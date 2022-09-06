Allen Lazard sat out of Green Bay Packers’ practice on Wednesday due to an undisclosed injury. Head coach Matt LaFleur revealed that the wide receiver was stepped on during practice last week, per Matt Schneidman. There is still no official injury report on Lazard and his timetable is unclear. Many reports assume it is an […] The post Matt LaFleur reveals injury causing Allen Lazard to miss Packers practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO