks are great listeners, and really get to what the community wants.”

According to the council ordinance, the money would come from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The Lucas County Board of Commissioners have already committed to contributing $1.5 million for the project. Mr. Gallant told council that the project has an expected price tag of $6 million, and that Metroparks Toledo is able to contribute their own funding, along with funding from the state capital budget as well as the possibility of bringing in interested corporate partners.

Mr. Gallant added that the project is still in the design and engineering phase, but expects construction on the building to begin in the last part of 2022, with the goal of being complete by the second half of 2023.

Council is expected to vote on the funding at their Sept. 13 meeting.

In other business at council’s agenda review meeting Tuesday, a vote is expected on the appropriation of an $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to support additional youth programming for the 2022-2023 school year. The funding is part of a $2 million commitment by the city to use the federal money on youth programming and development.

Council is also expected to vote next week to accept $22,500 from the Lucas County Land Bank for a visioning study of Swayne Field Shopping Center. The location, located near the corner of Monroe St. and Detroit Ave. in the Englewood neighborhood, has “struggled economically and the neighborhood has suffered accordingly,” in recent years, the ordinance reads.

The ordinance would engage with architectural and planning firm The Collaborative to “develop a vision for the future of the property.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
toledo.com

City of Toledo Announced Certified Welcoming Designation, Joining Lucas County to be First City and County to be Certified Together

The City of Toledo announced that it has achieved the status of Certified Welcoming for immigrants, new Americans, and refugees by the national nonprofit Welcoming America, the 16thplace to earn the title. Toledo and Lucas County, which in 2019 was the first county in Ohio to receive the designation, will become the first city and county to be certified together.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Napoleon hopes to lure jobs with new $6.5 million building

NAPOLEON, Ohio — Officials in Napoleon and Henry County hope to attract more new businesses to the area with the region's newest "spec building." Elected officials and Henry County community leaders gathered Tuesday to mark the beginning of construction for a new, $6.5 million 150,000-square-foot building that they hope will be filled with new employers once it is complete.
NAPOLEON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Englewood, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Scorched home in Toledo troubling neighbors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On East Weber Street in the Lagrange neighborhood of Toledo sits a vacant eyesore. According to neighbors, the home caught fire years ago, and it’s been going downhill since. " It’s very scary to see that over there because, as you can see, the trees...
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Hotel Company No Longer Interested in Adrian Inn

Adrian, MI – The hotel company that the City of Adrian said was interested in purchasing the Adrian Inn after the City was finished using it has changed their mind. Administrator Greg Elliott talked to WLEN News after the Commission’s pre meeting study session Tuesday night…where he broke the news to the public…
ADRIAN, MI
themirrornewspaper.com

The Toledo Humane Society Opens New Family Pet Clinic

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The Toledo Humane Society celebrated the grand opening of its Family Pet Clinic in East Toledo on August 20. Members of the Maumee Chamber of Commerce were able to attend a ribbon-cutting and attendees were treated to a tour of the clinic, snacks, giveaways and a chance to meet the staff.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoppping Mall#Capital Budget#Detroit#Toledo City Council#Front St#The Arts Commission#Ohio State University
sent-trib.com

DORA sending wrong message? Perrysburg school board debates

PERRYSBURG — A resolution to limit Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area access to the Commodore Building school yard property was discussed by the board of education during the regular working group meeting on Tuesday. Members of the public have brought up concerns about the recently expanded DORA. “I’m struggling with...
PERRYSBURG, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

New practice joins Wood County Hospital’s OB/GYN team

Starting October 1, 2022, Drs. Shannon Sutherland, Liz Read, Lauren Scott, Nitisha Mutgi and Midwife Bonnie Fintel will join the Wood County Hospital Medical Staff as part of the Obstetrics and Gynecology team. A well-known group of obstetrical providers, these physicians will see patients both at the Rivercrest OB/GYN office...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
toledo.com

Wander the Warehouse Returns on September 18th

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wander the Warehouse will return to the Toledo Warehouse District on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from noon to 4 p.m. Wander the Warehouse is the signature loft and business tour of Warehouse District buildings. Participants will get a behind-the-scene look inside seven renovated or soon-to-be renovated buildings, including some of the downtown area’s oldest structures.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Food trucks line up for Party in the Parks each Wednesday in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Food trucks have been taking a tour of City of Toledo parks. The trucks are set up to the tunes of live music every Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. on the following dates and locations:. Aug. 31 (Willys Park, 1375 Hillcrest Ave.) with DJ MPRESS. Estella's. Fundae...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
13abc.com

Local police sergeant on Oath Keepers membership rolls, documents show

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local police sergeant sought membership with what the Anti-Defamation League calls an anti-government extremist group, according to documents obtained from a nonprofit coalition of journalists. Maumee Police Sgt. Greg Westrick appeared on internal membership rolls for the Oath Keepers, according to documents obtained by 13abc...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Community mourns the death of Melvin Thomas

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fixture on the basketball courts throughout the city was killed early Thursday morning, and that community is mourning the loss. Melvin Thomas, 27, died at the scene of a shooting on Hudson and Elm that also injured two others. Thomas was a 2013 graduate of...
TOLEDO, OH
Beacon

Real Estate Transfers 9-8-22

08/30/2022 David Krebs and Kimberly Krebs to William D Tucker and Elaine M tucker, 22152 West Red Clover Lane, $450,000. 09/01/2022 Carol J Mettie (Trustee) to Juliann E Reineke and Ross M Wheatley, 6100 North Opfer-Lentz Road, $375,262. Benton Township. 08/31/2022 Ferdinand J Miller to Derek W and Shannon N...
PORT CLINTON, OH
sent-trib.com

Sinkhole stabilized in Rossford

ROSSFORD – Phase one of slope stabilization for a sinkhole that opened up at the end of Eagle Point Road has been completed, and phase two is now in the design phase. “The central issue is drainage. There’s a difference between road reconstruction and drainage,” Todd Audet, Rossford director of economic development, said. “I want to fix this for the next 50 years.”
ROSSFORD, OH
WTOL 11

Maumee police sergeant appears on Oath Keepers membership list

MAUMEE, Ohio — A sergeant in the Maumee Police Division has strong ties and offered to provide support to far-right extremist organization the Oath Keepers, according to a report issued Tuesday by the Anti-Defamation League based on leaked membership rolls. Greg Westrick was promoted to sergeant in August 2021...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Campus-wide concern at BGSU after students in head-on crash

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - On the first day back to class after the Labor Day holiday weekend, word of a tragedy quickly spread across the campus of Bowling Green State University. BGSU President Dr. Rodney Rogers sent out a university-wide email informing everyone David “Ryan” Walker II, a 3rd...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy