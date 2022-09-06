ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

NFL World Reacts To Lions Week 1 Crowd News

There's some pretty significant buzz around Detroit heading into the 2022 NFL season. According to team insider Dave Birkett, the Lions have already sold out their Week 1 home-opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. This is the first time the Detroit organization has sold standing room tickets for a non-Thanksgiving Day...
Lions Thursday Injury Report: 3 Players Miss Practice

The Detroit Lions took to the practice field on Thursday with significant question marks on their offensive line. Despite potentially being down two offensive linemen Sunday, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson still views the unit as a strength of the team. “Yeah, I think it always starts upfront with our guys,...
Matt LaFleur reveals injury causing Allen Lazard to miss Packers practice

Allen Lazard sat out of Green Bay Packers’ practice on Wednesday due to an undisclosed injury. Head coach Matt LaFleur revealed that the wide receiver was stepped on during practice last week, per Matt Schneidman. There is still no official injury report on Lazard and his timetable is unclear. Many reports assume it is an […] The post Matt LaFleur reveals injury causing Allen Lazard to miss Packers practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lions Sign C Ross Pierschbacher To P-Squad, Release OT Darrin Paulo

In a corresponding move, Detroit released OT Darrin Paulo after he was signed just yesterday. Pierschbacher, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of Washington back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.8 million contract with Washington, but was waived coming out of training camp in 2020. Washington re-signed Pierschbacher to...
Lions won't reveal who will be the team's kick returner in Week 1

One of the great mysteries of the 2022 Detroit Lions will finally be solved on the opening kickoff in Ford Field on Sunday. And not one second earlier. Ever since the team unexpectedly cut Godwin Igwebuike–last year’s primary return man–in the final roster cutdown, the kick return position has been unresolved. Head coach Dan Campbell has refused to divulge who will replace Igwebuike when asked about it.
NFL Predictions: Week 1 Picks for Every Game

The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday and for fans, Week 1 can't come soon enough. Fortunately, the schedule-makers made sure to serve up one heck of a season-opening matchup. The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams get the kickoff spotlight but it's their opponent, the Buffalo...
Our expert NFL picks for Week 1 of 2022

It’s football time baby. Time to toss around the pigskin, hurl the ol’ porkchop, grid the iron, and score some touchdowns with Captain Leatherface. I know only one of those is an actual thing people say, but dang it, I think we should all adopt “Captain Leatherface” as a new nickname for a football.
