Albia goes all out for RVTV again
ALBIA, IOWA — No one sets the bar higher for an RVTV visit than Albia, the seat of Monroe County in south-central Iowa. In years past that included bringing in Lee Greenwood and a professional fireworks show. On Wednesday the RVTV crew arrived to find a circus-like atmosphere and a Ferris wheel on the town […]
Southeast Iowa police chief responds to Oath Keepers name leak
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials, and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center...
Obituary & Services: Thomas Ray Eads
Thomas Ray Eads passed away at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his home while under hospice care, surrounded by family. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton with burial to follow with military rites in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A scheduled visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Saturday at Resthaven Mortuary. A catered reception for friends and family will be held at Black Silo Winery (4030 E 10th St., Trenton, MO) following graveside services. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Grundy County Community Food Pantry, they can be left at or mailed to Resthaven Mortuary, P.O. Box 587, Trenton, MO 64683.
Obituary & Services: Brian Benjamin McConkey
Brian Benjamin McConkey, 44 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at St. Luke’s on the Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. Brian was born June 4, 1978, to Benjamin and Deborah (McCabe) McConkey. He is survived by: His father, Benjamin “Benji” McConkey of Milan; Children, Bradley Taylor of Chillicothe, Brittney Van Genderen and husband Justin of Lucerne, Missouri, and Brianna Taylor of Washington, Iowa; 6 Grandchildren, Maddy, Hunter, Reveah, Embrilee, Bryson, Tatum; a brother, Billy Smith and wife Mindy of Milan; sisters, Amy Taylor of Chillicothe and Rebecca Bennett and husband Jeremy of Milan; several nieces and nephews, Tanner Graham and wife Danielle of Kansas City, Missouri, Porsha Cordray of St. Joseph, Missouri, Ethan Bennett, Khloe Bennett, Jeremy Bennett, Beckham Bennett, all of Milan.
North Central Missouri College to conduct crime scene learning activity
On September 14th, the North Central Missouri College Criminal Justice program will be conducting a crime scene simulation learning activity in partnership with local law enforcement agencies. The public is advised that this is just a learning activity and has no cause for concern. “My Criminal Investigations course will be...
RVTV fun in Monroe
MONROE, IOWA — Ed, Keith, John and Mark rolled into Monroe on Tuesday morning and were greeted by a crowd of hundreds. They stuck around through the night, too. Here’s more of the fun from Monroe.
Fire breaks out at Ottumwa residence Wednesday afternoon
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa fire crews responded to reports of a fire at an Ottumwa residence Wednesday afternoon. It happened just after 1 p.m. near the West Woodland and East Division intersection. The home's residents told KTVO they were inside when a bystander warned them, allowing them to safely...
Audio: Serve Mercer County plans work on 22 projects for Saturday September 10th
Serve Mercer County plans to work on 22 projects at 20 homes in Mercer County on September 10th. Volunteers will meet at the Mercer County Senior Center of Princeton at 8:30 that morning before starting work on the projects. A church group will provide a lunch of smoked meats at the senior center at noon.
Ed gets in trouble at RVTV
MONROE — Ed was just looking to take the edge off. Apparently, that’s not allowed in Monroe.
Meat thieves take $100,000 worth of pork from JBS plant in Iowa
Last week, thieves stole over $100,000 worth of pork products from the JBS plant in Ottumwa, Iowa. Police report that the thieves are still at large. According to Ottumwa Police Department’s news release, the department responded to a report on Sept. 1 at approximately 7 a.m. Initial investigations led the officers to believe that a tractor-trailer was stolen from JBS and used to steal another three truck rigs loaded with pork products for distribution.
Two Injured In Separate Crashes
Two crashes in the area counties Tuesday resulted in injuries for the drivers. At about 5:50 am, in Daviess County, a single-vehicle crash left a Texas woman with minor injuries. State Troopers report 44-year-old Monica Estrada was northbound near Winston when she swerved to miss the traffic that was merging into her lane. She ran into the median and her pick-up overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side. She was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a safety belt.
Police: 19-year-old sent illicit photos of himself to an Iowa child
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man is facing charges after police said he enticed a minor living in Ottumwa. Austin Jacob Kilberger, 19, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, a class C felony; enticing a minor under age 13, a class C felony; and telephone dissemination of obscene material to a minor, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Grundy County Commission vote to place measure on April 2023 ballot establishing an “Ambulance District”
The Grundy County Commission on September 6th voted to place a measure on the April ballot that would establish an ambulance district for the county. The commission also discussed Grundy County Ambulance pay with Ambulance Director Sarah Porter, some ambulance employees, and community members. County Clerk Betty Spickard said the...
First part of Greater Ottumwa Park overhaul set for approval
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Ottumwa’s City Council is set to approve the first part of an overhaul of Greater Ottumwa Park, focusing in new tennis courts. At Tuesday’s meeting, the council is expected to approve $750,000 to match funding from Ottumwa Schools to create construction plans for a tennis facility in the park as part of Phase 1 of the project. The Council previously selected Design Workshop to complete the overall Greater Ottumwa Park master plan and would oversee the tennis facility, too.
Motorcyclist injured in crash south of Kirksville
The operator of a motorcycle was injured Sunday afternoon in an accident four miles south of Kirksville. Seventy-six-year-old Paul Walker of La Plata received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. The driver of a pickup, 49-year-old Jeffrey Sewell of Kirksville wasn’t hurt.
Indianola Man Found Guilty in Vehicular Homicide Incident
An Indianola man was found guilty in a vehicular homicide case stemming from an incident in 2021, as 33-year-old Steven Clark was convicted in the death of 53-year-old John Schmidt in a road rage incident in 2021. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Steven Elmer Clark of Indianola...
Mercer Man Arrested In Grundy County
A Mercer man was arrested Wednesday morning by State Troopers in Grundy County. Twenty-seven-year-old Justin T Sharp was arrested at 10:01 am for alleged Driving While suspended or revoked, speeding, and no insurance. He was processed at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
Knoxville Fire Department Responds to Early Morning Fire
The Knoxville Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 12:36 a.m. today in the 100 block of Laura Lane. Crews arrived to find light smoke coming from the residence. All occupants were outside. Crews made entry into the residence to find a hoverboard had started on fire in one of the children’s bedrooms and spread to the carpet, bed and bedding.
Lehman is Charged in Stabbing Incident
James Alan Lehman, 45, of Knoxville was charged with Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury for an incident occurring September 5, 2022 in the area of the BP Car Wash. Officers discovered a 21-year-old male had suffered a hand wound from an attacker who used a knife. Witnesses told police the victim was unarmed.
Trenton Board of Education to meet on Tuesday
The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will discuss budget amendments next week. The board will meet at the school district office on September 13th at 5:30 pm. Other items on the agenda include bus routes, a physical therapy contract, the Trenton Middle School Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America, and a Comprehensive School Improvement Plan update. The agenda also includes a closed session for student matters and personnel.
